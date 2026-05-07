فتحت السلطات الفرنسية تحقيقًا مع أستاذ الأدب واللغويات الفرنسي فلوران مونتكلير، بعد اتهامه بتنفيذ ما وصفه الادعاء بـ«خدعة أكاديمية ضخمة»، عبر اختلاق جائزة دولية وهمية أشبه بجائزة نوبل، ثم منحها لنفسه ولشخصيات أكاديمية بارزة، من بينها المفكر الأمريكي نعوم تشومسكي.
وتعود القضية إلى عام 2016، عندما ظهر مونتكلير خلال حفل رسمي أقيم داخل الجمعية الوطنية الفرنسية بحضور شخصيات سياسية وعلمية مرموقة، حيث تسلّم ما قيل إنها "الميدالية الذهبية لعلم فقه اللغة" المقدمة من «الجمعية الدولية لعلم اللغة».
وخلال الحفل، قيل للحضور إن مونتكلير هو أول فرنسي يحصل على هذه الجائزة، التي سبق أن مُنحت للكاتب والمفكر الإيطالي الراحل أمبرتو إيكو.
لكن التحقيقات كشفت لاحقًا أن الجمعية الدولية لعلم اللغة لا وجود لها في الواقع، وأن الجامعة الأمريكية التي زُعم ارتباط الجائزة بها كانت موجودة فقط عبر الإنترنت، فيما يعود عنوانها إلى متجر مجوهرات في ولاية ديلاوير الأمريكية.
وبحسب الادعاء، فإن مونتكلير اشترى الميدالية بنفسه من أحد متاجر المجوهرات في باريس مقابل 250 يورو، ثم نظم مراسم التكريم لتبدو كحدث أكاديمي عالمي.
اتهامات بالتزوير والاحتيال
ويواجه الأستاذ الجامعي اتهامات تتعلق بالتزوير، واستخدام وثائق مزورة، وانتحال صفة، والاحتيال، بينما ينفي ارتكاب أي مخالفة جنائية.
وقال المدعي العام الفرنسي بول-إدوار لالوا إن المحققين أمضوا أشهرًا في تفكيك شبكة من الأكاذيب، مضيفًا: «كل الطرق تقود إلى السيد مونتكلير… إنها خدعة عملاقة تصلح لفيلم سينمائي».
ويركز التحقيق حاليًا على ما إذا كان مونتكلير قد استخدم هذه الجائزة الوهمية وشهادة دكتوراه مزعومة من جامعة فقه اللغة والتربية للحصول على ترقية أكاديمية وزيادة في راتبه داخل جامعة ماري ولويس باستور بمدينة بيزانسون الفرنسية.
نعوم تشومسكي ضمن المكرمين
وفي تطور لافت، قام مونتكلير لاحقًا بمنح الجائزة للمفكر الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي عام 2017، حيث سافر الأخير إلى باريس لتسلّمها خلال حفل حضره نحو 200 شخص.
لكن بداية انهيار القصة جاءت عام 2018 عندما مُنحت الجائزة للأكاديمي الروماني أوجين سيميون، ما دفع صحفيين رومانيين إلى التحقيق في خلفية الجائزة، ليكتشفوا أن الجامعة والجمعية الأكاديمية لا وجود حقيقيًا لهما خارج مواقع إلكترونية أُنشئت في فرنسا.
صدق كذبته بنفسه
وخلال مداهمة منزل مونتكلير في فبراير الماضي، قال المدعي العام إن الأستاذ الجامعي أدرك فورًا سبب حضور الشرطة، مضيفًا أنه أجاب مباشرة: «الأمر يتعلق بالميدالية، أليس كذلك؟».
واعترف مونتكلير بأنه أنشأ بعض المواقع الإلكترونية وطلب تصنيع الميدالية، لكنه يؤكد أن ذلك لا يشكل جريمة.
من جهته، دافع محاميه جان-باتيست أوفرار عنه، معتبرًا أن اختراع جائزة دولية ليس جريمة جنائية، مضيفًا أن موكله ربما فقد السيطرة على ما صنعه.
ويرى الادعاء أن مونتكلير ربما انتهى به الأمر إلى تصديق كذبته الخاصة، فيما أشار المدعي العام إلى تعاطفه مع زوجته وابنتيه اللتين لم تكونا على علم بحقيقة القضية.
ومن المتوقع أن يُستدعى مونتكلير مجددًا للاستجواب خلال الأسابيع المقبلة، قبل اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن توجيه الاتهام رسميًا، وفي حال إدانته قد يواجه عقوبة تصل إلى السجن خمس سنوات.
The French authorities have opened an investigation into French literature and linguistics professor Florent Montclair, after he was accused of carrying out what the prosecution described as a "massive academic hoax," by inventing a fictitious international award similar to the Nobel Prize, which he then awarded to himself and prominent academic figures, including American thinker Noam Chomsky.
The case dates back to 2016, when Montclair appeared at an official ceremony held inside the French National Assembly in the presence of distinguished political and scientific figures, where he received what was said to be the "gold medal for linguistic science" presented by the "International Linguistic Association."
During the ceremony, attendees were told that Montclair was the first Frenchman to receive this award, which had previously been given to the late Italian writer and thinker Umberto Eco.
However, investigations later revealed that the International Linguistic Association does not actually exist, and that the American university allegedly associated with the award existed only online, with its address belonging to a jewelry store in the state of Delaware, USA.
According to the prosecution, Montclair purchased the medal himself from a jewelry store in Paris for 250 euros, then organized the award ceremony to make it appear as a global academic event.
Charges of Forgery and Fraud
The university professor faces charges related to forgery, using forged documents, impersonation, and fraud, while he denies committing any criminal offense.
French prosecutor Paul-Edouard Lalois stated that investigators spent months dismantling a web of lies, adding: "All roads lead to Mr. Montclair… It’s a giant hoax fit for a movie."
The investigation is currently focusing on whether Montclair used this fictitious award and a purported PhD certificate from the University of Linguistic Science and Education to obtain an academic promotion and a salary increase at the University of Marie and Louis Pasteur in the French city of Besançon.
Noam Chomsky Among the Honorees
In a notable development, Montclair later awarded the prize to the famous American thinker Noam Chomsky in 2017, with Chomsky traveling to Paris to receive it during a ceremony attended by about 200 people.
However, the beginning of the story's collapse came in 2018 when the award was given to Romanian academic Eugen Simion, prompting Romanian journalists to investigate the background of the award, discovering that the university and the academic association had no real existence outside of websites created in France.
He Believed His Own Lie
During a raid on Montclair's home last February, the prosecutor stated that the university professor immediately realized why the police were present, adding that he responded directly: "It's about the medal, isn't it?"
Montclair admitted that he created some websites and requested the manufacturing of the medal, but he insists that this does not constitute a crime.
His lawyer, Jean-Baptiste Auverard, defended him, arguing that inventing an international award is not a criminal offense, adding that his client may have lost control over what he created.
The prosecution believes that Montclair may have ended up believing his own lie, while the prosecutor expressed sympathy for his wife and two daughters, who were unaware of the truth of the case.
Montclair is expected to be summoned again for questioning in the coming weeks, before a final decision is made regarding the formal charges, and if convicted, he could face a sentence of up to five years in prison.