لم تكن تحركاتهن في حي مدينة نصر تثير الريبة في مصر، لكن خلف تلك التفاصيل العادية كانت تُدار شبكة إجرامية غير تقليدية. فقد نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية في تفكيك «عصابة نسائية» اتخذت من تجارة المواد المخدرة نشاطاً سرياً لها بعيداً عن أعين الرقابة.
البداية كانت بمعلومات دقيقة حول نشاط تقوده مجموعة من ربات المنزل داخل دائرة مغلقة. ومع تكثيف التحريات، تبين أن الشبكة تعمل بأسلوب احترافي يعتمد على تقسيم الأدوار وتوزيع المهمات، بمعاونة شريك ثالث، مستغلين الكثافة السكانية للمنطقة كستار لإخفاء تجارتهن المحرمة.
وبخطة محكمة، قامت قوات الأمن المصرية بمداهمة الوكر، حيث تم ضبط المتهمات وبحوزتهن كميات من مخدر الحشيش ومادة «الشابو» القاتلة، بالإضافة إلى أدوات التغليف والموازين الحساسة، مما كشف عن تنظيم إجرامي صغير لكنه «شديد الخطورة».
وأمام محكمة جنايات القاهرة، بدأت ملامح القضية تتكشف وسط اهتمام واسع، حيث وجهت لهن تهمة الاتجار في المواد المخدرة. وفي تطور لاحق، قررت المحكمة تأجيل المحاكمة إدارياً لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، بينما لا تزال اعترافات المتهمات تثير الجدل حول كيفية تحول «ربات منزل» إلى تاجرات سموم في الخفاء.
Their movements in the Nasr City neighborhood did not raise suspicion in Egypt, but behind those ordinary details, an unconventional criminal network was being operated. The Egyptian security forces succeeded in dismantling a "female gang" that had taken drug trafficking as its secret activity away from the eyes of surveillance.
The beginning was with precise information about an activity led by a group of housewives within a closed circle. As investigations intensified, it became clear that the network operated in a professional manner relying on role division and task distribution, with the assistance of a third partner, exploiting the area's population density as a cover to hide their illicit trade.
With a meticulous plan, the Egyptian security forces raided the hideout, where the accused were apprehended with quantities of hashish and the deadly "shabu" substance, in addition to packaging tools and sensitive scales, revealing a small but "highly dangerous" criminal organization.
Before the Cairo Criminal Court, the outlines of the case began to unfold amid widespread interest, as they were charged with drug trafficking. In a subsequent development, the court decided to postpone the trial administratively to complete the legal procedures, while the confessions of the accused continue to spark controversy over how "housewives" transformed into poison dealers in secrecy.