أصيب الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة بوعكة صحية مفاجئة خلال الأيام الماضية استدعت نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، وسط متابعة طبية دقيقة لحالته.
دخوله العناية المركزة
وأكد نجل الفنان في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن والده تم وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي نتيجة تدهور حالته الصحية بشكل مفاجئ، في ظل مراقبة طبية مستمرة لضمان استقرار وظائفه الحيوية.
انتظار نتائج الفحوصات
وأضاف نجله أن هناك شكوكاً حول احتمال إصابته بورم على الرئة، إلا أن التشخيص النهائي لم يحسم بعد، مع استمرار الأطباء في إجراء الفحوصات اللازمة لتحديد طبيعة الحالة بدقة.
اعتزال نهائي
وقرر عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة اعتزال التمثيل نهائياً، نتيجة أزماته الصحية المستمرة، في خطوة أنهى بها واحدة من أطول المسيرات الفنية في السينما والمسرح والتلفزيون المصري، تاركاً إرثاً غنياً من الأعمال التي ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة الجماهير.
أدوار متنوعة
تميز أبو زهرة بتنوع أدواره بين الكوميديا والدراما والاجتماعيات، وقدرة على تقديم شخصيات متعمقة وجذابة، مما جعله واحداً من أعمدة التمثيل في مصر والعالم العربي، ومن أهم أعماله مسلسلات «ليالي الحلمية»، «أرابيسك»، «لن أعيش في جلباب أبي».
The Egyptian artist Abdelrahman Abu Zahra suffered a sudden health setback in the past few days that required him to be transferred to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, under close medical supervision of his condition.
Admission to Intensive Care
His son confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that his father was placed on ventilators due to a sudden deterioration in his health, with continuous medical monitoring to ensure the stability of his vital functions.
Awaiting Test Results
His son added that there are suspicions regarding the possibility of him having a tumor on the lung, but the final diagnosis has not yet been determined, as doctors continue to conduct the necessary tests to accurately identify the nature of the condition.
Final Retirement
Abdelrahman Abu Zahra has decided to retire from acting permanently due to his ongoing health crises, marking the end of one of the longest artistic careers in Egyptian cinema, theater, and television, leaving behind a rich legacy of works that will remain etched in the memories of audiences.
Diverse Roles
Abu Zahra was distinguished by the diversity of his roles between comedy, drama, and social issues, with the ability to portray deep and engaging characters, making him one of the pillars of acting in Egypt and the Arab world. Among his most important works are the series "Layali Al-Hilmeya," "Arabesque," and "I Will Not Live in My Father's Cloak."