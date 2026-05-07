كشف تقرير مجلس الذهب العالمي للربع الأول 2026 وجود تحوّل هيكلي واضح في سوق الذهب العالمي، حيث أصبح الطلب الاستثماري المحرك الرئيسي لارتفاع الأسعار بدلاً من الطلب الاستهلاكي التقليدي.

وسجّل إجمالي الطلب العالمي على الذهب 1.231 طناً بارتفاع سنوي قدره 2%، بينما قفزت القيمة الإجمالية للطلب إلى مستوى قياسي بلغ 193 مليار دولار مدفوعة بارتفاع الأسعار التاريخي، إذ بلغ متوسط سعر الذهب 4.873 دولاراً للأوقية مع تسجيل ذروة تاريخية عند 5.598 دولاراً.

صدارة المشهد

وجاء الاستثمار في السبائك والعملات في صدارة المشهد، مع ارتفاع الطلب بنسبة 42% سنوياً إلى 474 طناً، مدعوماً بشكل رئيسي بالطلب الآسيوي، خصوصاً من الصين والهند، في ظل تصاعد المخاطر الجيوسياسية، وضعف الدولار، وارتفاع مخاوف التضخم العالمي، كما واصلت البنوك المركزية تعزيز احتياطياتها من الذهب عبر مشتريات قوية بلغت 244 طناً خلال الربع، ما يعكس استمرار توجهها نحو تنويع الأصول الاحتياطية والتحوّط من التقلبات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية.

ضغوط حادة

في المقابل، تعرّض الطلب على المجوهرات لضغوط حادة نتيجة الأسعار القياسية، حيث انخفضت الكميات المشتراة بنسبة 23% إلى أقل من 300 طن للمرة الثانية تاريخياً، رغم ارتفاع قيمة الإنفاق على المجوهرات إلى مستويات قياسية، ما يعكس استمرار ارتباط المستهلكين بالذهب كأداة ادخار وحفظ للقيمة. كما سجل الطلب الصناعي نمواً محدوداً بدعم من توسع استخدامات الذهب في قطاع الإلكترونيات والبنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي.

وعلى جانب العرض، ارتفع إنتاج المناجم وإعادة التدوير بشكل طفيف مع استفادة المنتجين من ارتفاع الأسعار، بينما يتوقع التقرير استمرار نمو المعروض بوتيرة محدودة بسبب التحديات الهيكلية في تطوير المشاريع التعدينية الجديدة.

ويرى التقرير أن الذهب سيظل مدعوماً خلال 2026 بفعل استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية، وارتفاع الطلب الاستثماري الآسيوي، واستمرار مشتريات البنوك المركزية، رغم الضغوط الناتجة عن ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة وضعف الطلب الاستهلاكي على المجوهرات.

أداء استثنائي

حقّق الذهب في الربع الأول من 2026 أداءً سعرياً استثنائياً، إذ بلغ متوسط السعر 4.873 دولاراً للأوقية وهو أعلى متوسط ربع سنوي في التاريخ. وقد ارتفع السعر بنسبة 6% خلال الربع الأول، مسجلاً ذروة تاريخية عند 5.598 دولاراً للأوقية في يناير الماضي، ثم شهد تصحيحاً ملحوظاً في مارس.

الدوافع الرئيسية لهذا الأداء القياسي تشمل: المخاطر الجيوسياسية المتصاعدة لا سيما الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، ومخاوف التضخم العالمية، وضعف الدولار الأمريكي، وتسارع طلب البنوك المركزية على التنويع الاحتياطي. وقد حافظ الذهب على صعوده بعملات متعددة، محققاً مكاسب تتراوح بين 20% إلى أكثر من 100% بالقياس إلى مستويات يناير 2025.