في واحدة من أكثر القضايا الأسرية دموية وقسوة في تاريخ الكويت الحديث، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية الستار على ملف الجريمة التي هزت الرأي العام، بتأييد حكم الإعدام الصادر بحق مواطن كويتي من أرباب السوابق، أقدم على إنهاء حياة والدته ومحاولة قتل شقيقه الأصغر في نوبة غضب دموية تحت تأثير المخدرات.

بدأت الحكاية بطلب المتهم من والدته مبالغ مالية لشراء مواد مخدرة (مادة الشبو)، وعندما قوبل طلبه بالرفض القاطع، تحول المنزل إلى مسرح لجريمة مروعة. وبدلاً من تراجع المتهم، سحب سكيناً وانهال على والدته بطعنات غادرة لم تترك لها فرصة للنجاة، لتفارق الحياة في اللحظات الأولى من الهجوم.

ولم يكتفِ المتهم بفعلته، بل تحول إلى «خطر طليق» حين حاول الاعتداء على شقيقه الأصغر (10 سنوات) الذي حاول التدخل لإنقاذ والدته، إذ طالته طعنات أخيه في محاولة قتل دموية، قبل أن تنجح الأجهزة الأمنية لاحقاً في السيطرة على الموقف.

وأمام جهات التحقيق، لم يجد المتهم مفراً من الاعتراف، إذ أقر تفصيلياً بارتكاب الجريمة، معللاً ما حدث بـ«حالة انفعال شديدة» أصابته جراء تعاطي مخدر «الشبو»، الذي غيّب عقله ودفعه لارتكاب المجزرة بحق أسرته.

وبعد دراسة الأدلة، والاعترافات الصريحة، والتقارير الجنائية التي أثبتت بشاعة الجرم، قضت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية برئاسة المستشار عبدالله العثمان بتأييد حكم الإعدام بحق المتهم. وبهذا الحكم، يغلق القضاء الكويتي واحدة من أكثر القضايا دموية، في رسالة حازمة تؤكد أن تعاطي المخدرات لا يمكن أن يكون مبرراً لارتكاب مثل هذه الجرائم الوحشية.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن هذه القضية ليست مجرد جريمة قتل، بل هي جرس إنذار للمجتمع حول خطورة «مخدر الشبو» وقدرته على تحويل الإنسان إلى «وحش» لا يعرف الرحمة، حتى تجاه أقرب الناس إليه.