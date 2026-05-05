The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 426 food baskets to the most needy families in the Zinjibar district of Abyan Governorate, benefiting 2,982 individuals, or 426 families, as part of the second phase of the emergency food intervention project in Yemen.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts made by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to help alleviate the suffering of needy families and enhance food security in various Yemeni governorates.