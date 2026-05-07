لم تكن تحركاتهن في حي مدينة نصر تثير الريبة في مصر، لكن خلف تلك التفاصيل العادية كانت تُدار شبكة إجرامية غير تقليدية. فقد نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية في تفكيك «عصابة نسائية» اتخذت من تجارة المواد المخدرة نشاطاً سرياً لها بعيداً عن أعين الرقابة.

البداية كانت بمعلومات دقيقة حول نشاط تقوده مجموعة من ربات المنزل داخل دائرة مغلقة. ومع تكثيف التحريات، تبين أن الشبكة تعمل بأسلوب احترافي يعتمد على تقسيم الأدوار وتوزيع المهمات، بمعاونة شريك ثالث، مستغلين الكثافة السكانية للمنطقة كستار لإخفاء تجارتهن المحرمة.

وبخطة محكمة، قامت قوات الأمن المصرية بمداهمة الوكر، حيث تم ضبط المتهمات وبحوزتهن كميات من مخدر الحشيش ومادة «الشابو» القاتلة، بالإضافة إلى أدوات التغليف والموازين الحساسة، مما كشف عن تنظيم إجرامي صغير لكنه «شديد الخطورة».

وأمام محكمة جنايات القاهرة، بدأت ملامح القضية تتكشف وسط اهتمام واسع، حيث وجهت لهن تهمة الاتجار في المواد المخدرة. وفي تطور لاحق، قررت المحكمة تأجيل المحاكمة إدارياً لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، بينما لا تزال اعترافات المتهمات تثير الجدل حول كيفية تحول «ربات منزل» إلى تاجرات سموم في الخفاء.