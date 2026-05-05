نفى «دويتشه بنك» اتهامات تتعلق بتدريب موظفيه على التلاعب بالأسواق، وذلك رداً على دعوى قضائية رفعها المتداول السابق في السلع جيمس فورلي أمام المحكمة العليا في لندن، يطالب فيها بتعويضات تبلغ 12 مليون جنيه إسترليني.


أوامر بيع وشراء


وتتهم الدعوى البنك الألماني بتوجيه أو تعليم موظفين لاستخدام استراتيجية تداول غير قانونية تُعرف باسم «سبوفينغ»، وهي تقوم على إدخال أوامر بيع وشراء ثم سحبها بسرعة لإعطاء انطباع مضلل عن العرض أو الطلب في السوق.


وقال فورلي، الذي أُدين في الولايات المتحدة عام 2020 بالاحتيال الإلكتروني: «إن موظفين أعلى منه داخل البنك قاموا بتوجيهه لاستخدام هذه الاستراتيجية أثناء عمله، ما عرضه لملاحقات قضائية لاحقة».


مخالفة السياسات


في المقابل، أكد «دويتشه بنك» أن فورلي تلقى التدريب المناسب، وأنه كان يعلم أو كان ينبغي أن يعلم أن التلاعب بالأسواق أمر غير قانوني ومخالف لسياسات البنك، نافياً أن يكون قد أشرف أو درّب موظفيه على أي ممارسات غير قانونية.


وشدد البنك في دفوعه القانونية على أنه لم يوجّه أو يدرّب فورلي على أي استراتيجية مخالفة، لافتاً إلى أن أي ممارسات غير رسمية من قبل موظفين آخرين لا تُعد معتمدة أو مدعومة من البنك، وأن سياساته كانت واضحة بشأن حظر التلاعب بالسوق.