In one of the bloodiest and most brutal family cases in the modern history of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has drawn the curtain on the crime file that shook public opinion, by upholding the death sentence issued against a Kuwaiti citizen with a criminal record, who ended the life of his mother and attempted to kill his younger brother in a bloody fit of rage under the influence of drugs.

The story began when the accused asked his mother for money to buy drugs (specifically methamphetamine), and when his request was met with a firm refusal, the home turned into a scene of a horrific crime. Instead of backing down, the accused pulled out a knife and attacked his mother with treacherous stabs that left her no chance of survival, causing her to die in the early moments of the attack.

The accused did not stop at his heinous act, but turned into a "dangerous free man" when he attempted to assault his younger brother (10 years old) who tried to intervene to save their mother, as he was also targeted by his brother's stabs in a bloody murder attempt, before security forces later succeeded in controlling the situation.

Before the investigative authorities, the accused found no escape from confessing, as he detailed his commission of the crime, justifying what happened as a result of a "severe emotional state" triggered by the use of methamphetamine, which clouded his mind and drove him to commit the massacre against his family.

After studying the evidence, the explicit confessions, and the criminal reports that proved the heinousness of the crime, the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals, presided over by Judge Abdullah Al-Othman, ruled to uphold the death sentence against the accused. With this ruling, the Kuwaiti judiciary closes one of the bloodiest cases, sending a firm message that drug use cannot be a justification for committing such brutal crimes.

It can be concluded that this case is not just a murder, but a wake-up call for society about the dangers of "methamphetamine" and its ability to turn a person into a "monster" who knows no mercy, even towards those closest to him.