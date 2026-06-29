The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar and its brotherly people, following the death of a Qatari citizen who was injured by shrapnel resulting from the military operations that recently occurred in the region, which also led to the injury of a resident.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom expresses its solidarity with the State of Qatar, both government and people, and extends its condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, along with wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured."