وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 426 سلة غذائية للأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية زنجبار بمحافظة أبين، استفاد منها 2982 فرداً بواقع 426 أسرة، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للإسهام في تخفيف معاناة الأسر المحتاجة وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.