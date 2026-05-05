وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية 426 سلة غذائية للأسر الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية زنجبار بمحافظة أبين، استفاد منها 2982 فرداً بواقع 426 أسرة، ضمن المرحلة الثانية من مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تبذلها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للإسهام في تخفيف معاناة الأسر المحتاجة وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 426 food baskets to the most needy families in the Zinjibar district of Abyan Governorate, benefiting 2,982 individuals, or 426 families, as part of the second phase of the emergency food intervention project in Yemen.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts made by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to help alleviate the suffering of needy families and enhance food security in various Yemeni governorates.