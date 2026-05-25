Director Mohamed Diab has come forward to clarify the controversy that recently arose regarding his statements about his collaboration with artist Mohamed Ramadan in the film "Lion," confirming that his remarks were taken out of context in a way that created a crisis that does not reflect the true content of his words.

The controversy erupted following Diab and Ramadan's appearance with the film's creators on the program "Al-Hekaya" with journalist Amr Adib, after Diab spoke about his artistic concerns before embarking on the project, leading to interpretations of his statements on social media as a slight against Ramadan, especially with the varied reactions to the look of surprise that appeared on the latter during the conversation.

Diab clarified that what he meant was the difference in the artistic image circulated about him and about Mohamed Ramadan, as he is viewed as a director inclined towards non-commercial works, while Ramadan is associated with widely popular commercial productions, emphasizing that this disparity is what made him see the experience as an exceptional challenge from the beginning, nothing more.

He also stressed that the film "Lion" is one of the most significant milestones in his directing career, praising Mohamed Ramadan's performance and his alignment with the character's details, which, according to him, reflected in the film's success and its wide audience reception.

Diab did not hide his admiration for Ramadan's talent, confirming that he possesses a presence and abilities that qualify him to reach international levels if he continues to develop his skills and fully masters the English language.

In conclusion, Diab pointed out that the circulation of the controversial clip was done in a truncated and deliberate manner, considering that what happened falls under "social media wars," affirming that he has always expressed his appreciation for Mohamed Ramadan and his belief in his artistic talent.