في واحدة من أكثر القضايا الأسرية دموية وقسوة في تاريخ الكويت الحديث، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية الستار على ملف الجريمة التي هزت الرأي العام، بتأييد حكم الإعدام الصادر بحق مواطن كويتي من أرباب السوابق، أقدم على إنهاء حياة والدته ومحاولة قتل شقيقه الأصغر في نوبة غضب دموية تحت تأثير المخدرات.
بدأت الحكاية بطلب المتهم من والدته مبالغ مالية لشراء مواد مخدرة (مادة الشبو)، وعندما قوبل طلبه بالرفض القاطع، تحول المنزل إلى مسرح لجريمة مروعة. وبدلاً من تراجع المتهم، سحب سكيناً وانهال على والدته بطعنات غادرة لم تترك لها فرصة للنجاة، لتفارق الحياة في اللحظات الأولى من الهجوم.
ولم يكتفِ المتهم بفعلته، بل تحول إلى «خطر طليق» حين حاول الاعتداء على شقيقه الأصغر (10 سنوات) الذي حاول التدخل لإنقاذ والدته، إذ طالته طعنات أخيه في محاولة قتل دموية، قبل أن تنجح الأجهزة الأمنية لاحقاً في السيطرة على الموقف.
وأمام جهات التحقيق، لم يجد المتهم مفراً من الاعتراف، إذ أقر تفصيلياً بارتكاب الجريمة، معللاً ما حدث بـ«حالة انفعال شديدة» أصابته جراء تعاطي مخدر «الشبو»، الذي غيّب عقله ودفعه لارتكاب المجزرة بحق أسرته.
وبعد دراسة الأدلة، والاعترافات الصريحة، والتقارير الجنائية التي أثبتت بشاعة الجرم، قضت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية برئاسة المستشار عبدالله العثمان بتأييد حكم الإعدام بحق المتهم. وبهذا الحكم، يغلق القضاء الكويتي واحدة من أكثر القضايا دموية، في رسالة حازمة تؤكد أن تعاطي المخدرات لا يمكن أن يكون مبرراً لارتكاب مثل هذه الجرائم الوحشية.
ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن هذه القضية ليست مجرد جريمة قتل، بل هي جرس إنذار للمجتمع حول خطورة «مخدر الشبو» وقدرته على تحويل الإنسان إلى «وحش» لا يعرف الرحمة، حتى تجاه أقرب الناس إليه.
In one of the bloodiest and most brutal family cases in the modern history of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has drawn the curtain on the crime file that shook public opinion, by upholding the death sentence issued against a Kuwaiti citizen with a criminal record, who ended the life of his mother and attempted to kill his younger brother in a bloody fit of rage under the influence of drugs.
The story began when the accused asked his mother for money to buy drugs (specifically methamphetamine), and when his request was met with a firm refusal, the home turned into a scene of a horrific crime. Instead of backing down, the accused pulled out a knife and attacked his mother with treacherous stabs that left her no chance of survival, causing her to die in the early moments of the attack.
The accused did not stop at his heinous act, but turned into a "dangerous free man" when he attempted to assault his younger brother (10 years old) who tried to intervene to save their mother, as he was also targeted by his brother's stabs in a bloody murder attempt, before security forces later succeeded in controlling the situation.
Before the investigative authorities, the accused found no escape from confessing, as he detailed his commission of the crime, justifying what happened as a result of a "severe emotional state" triggered by the use of methamphetamine, which clouded his mind and drove him to commit the massacre against his family.
After studying the evidence, the explicit confessions, and the criminal reports that proved the heinousness of the crime, the Kuwaiti Court of Appeals, presided over by Judge Abdullah Al-Othman, ruled to uphold the death sentence against the accused. With this ruling, the Kuwaiti judiciary closes one of the bloodiest cases, sending a firm message that drug use cannot be a justification for committing such brutal crimes.
It can be concluded that this case is not just a murder, but a wake-up call for society about the dangers of "methamphetamine" and its ability to turn a person into a "monster" who knows no mercy, even towards those closest to him.