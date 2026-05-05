The Spanish club Athletic Bilbao announced today (Tuesday) the appointment of German Edin Terzić as the team's coach, starting from the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Athletic Bilbao clarified in a statement on its website that Terzić has agreed to lead the first football team with a contract that extends until June 30, 2028, succeeding coach Ernesto Valverde.



Application Date

The statement added that Terzić will be officially presented as the new coach of the team at the beginning of the new season, as the current focus is on the four remaining crucial matches in the Spanish league "La Liga."

His Most Notable Achievements

The 43-year-old coach previously managed Borussia Dortmund in two stints, winning the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in 2021, and nearly clinching the Bundesliga title in 2023, as well as leading the "Black and Yellow" to the UEFA Champions League final in 2024.