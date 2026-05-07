من المنتظر أن تشهد تشكيلة فريق الشباب في مواجهة الكلاسيكو مع النصر تغييرات في المراكز في ظل غياب الهداف المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدلله عن مواجهة اليوم بقرار إداري داخلي، إذ سيلعب مدرب الفريق «بن زكري» بالجناح الأيسر همام الهمامي كلاعب أساسي مع علي العزايزة في الجناح اليمين وكاراسكو كرأس حربة مع إضافة تعديلات في أسلوب اللعب والرسم التكتيكي وتكليف عناصر الفريق بمهات جديدة ستكون بمثابة مفاجأة لفريق النصر، وذلك بحسب مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ».


يذكر أن مواجهة النصر والشباب تعد معتركاً مهماً كونها تأتي في الأمتار الأخيرة من منافسات دوري روشن، إذ يأمل النصر أن ينتصر على الشباب قبل مواجهة الهلال في ديربي الرياض لتحديد هوية بطل المسابقة.