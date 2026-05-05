أعلن نادي أتلتيك بلباو الإسباني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعيين الألماني إدين تيرزيتش مدرباً للفريق، بداية من الموسم القادم 2026-2027.

وأوضح أتلتيك بلباو في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن تيرزيتش وافق على قيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بعقد يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2028، خلفاً للمدرب إرنستو فالفيردي.


موعد التقديم

وأضاف البيان أنه سيتم تقديم تيرزيتش رسمياً كمدرب جديد للفريق مع بداية الموسم الجديد، إذ ينصب التركيز حالياً على المباريات الأربع المتبقية الحاسمة في بطولة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

أبرز إنجازاته

وسبق للمدرب، البالغ من العمر 43 عاماً، تدريب بوروسيا دورتموند في فترتين، حيث فاز معه بكأس ألمانيا 2021، وكاد أن يحرز لقب الدوري الألماني 2023، كما قاد «أسود الفيستيفال» إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2024.