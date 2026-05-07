تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الدفاع السويدي بول جونسون.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في المجال الدفاعي، وبحث التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة تجاهها؛ بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Johnson.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the defense field and discussed the current developments in the region and the efforts being made towards them; aiming to achieve security and stability at both the regional and international levels.