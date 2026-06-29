The Shura Council held its 39th regular session today (Monday) as part of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami.

The Council reviewed the agenda for its 39th regular session at the beginning of the meeting, discussing the items included and making the necessary decisions regarding them.

The Council issued a decision calling on the National Institute for Professional Educational Development to enhance opportunities for professional development based on professional practices and to measure the impact of their sustainability within educational environments.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Education and Scientific Research Committee, presented by committee member and chairman Dr. Nasser Tayaran, regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the National Institute for Professional Educational Development for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH.

The Council requested the Institute to develop its organization to enable it to establish an executive arm that contributes to enhancing its operational efficiency and supports the achievement of its goals.

The Council also called on the Institute in the same decision to develop its professional programs and initiatives to contribute to improving the results of relevant international indicators.

Regulations for Using Social Media Platforms

The Shura Council also issued another decision during the session, calling on the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority to establish regulations for age verification and restrictions on the use of social media platforms for those under the age of 16.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Committee, presented by committee member and vice chairman Engineer Khalid Al-Braik, regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH.

The Council urged the Authority in its decision to study ways to benefit from the unused capacities in the fiber optic networks owned by government entities to improve the quality of communication and internet services.

The Council also called on the Authority to develop regulatory frameworks and investment enablers for commercial space services to enhance the competitiveness of the space sector and increase the contribution of the private sector.

The Council issued a decision during this session regarding the annual report of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, requesting the presidency to establish operational performance indicators to measure the performance of the presidency's branches, its initiatives, and the services provided to beneficiaries.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Islamic and Judicial Affairs Committee, presented by committee member and vice chairman Dr. Mohammed Al-Oqail, regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta.

The Council called on the presidency in its decision to build quality partnerships with the private and non-profit sectors to support the establishment of a digital system for archiving scientific research, studies, and fatwas, according to approved classification standards.

The Council also requested the presidency to address the reasons for the delays in completing the two initiatives related to improving electronic services and developing human capacities.

Among the decisions listed on the agenda for this session, the Council issued a decision calling on the Decision Support Center to align the strategic plan for the academy that the center is working to establish, ensuring that its programs meet the needs of the beneficiary entities, according to the center's competencies.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Human Resources and Social Development Committee, presented by committee member and chairman Abdullah Al-Tawi, regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the Decision Support Center for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH.

The Council requested the Decision Support Center to expand its support for the sustainability and growth of local think tanks through quality qualification and development programs that enhance their competitiveness and performance efficiency.

The Council also called on the center to study the development of a unified governance framework for government research and studies centers to reduce duplication and repetition and contribute to achieving quality and enhancing the efficiency of research spending.

The Council issued another decision during this session regarding the annual report of the National Center for Wildlife Development for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, calling on the center to establish executive mechanisms that enhance the integration of biodiversity considerations into strategic planning processes for development.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Water, Agriculture, and Environment Committee, presented by committee member and chairman Dr. Khalid Zubair, regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the National Center for Wildlife Development.

The Council urged the center in its decision to develop clear governance with the entities whose tasks and responsibilities intersect with those of the center to ensure the integration of roles in wildlife development.

In the same context, the Council issued another decision during this session regarding the annual report of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, calling on the center to identify the current and future needs for grazing land area in line with livestock numbers.

The Council made its decision after listening to the viewpoint of the Water, Agriculture, and Environment Committee regarding the observations and opinions expressed by members in a previous session concerning the annual report of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

The Council requested the center to launch a unified national program for issuing and approving carbon certificates, ensuring reliability and supporting sustainability.

The Council also called on the center in the same decision to adopt an integrative model that combines solar energy projects with preventive afforestation in the design of solar farms.

The Council urged the center in its decision to study the establishment of a digital registry that collects the center's studies and research related to vegetation cover and grazing resources in various regions of the Kingdom.

The Council also issued a decision during this session regarding the annual report of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Endowment Libraries for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, calling on the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Endowment Libraries to expand the use of modern technologies and adopt innovative digital solutions based on artificial intelligence to enhance the sustainability of digital transformation and the efficiency of its operational processes.

The Council made its decision after listening to a response from council member and chairman of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee Dr. Hassan Al-Hazmi regarding the observations and opinions expressed by council members concerning the annual report of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Endowment Libraries after it was presented for discussion during this session.

The Council requested the foundation to develop methodologies for measuring beneficiary satisfaction and to utilize the results to improve the quality of the services it provides and enhance their efficiency.

The Council also requested the foundation to establish a timeline for completing the projects and works it implements, in line with the foundation's capabilities and resources.

Additionally, the Council discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Hajj, Housing, and Services Committee, followed by committee member and chairman Dr. Atiyah Al-Attawi, regarding the contents of the ministry's annual report.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. Council member Dr. Hani Aburas called on the ministry to study the development of the institutional model for trust companies to enhance their role in managing municipal sectors eligible for partnership.

For his part, council member Dr. Hisham Al-Faris urged the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to limit investment in waterfronts and to reduce the establishment of permanent buildings in public parks and waterfronts.

In turn, council member Dr. Najwa Al-Ghamdi emphasized the importance of enhancing oversight on infrastructure projects within residential neighborhoods and ensuring that contractors comply with all safety requirements during implementation, as well as regulating working hours for non-emergency projects.

For his part, council member Dr. Mohammed Ashri proposed adopting participatory urban planning in municipalities and municipalities through the creation of interactive digital platforms that allow residents to express their opinions on planned service, investment, and development projects in their neighborhoods and to identify their actual needs and highlight real challenges that may not be included in the plans of consulting offices when preparing designs.

In an intervention on the report, council member Dr. Majdi Al-Sulami called on the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to establish organized frameworks to regulate the relationship between entities involved in urban planning, including organizing the completion of municipal services for neighborhoods where the construction percentage exceeds 50%, while reviewing construction requirements to align with the needs and specificity of the community and increase compliance with requirements.

In an intervention on the report, council member Dr. Latifa Al-Abdulkarim called on the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing to tighten supervision and oversight on paid parking companies and to work on improving the user experience by establishing clear mechanisms for objections and compensation.

For her part, council member Dr. Reema Al-Yahya urged the ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, to establish regulations and organizational procedures to implement oversight campaigns on commercial and food establishments, ensuring the effectiveness of oversight and minimizing negative impacts on commercial activities and their reputation, without compromising public health and consumer safety requirements.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and additional recommendations or suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.

In the same context, the Council discussed the annual report of the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Hajj, Housing, and Services Committee regarding the contents of the authority's annual report.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque. Council member Dr. Ghada Al-Hudail called on the authority to study the possibility of launching a digital platform named "Innovate" that connects the needs of the authority's workers and beneficiaries of services with innovators, investors, and relevant entities to develop innovative products for the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

For his part, council member Ahmed Al-Yahya urged the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to enhance the use of artificial intelligence technologies and advanced digital systems in developing its logistical, operational, and engineering services system, contributing to improving the quality of services provided.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.

The Council also discussed the annual report of the National Health Insurance Center for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Health Committee, followed by committee member and chairman Dr. Hassan Al-Masloum regarding the contents of the annual report of the National Health Insurance Center.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the National Health Insurance Center. Council member Dr. Dalal Namanqani called on the National Health Insurance Center to develop and implement a national awareness program for its services that enhances beneficiaries' awareness and aligns with the health sector's objectives.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and additional recommendations or suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.

The Council also discussed the annual report of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Energy and Industry Committee, followed by committee member and chairman Dr. Osama Aref regarding the contents of the ministry's annual report.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. Council member Dr. Muslih Al-Harithi called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to develop periodic national indicators to measure the added value and economic impact of mineral resources, enhancing their contribution to advanced industries and increasing the competitiveness of the national economy.

For his part, council member Khalid Al-Saif urged the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to coordinate with the private sector to prepare a national program to maximize the added value of mineral resources, targeting the expansion of mineral processing industries and reducing the export of raw materials—whenever economically feasible—thereby enhancing local content and increasing the mining sector's contribution to GDP and providing quality job opportunities.

For his part, council member Dr. Othman Hakami called on the ministry to transform knowledge and innovation into national products and industries with added value by linking universities with the industrial sector and converting research and projects of professors and students into manufacturable and investable technologies, and integrating efforts among relevant entities to accelerate innovation and connect it with investors, enhancing national industry and contributing to creating future jobs.

In an intervention on the report, council member Dr. Turki Al-Anzi called on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to study launching a specialized qualification program for localizing factory manager positions, contributing to increasing the percentage of national cadres in managing industrial facilities and enhancing their leadership efficiency in the industrial sector.

For his part, council member Lieutenant General Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harbi urged the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to adopt distinguished international apprenticeship models to meet labor market needs.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and additional recommendations or suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.

The Council also discussed the annual report of the Saudi Tourism Authority for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee, followed by committee member and chairman Dr. Hassan Al-Hazmi regarding the contents of the authority's annual report.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the Saudi Tourism Authority. Council member Lieutenant General Ali Al-Sheikh urged the authority to review the hospitality facilities regulations in shared properties by enhancing the regulations governing operations to achieve a balance between supporting tourism investment and quality of life in residential buildings, and activating the role of property owners' associations.

For his part, council member Abdullah Al-Tawi emphasized the importance of the Tourism Authority, in coordination with relevant authorities, finding effective solutions to address the challenges facing the private sector in the procedures for issuing licenses for tourism establishments, contributing to facilitating investment and enhancing the growth of the tourism sector.

For his part, council member Osama Al-Rabiah called on the Tourism Authority to activate the free stopover visa program and to utilize King Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz airports as key airports, in addition to coordinating with the Public Authority for Roads to study improving safety on highways.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and additional recommendations or suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.

The Council also discussed the annual report of the General Authority for Statistics for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH after listening to a report presented by the Financial and Economic Committee, followed by committee member and chairman Dr. Fahd Al-Takheefi regarding the contents of the authority's annual report.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report of the General Authority for Statistics. Council member Dr. Hassan Al-Masloum emphasized the importance of high-frequency leading indicators due to their impact on decision-making across various sectors.

In an intervention on the report, council member Dr. Aisha Zakari called for establishing mechanisms to activate the licensing of statistical service establishments, allowing the private and non-profit sectors to participate in statistical work under the supervision of the General Authority for Statistics, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the statistical system while maintaining its sovereign role in issuing official statistics.

At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and additional recommendations or suggestions raised by the members and to return with its viewpoint to the council in a later session.