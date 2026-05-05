The share of "Future Care" recorded consecutive jumps in the first half of 2023, rising from two riyals to 72.8 riyals, an increase of 3540%.



The Capital Market Authority announced the issuance of a decision by its Board of Directors, which includes referring the suspicion of violating Article 49 of the Capital Market Law by certain suspects to the Public Prosecution; due to their involvement in executing a series of actions and operations that created a false and misleading impression about the share price of Future Care Trading Company, during the period from 04/08/2022 to 11/06/2023.



The Authority confirmed its commitment to applying the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations, and to protecting the market from illegal practices. It is worth noting that the General Secretariat of the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes will announce the identities of the violators to the public on its website once violations are confirmed and final decisions are issued by the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes against them. Those harmed by these violations, once confirmed, have the right to file a lawsuit against the violators to seek compensation before the committee.