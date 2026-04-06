The Egyptian artist Abdelrahman Abu Zahra suffered a sudden health setback in the past few days that required him to be transferred to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, under close medical supervision of his condition.

Admission to Intensive Care

His son confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that his father was placed on ventilators due to a sudden deterioration in his health, with continuous medical monitoring to ensure the stability of his vital functions.

Awaiting Test Results

His son added that there are suspicions regarding the possibility of him having a tumor on the lung, but the final diagnosis has not yet been determined, as doctors continue to conduct the necessary tests to accurately identify the nature of the condition.

Final Retirement

Abdelrahman Abu Zahra has decided to retire from acting permanently due to his ongoing health crises, marking the end of one of the longest artistic careers in Egyptian cinema, theater, and television, leaving behind a rich legacy of works that will remain etched in the memories of audiences.

Diverse Roles

Abu Zahra was distinguished by the diversity of his roles between comedy, drama, and social issues, with the ability to portray deep and engaging characters, making him one of the pillars of acting in Egypt and the Arab world. Among his most important works are the series "Layali Al-Hilmeya," "Arabesque," and "I Will Not Live in My Father's Cloak."