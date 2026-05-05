حذر مفوض الطاقة في «الاتحاد الأوروبي» دان يورجنسن، من ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة على التكتل نتيجة الحرب في إيران وما ترتب عليها من حصار لمضيق هرمز.
وقال يورجنسن، للصحفيين في بروكسل اليوم:«إن الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أنفقت بالفعل أكثر من 30 مليار يورو (35 مليار دولار) إضافية على واردات الوقود الأحفوري منذ اندلاع الصراع في الشرق الأوسط، دون تلقي أي إمدادات إضافية».
وأضاف يورجنسن أن «العالم يواجه ما يمكن اعتباره أشد أزمة طاقة على الإطلاق، وهي تختبر قدرة اقتصاداتنا ومجتمعاتنا وشراكاتنا على الصمود».
أضرار طويلة الأمد
وحذر يورجنسن من أن الأضرار قد تكون طويلة الأمد، قائلا إن إنتاج الغاز في المنطقة سيستغرق على الأرجح سنوات للتعافي، بينما من المتوقع أن يتعافى إنتاج النفط بشكل أسرع.
وأشار مفوض الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى أن التكتل يستعد لمشاكل محتملة في إمدادات الوقود.
وأفاد يورجنسن بقوله:«لم نصل إلى تلك المرحلة بعد، لكنها واردة الحدوث، خصوصا في ما يتعلق بوقود الطائرات».
ومن المتوقع أن تصدر المفوضية الأوروبية توجيهات لشركات الطيران في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع الحالي.
EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen warned of rising energy costs for the bloc due to the war in Iran and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Jørgensen told reporters in Brussels today: "EU member states have already spent more than 30 billion euros (35 billion dollars) extra on fossil fuel imports since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, without receiving any additional supplies."
He added that "the world is facing what can be considered the worst energy crisis ever, which is testing the resilience of our economies, our societies, and our partnerships."
Long-term Damage
Jørgensen warned that the damage could be long-lasting, stating that gas production in the region will likely take years to recover, while oil production is expected to recover more quickly.
The EU Commissioner noted that the bloc is preparing for potential fuel supply issues.
Jørgensen stated: "We have not reached that stage yet, but it is a possibility, especially concerning aviation fuel."
The European Commission is expected to issue guidelines for airlines later this week.