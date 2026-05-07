The youth team is expected to see changes in positions for the classic match against Al-Nassr due to the absence of the Moroccan striker Abdulrazak Hamdallah from today's match by an internal administrative decision. The team's coach, "Ben Zakri," will play left winger Hemam Al-Hamami as a starter alongside Ali Al-Azayza on the right wing and Carrasco as a striker, with modifications in the playing style and tactical formation, assigning new roles to team members that will serve as a surprise for Al-Nassr, according to exclusive sources for "Okaz."



It is worth mentioning that the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab is an important battleground as it comes in the final stretch of the Roshan League competitions. Al-Nassr hopes to win against Al-Shabab before facing Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby to determine the champion of the tournament.