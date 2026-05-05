استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، قائد القوة الخاصة للأمن والحماية بمشروع البحر الأحمر العميد الركن بندر الجهني، وقائد القوة الخاصة للأمن والحماية بمحافظة العُلا العقيد علي المطيري.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة المدينة إلى شرحٍ عن الجهود الأمنية التي تبذلها قوات الأمن والحماية في نطاق أعمالها، ودورها في تعزيز المنظومة الأمنية وحماية المواقع الحيوية، إضافةً إلى مناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات المرتبطة بمهام القوتين في المنطقة.

وثمّن نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة ما تقدمه القوات الخاصة للأمن والحماية من جهود ميدانية تسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار، مؤكدًا أهمية تكامل الأدوار بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتحقيق أعلى مستويات الجاهزية.

من جانبهما عبّر العميد الركن بندر الجهني والعقيد علي المطيري عن شكرهما وتقديرهما على دعمه واهتمامه، مؤكدين استمرار العمل وفق توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-، بما يعزز كفاءة الأداء ويرتقي بالمهام الأمنية.