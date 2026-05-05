فيما سجل سهم «الرعاية المستقبلية» قفزات متتالية في النصف الأول من عام 2023، لترتفع قيمة السهم من ريالين لتصل إلى 72.8 ريال بارتفاع نسبته 3540%.
أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية صدور قرار مجلس إدارتها المتضمن إحالة الاشتباه في مخالفة مشتبه بهم المادة الـ49 من نظام السوق المالية، إلى النيابة العامة؛ لاشتراكهم في تنفيذ سلسلة من الإجراءات والعمليات التي أدت إلى إيجاد انطباع غير صحيح ومضلل بشأن سعر سهم شركة الرعاية المستقبلية التجارية، خلال الفترة من تاريخ 04/08/2022م وحتى تاريخ 11/06/2023م.
وأكدت الهيئة حرصها على تطبيق نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية، وحماية السوق من الممارسات غير المشروعة، علماً أن الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية ستُعلن للعموم على موقعها الإلكتروني هويات المخالفين عند ثبوت المخالفات وصدور قرارات نهائية من لجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية بحقهم. ويحق للمتضرر من هذه المخالفات بعد ثبوتها أن يرفع دعوى على المخالفين للمطالبة بالتعويض أمام اللجنة.
The share of "Future Care" recorded consecutive jumps in the first half of 2023, rising from two riyals to 72.8 riyals, an increase of 3540%.
The Capital Market Authority announced the issuance of a decision by its Board of Directors, which includes referring the suspicion of violating Article 49 of the Capital Market Law by certain suspects to the Public Prosecution; due to their involvement in executing a series of actions and operations that created a false and misleading impression about the share price of Future Care Trading Company, during the period from 04/08/2022 to 11/06/2023.
The Authority confirmed its commitment to applying the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations, and to protecting the market from illegal practices. It is worth noting that the General Secretariat of the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes will announce the identities of the violators to the public on its website once violations are confirmed and final decisions are issued by the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes against them. Those harmed by these violations, once confirmed, have the right to file a lawsuit against the violators to seek compensation before the committee.