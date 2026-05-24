The Assistant Minister of Interior for Technical Affairs, Engineer Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region, where he was received by the Commander of the National Security Operations Center, Brigadier General Omar bin Aida Al-Talhi.

He toured the center's departments and learned about the workflow and how to handle incoming reports and calls to the center, referring them to the relevant authorities as quickly as possible and following up on them until their resolution with precision and high professionalism, using the latest unified technical means to provide high-quality services to the guests of الرحمن in several languages around the clock.

It is worth mentioning that the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Makkah region serves the holy capital and 16 governorates, unifying the work of 47 operations rooms in one place with a unified emergency number (911), which is dedicated to receiving all emergency calls related to various security and service entities.