The son of the Egyptian artist Abdelrahman Abu Zahra revealed updates on his father's condition in the hospital, pointing to the level of precise medical care he is receiving, amid continuous monitoring by the medical teams.

Health Condition Developments

The artist's son explained in a post on "Facebook" that the family feels a great appreciation for the medical and humanitarian attention they are witnessing in the hospital, thanking the Egyptian Minister of Health and all those involved in monitoring the case to save his father, affirming that the efforts made reflect a level of commitment and professionalism.



الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة.

Continuous Monitoring Around the Clock

He added that what he observed in terms of care within the medical facility left a positive impression on him, noting that the medical and nursing team is handling the case with the utmost caution, with continuous monitoring and daily coordination to ensure the best treatment options.

He concluded his remarks by expressing the family's gratitude to everyone who contributes to his father's care, urging the public to continue praying for him during this phase, hoping for an improvement and stabilization of his condition in the coming period.

Follow-up by the Egyptian Minister of Culture

For her part, the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Jihan Zaki, has been following the developments of Abdelrahman Abu Zahra's health condition after he suffered a health setback that required his transfer to the hospital for treatment and to ensure the stability of his condition.

In this context, the minister contacted his son, Ahmed Abu Zahra, to check on his father's health, confirming that the relevant authorities are continuously monitoring his health status, with full coordination between the Ministries of Culture and Health to provide the necessary medical care in the best possible manner.