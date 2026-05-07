The World Gold Council's report for the first quarter of 2026 revealed a clear structural shift in the global gold market, with investment demand becoming the main driver of price increases instead of traditional consumer demand.

The total global demand for gold reached 1,231 tons, an annual increase of 2%, while the total value of demand surged to a record level of $193 billion, driven by historic price increases, with the average gold price at $4,873 per ounce and a historic peak of $5,598.

Leading the Scene

Investment in bullion and coins took center stage, with demand rising by 42% annually to 474 tons, primarily supported by Asian demand, especially from China and India, amid escalating geopolitical risks, a weakening dollar, and rising global inflation concerns. Central banks continued to bolster their gold reserves through strong purchases totaling 244 tons during the quarter, reflecting their ongoing trend towards diversifying reserve assets and hedging against economic and geopolitical fluctuations.

Severe Pressures

In contrast, demand for jewelry faced severe pressures due to record prices, with purchased quantities dropping by 23% to less than 300 tons for the second time in history, despite the increase in spending on jewelry reaching record levels, reflecting consumers' continued attachment to gold as a savings and value preservation tool. Industrial demand recorded limited growth, supported by the expanding uses of gold in the electronics sector and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

On the supply side, mine production and recycling increased slightly as producers benefited from rising prices, while the report expects supply growth to continue at a limited pace due to structural challenges in developing new mining projects.

The report indicates that gold will remain supported throughout 2026 due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising Asian investment demand, and continued central bank purchases, despite pressures from rising interest rates and weak consumer demand for jewelry.

Exceptional Performance

Gold achieved exceptional price performance in the first quarter of 2026, with an average price of $4,873 per ounce, the highest quarterly average in history. The price rose by 6% during the first quarter, reaching a historic peak of $5,598 per ounce in January, before experiencing a notable correction in March.

The main drivers of this record performance include: escalating geopolitical risks, particularly the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, global inflation fears, a weakening US dollar, and accelerating central bank demand for reserve diversification. Gold maintained its rise in multiple currencies, achieving gains ranging from 20% to over 100% compared to January 2025 levels.