من المنتظر أن تشهد تشكيلة فريق الشباب في مواجهة الكلاسيكو مع النصر تغييرات في المراكز في ظل غياب الهداف المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدلله عن مواجهة اليوم بقرار إداري داخلي، إذ سيلعب مدرب الفريق «بن زكري» بالجناح الأيسر همام الهمامي كلاعب أساسي مع علي العزايزة في الجناح اليمين وكاراسكو كرأس حربة مع إضافة تعديلات في أسلوب اللعب والرسم التكتيكي وتكليف عناصر الفريق بمهات جديدة ستكون بمثابة مفاجأة لفريق النصر، وذلك بحسب مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ».
يذكر أن مواجهة النصر والشباب تعد معتركاً مهماً كونها تأتي في الأمتار الأخيرة من منافسات دوري روشن، إذ يأمل النصر أن ينتصر على الشباب قبل مواجهة الهلال في ديربي الرياض لتحديد هوية بطل المسابقة.
The youth team is expected to see changes in positions for the classic match against Al-Nassr due to the absence of the Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah from today's match by an internal administrative decision. The team's coach, "Ben Zakri," will play left winger Hemam Al-Hamami as a starter alongside Ali Al-Azayza on the right wing and Carrasco as a striker, with modifications in the playing style and tactical formation, assigning new roles to team members that will serve as a surprise for Al-Nassr, according to exclusive sources for "Okaz."
It is worth mentioning that the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab is an important battleground as it comes in the final stretch of the Roshan League competitions. Al-Nassr hopes to win against Al-Shabab before facing Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby to determine the champion of the tournament.