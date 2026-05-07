Their movements in the Nasr City neighborhood did not raise suspicion in Egypt, but behind those ordinary details, an unconventional criminal network was being operated. The Egyptian security forces succeeded in dismantling a "female gang" that had taken drug trafficking as its secret activity away from the eyes of surveillance.

The beginning was with precise information about an activity led by a group of housewives within a closed circle. As investigations intensified, it became clear that the network operated in a professional manner relying on role division and task distribution, with the assistance of a third partner, exploiting the area's population density as a cover to hide their illicit trade.

With a meticulous plan, the Egyptian security forces raided the hideout, where the accused were apprehended with quantities of hashish and the deadly "shabu" substance, in addition to packaging tools and sensitive scales, revealing a small but "highly dangerous" criminal organization.

Before the Cairo Criminal Court, the outlines of the case began to unfold amid widespread interest, as they were charged with drug trafficking. In a subsequent development, the court decided to postpone the trial administratively to complete the legal procedures, while the confessions of the accused continue to spark controversy over how "housewives" transformed into poison dealers in secrecy.