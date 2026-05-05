فيما سجل سهم «الرعاية المستقبلية» قفزات متتالية في النصف الأول من عام 2023، لترتفع قيمة السهم من ريالين لتصل إلى 72.8 ريال بارتفاع نسبته 3540%.


أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية صدور قرار مجلس إدارتها المتضمن إحالة الاشتباه في مخالفة مشتبه بهم المادة الـ49 من نظام السوق المالية، إلى النيابة العامة؛ لاشتراكهم في تنفيذ سلسلة من الإجراءات والعمليات التي أدت إلى إيجاد انطباع غير صحيح ومضلل بشأن سعر سهم شركة الرعاية المستقبلية التجارية، خلال الفترة من تاريخ 04/08/2022م وحتى تاريخ 11/06/2023م.


وأكدت الهيئة حرصها على تطبيق نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية، وحماية السوق من الممارسات غير المشروعة، علماً أن الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية ستُعلن للعموم على موقعها الإلكتروني هويات المخالفين عند ثبوت المخالفات وصدور قرارات نهائية من لجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية بحقهم. ويحق للمتضرر من هذه المخالفات بعد ثبوتها أن يرفع دعوى على المخالفين للمطالبة بالتعويض أمام اللجنة.