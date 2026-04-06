أصيب الفنان المصري عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة بوعكة صحية مفاجئة خلال الأيام الماضية استدعت نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، وسط متابعة طبية دقيقة لحالته.

دخوله العناية المركزة

وأكد نجل الفنان في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن والده تم وضعه على أجهزة التنفس الصناعي نتيجة تدهور حالته الصحية بشكل مفاجئ، في ظل مراقبة طبية مستمرة لضمان استقرار وظائفه الحيوية.

انتظار نتائج الفحوصات

وأضاف نجله أن هناك شكوكاً حول احتمال إصابته بورم على الرئة، إلا أن التشخيص النهائي لم يحسم بعد، مع استمرار الأطباء في إجراء الفحوصات اللازمة لتحديد طبيعة الحالة بدقة.

اعتزال نهائي

وقرر عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة اعتزال التمثيل نهائياً، نتيجة أزماته الصحية المستمرة، في خطوة أنهى بها واحدة من أطول المسيرات الفنية في السينما والمسرح والتلفزيون المصري، تاركاً إرثاً غنياً من الأعمال التي ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة الجماهير.

أدوار متنوعة

تميز أبو زهرة بتنوع أدواره بين الكوميديا والدراما والاجتماعيات، وقدرة على تقديم شخصيات متعمقة وجذابة، مما جعله واحداً من أعمدة التمثيل في مصر والعالم العربي، ومن أهم أعماله مسلسلات «ليالي الحلمية»، «أرابيسك»، «لن أعيش في جلباب أبي».