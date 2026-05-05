The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "Zatka" has called on entities subject to withholding tax in the Kingdom to submit their withholding tax forms for April 2026, no later than May 10, 2026.



Zatka urged entities to promptly submit their withholding tax forms through its website to avoid late payment penalties, which amount to 1% of the unpaid tax for every thirty days of delay from the due date.



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Zatka invited business sector taxpayers seeking more information about withholding tax to contact it via the unified call center number (19993), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or through the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on X platform (@Zatca_Care), or via email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or through live chat on the authority's website.



Withholding tax is imposed on all amounts paid from a source in the Kingdom to non-resident entities that do not have a permanent establishment in the Kingdom, according to the rates specified in Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its executive regulations.