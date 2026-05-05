The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate the Commander of the Special Security and Protection Force for the Red Sea Project, Brigadier General Bandar Al-Juhani, and the Commander of the Special Security and Protection Force in Al-Ula Governorate, Colonel Ali Al-Mutairi.

The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region listened to an explanation about the security efforts being made by the security and protection forces within their scope of work, and their role in enhancing the security system and protecting vital sites, in addition to discussing several topics related to the missions of the two forces in the region.

The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region appreciated the field efforts made by the Special Security and Protection Forces, which contribute to supporting security and stability, emphasizing the importance of integrating roles among the relevant entities to achieve the highest levels of readiness.

For their part, Brigadier General Bandar Al-Juhani and Colonel Ali Al-Mutairi expressed their gratitude and appreciation for his support and interest, affirming their continued work in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership - may God support it - to enhance performance efficiency and elevate security tasks.