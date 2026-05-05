Deutsche Bank denied allegations related to training its employees to manipulate the markets, in response to a lawsuit filed by former commodities trader James Forley in the High Court in London, in which he is seeking damages of £12 million.



Buy and Sell Orders



The lawsuit accuses the German bank of directing or instructing employees to use an illegal trading strategy known as "spoofing," which involves placing buy and sell orders and then quickly withdrawing them to create a misleading impression of supply or demand in the market.



Forley, who was convicted in the United States in 2020 of wire fraud, stated: "Higher-level employees within the bank directed me to use this strategy while I was working, which exposed me to subsequent legal actions."



Policy Violations



In contrast, Deutsche Bank asserted that Forley received appropriate training and that he knew or should have known that market manipulation is illegal and against the bank's policies, denying that it supervised or trained its employees in any illegal practices.



The bank emphasized in its legal defenses that it did not direct or train Forley in any non-compliant strategy, noting that any informal practices by other employees are not considered approved or supported by the bank, and that its policies were clear regarding the prohibition of market manipulation.