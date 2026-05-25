خرج المخرج محمد دياب لكشف حقيقة الجدل الذي أُثير أخيرًا حول تصريحاته عن تعاونه مع الفنان محمد رمضان في فيلم «أسد»، مؤكدًا أن حديثه جرى اجتزاؤه بطريقة صنعت أزمة لا تعكس مضمون كلامه الحقيقي.

وتفجّرت حالة الجدل عقب ظهور دياب ورمضان مع صُنّاع الفيلم في برنامج «الحكاية» مع الإعلامي عمرو أديب، بعدما تحدث دياب عن تخوفاته الفنية قبل خوض التجربة، لتُفسَّر تصريحاته على مواقع التواصل باعتبارها انتقاصًا من رمضان، خصوصًا مع ردود الفعل المتباينة على ملامح الدهشة التي ظهرت على الأخير أثناء الحوار.

دياب أوضح أن ما قصده كان اختلاف الصورة الفنية المتداولة عنه وعن محمد رمضان، إذ يُنظر إليه كمخرج يميل للأعمال غير التجارية، بينما يرتبط رمضان بالأعمال الجماهيرية واسعة الانتشار، مؤكدًا أن هذا التباين هو ما جعله يرى التجربة تحديًا استثنائيًا منذ البداية، لا أكثر.

كما شدد على أن فيلم «أسد» يُعد من أبرز المحطات في مسيرته الإخراجية، مشيدًا بأداء محمد رمضان وانسجامه مع تفاصيل الشخصية، وهو ما انعكس – بحسب وصفه – على نجاح العمل جماهيريًا وتحقيقه حضورًا واسعًا.

ولم يُخفِ دياب إعجابه بموهبة رمضان، مؤكدًا أنه يمتلك حضورًا وقدرات تؤهله للوصول إلى العالمية، إذا واصل تطوير أدواته وإتقانه الكامل للغة الإنجليزية.

وفي ختام حديثه، أشار دياب إلى أن تداول المقطع المثير للجدل جاء بصورة مجتزأة ومتعمدة، معتبرًا أن ما حدث يندرج ضمن «حروب السوشيال ميديا»، مؤكدًا أنه لطالما عبّر عن تقديره لمحمد رمضان وإيمانه بموهبته الفنية.