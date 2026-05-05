كشف نجل الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة مستجدات وضع والده داخل المستشفى، مشيراً إلى حجم الرعاية الطبية الدقيقة التي يتلقاها، وسط متابعة مستمرة من الأطقم المعالجة.

تطورات الحالة الصحية

وأوضح نجل الفنان في منشور عبر «فيسبوك»، أن الأسرة تشعر بتقدير كبير لما يلمسونه من اهتمام طبي وإنساني داخل المستشفى، موجهاً الشكر إلى وزير الصحة المصرية وكل المشاركين في متابعة الحالة لإنقاذ والده، مؤكداً أن الجهود المبذولة تعكس مستوى من الالتزام والاحترافية.
الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة.

الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة.

متابعة دقيقة على مدار الساعة

وأضاف أن ما شاهده من رعاية داخل المنشأة الطبية ترك لديه انطباعاً إيجابياً، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق الطبي والتمريضي يتعامل مع الحالة بأقصى درجات الحرص، مع متابعة مستمرة وتنسيق يومي لضمان أفضل سبل العلاج.

واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على امتنان العائلة لكل من يساهم في رعاية والده، مطالباً الجمهور بمواصلة الدعاء له في هذه المرحلة، على أمل تحسن حالته واستقرارها خلال الفترة المقبلة.

متابعة وزيرة الثقافة المصرية

ومن جانبها، تابعت وزيرة الثقافة المصرية الدكتورة جيهان زكي، تطورات الحالة الصحية لعبدالرحمن أبو زهرة بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية استدعت نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج والاطمئنان على استقرار حالته.

وفي الإطار نفسه، تواصلت الوزيرة مع نجله أحمد أبو زهرة للاطمئنان على صحة والده، مؤكدة أن الجهات المعنية تتابع وضعه الصحي بشكل مستمر، مع وجود تنسيق كامل بين وزارتي الثقافة والصحة لتوفير الرعاية الطبية اللازمة بأفضل صورة ممكنة.