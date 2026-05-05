EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen warned of rising energy costs for the bloc due to the war in Iran and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.



Jørgensen told reporters in Brussels today: "EU member states have already spent more than 30 billion euros (35 billion dollars) extra on fossil fuel imports since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, without receiving any additional supplies."



He added that "the world is facing what can be considered the worst energy crisis ever, which is testing the resilience of our economies, our societies, and our partnerships."



Long-term Damage



Jørgensen warned that the damage could be long-lasting, stating that gas production in the region will likely take years to recover, while oil production is expected to recover more quickly.



The EU Commissioner noted that the bloc is preparing for potential fuel supply issues.



Jørgensen stated: "We have not reached that stage yet, but it is a possibility, especially concerning aviation fuel."



The European Commission is expected to issue guidelines for airlines later this week.