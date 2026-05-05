كشف نجل الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة مستجدات وضع والده داخل المستشفى، مشيراً إلى حجم الرعاية الطبية الدقيقة التي يتلقاها، وسط متابعة مستمرة من الأطقم المعالجة.
تطورات الحالة الصحية
وأوضح نجل الفنان في منشور عبر «فيسبوك»، أن الأسرة تشعر بتقدير كبير لما يلمسونه من اهتمام طبي وإنساني داخل المستشفى، موجهاً الشكر إلى وزير الصحة المصرية وكل المشاركين في متابعة الحالة لإنقاذ والده، مؤكداً أن الجهود المبذولة تعكس مستوى من الالتزام والاحترافية.
الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة.
متابعة دقيقة على مدار الساعة
وأضاف أن ما شاهده من رعاية داخل المنشأة الطبية ترك لديه انطباعاً إيجابياً، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق الطبي والتمريضي يتعامل مع الحالة بأقصى درجات الحرص، مع متابعة مستمرة وتنسيق يومي لضمان أفضل سبل العلاج.
واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على امتنان العائلة لكل من يساهم في رعاية والده، مطالباً الجمهور بمواصلة الدعاء له في هذه المرحلة، على أمل تحسن حالته واستقرارها خلال الفترة المقبلة.
متابعة وزيرة الثقافة المصرية
ومن جانبها، تابعت وزيرة الثقافة المصرية الدكتورة جيهان زكي، تطورات الحالة الصحية لعبدالرحمن أبو زهرة بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية استدعت نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج والاطمئنان على استقرار حالته.
وفي الإطار نفسه، تواصلت الوزيرة مع نجله أحمد أبو زهرة للاطمئنان على صحة والده، مؤكدة أن الجهات المعنية تتابع وضعه الصحي بشكل مستمر، مع وجود تنسيق كامل بين وزارتي الثقافة والصحة لتوفير الرعاية الطبية اللازمة بأفضل صورة ممكنة.
The son of the Egyptian artist Abdelrahman Abu Zahra revealed updates on his father's condition in the hospital, pointing to the level of precise medical care he is receiving, amid continuous monitoring by the medical teams.
Health Condition Developments
The artist's son explained in a post on "Facebook" that the family feels a great appreciation for the medical and humanitarian attention they are witnessing in the hospital, thanking the Egyptian Minister of Health and all those involved in monitoring the case to save his father, affirming that the efforts made reflect a level of commitment and professionalism.
الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة.
Continuous Monitoring Around the Clock
He added that what he observed in terms of care within the medical facility left a positive impression on him, noting that the medical and nursing team is handling the case with the utmost caution, with continuous monitoring and daily coordination to ensure the best treatment options.
He concluded his remarks by expressing the family's gratitude to everyone who contributes to his father's care, urging the public to continue praying for him during this phase, hoping for an improvement and stabilization of his condition in the coming period.
Follow-up by the Egyptian Minister of Culture
For her part, the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Jihan Zaki, has been following the developments of Abdelrahman Abu Zahra's health condition after he suffered a health setback that required his transfer to the hospital for treatment and to ensure the stability of his condition.
In this context, the minister contacted his son, Ahmed Abu Zahra, to check on his father's health, confirming that the relevant authorities are continuously monitoring his health status, with full coordination between the Ministries of Culture and Health to provide the necessary medical care in the best possible manner.