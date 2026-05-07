ضربت عواصف رعدية وبَرَد وأعاصير مناطق واسعة في شمال وشمال وسط فيتنام، مخلفةً إصابة 12 شخصاً وأضراراً جسيمة في نحو 2900 منزل، بعدما اقتلعت الرياح العنيفة أسقفها، إلى جانب تضرر آلاف الهكتارات الزراعية والبنية التحتية الكهربائية والتعليمية.
وشهدت محافظات ومدن عدة، بينها هانوي، ولاو كاي، وتاي نغوين، ونغي آن، وها تينه، موجة طقس عنيفة امتدت من مساء 2 مايو حتى صباح 4 مايو، تخللتها عواصف برد كثيفة وصواعق وأمطار رعدية ورياح قوية.
ولم تقتصر الخسائر على المنازل، إذ تضررت 16 مدرسة جراء اقتلاع الأسقف، إضافة إلى 6 مراكز مجتمعية، فيما سقط أو تحطم 102 عمود كهرباء في عدة مناطق، ما تسبب في اضطرابات واسعة في خدمات الطاقة.
كما تضررت السدود والبنية المائية، وسُجل انهيار جزئي بطول 100 متر من السدود، بينما أدت صاعقة إلى تحطم خزان دبس السكر في شركة «سونغ لام للسكر» بمقاطعة نغي آن، متسببة في تسرب نحو ألفي طن من الدبس.
11 ألف هكتار زراعي تحت العاصفة
وامتدت الخسائر إلى القطاع الزراعي، بعدما أتلفت العواصف الرعدية والبردية نحو 11,778 هكتاراً من الأرز والمحاصيل الأخرى، تصدرتها ها تينه بأكثر من 5800 هكتار، ثم نغي آن بأكثر من 3600 هكتار.
وتسببت الرياح القوية والبرد الكثيف كذلك في اقتلاع الأشجار وإلحاق أضرار واسعة بالمزارع والممتلكات، وسط استمرار السلطات المحلية في حصر الأضرار وتقديم الدعم للسكان المتضررين.
خبراء الأرصاد: طقس حار وهواء بارد وراء الظاهرة النادرة
وكشف رئيس قسم التنبؤات الجوية بالمركز الوطني للتنبؤات الجوية والهيدرولوجية في فيتنام، نغوين فان هوونغ، أن العواصف الرعدية والبردية تكثر عادة خلال المواسم الانتقالية، خصوصاً في أبريل ومايو وسبتمبر وأكتوبر، إلا أن العاصفة التي شهدتها البلاد مطلع مايو الجاري تُعد «حدثاً نادراً» بسبب شدة البَرَد واتساع نطاقه.
وأوضح أن المنطقة شهدت خلال الأيام الماضية أجواءً حارة ورطبة أدت إلى تراكم كميات كبيرة من الطاقة الحرارية في الغلاف الجوي، بالتزامن مع منخفض جوي قوي على ارتفاعات عالية وتحرك كتلة هوائية باردة من الشمال، ما خلق حالة من عدم الاستقرار العنيف.
وأضاف أن الهواء الدافئ والرطب اندفع بقوة نحو الأعلى، مكوناً سحباً رعدية عمودية ضخمة، فيما ساهمت التيارات الصاعدة القوية في إبقاء كتل الجليد داخل السحب لفترة أطول، ما أدى إلى تضخم حبات البَرَد لتصل في بعض المناطق إلى حجم «بيض الدجاج» وكرات التنس قبل سقوطها على الأرض.
«النينيو» يرفع احتمالات الطقس المتطرف
وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من أن ظاهرة «النينيو» مرشحة للعودة بقوة خلال النصف الثاني من 2026، مع احتمالات تتراوح بين 80 و90%، ما قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وزيادة حدة الظواهر الجوية المتطرفة.
وأشاروا إلى أن الأمطار الغزيرة قصيرة المدة قد تتسبب في فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية، خصوصاً في المناطق الجبلية، لافتين إلى أن جبهة هوائية باردة جديدة متوقعة بين 8 و9 مايو قد تعيد العواصف الرعدية والبردية إلى شمال فيتنام مجدداً.
Thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes struck vast areas in northern and north-central Vietnam, leaving 12 people injured and causing severe damage to around 2,900 homes, as the violent winds tore off their roofs, along with damage to thousands of hectares of agricultural land and electrical and educational infrastructure.
Several provinces and cities, including Hanoi, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh, experienced a wave of severe weather that lasted from the evening of May 2 until the morning of May 4, featuring heavy hailstorms, lightning, thunderstorms, and strong winds.
The losses were not limited to homes, as 16 schools were damaged due to roofs being torn off, in addition to 6 community centers, while 102 electricity poles fell or were damaged in several areas, causing widespread disruptions in power services.
Dams and water infrastructure were also affected, with a partial collapse of 100 meters of dams recorded, while a lightning strike caused the destruction of a molasses tank at the "Song Lam Sugar" company in Nghe An province, resulting in the leakage of about 2,000 tons of molasses.
11,000 Hectares of Agricultural Land Under the Storm
The losses extended to the agricultural sector, as thunderstorms and hail damaged approximately 11,778 hectares of rice and other crops, led by Ha Tinh with over 5,800 hectares, followed by Nghe An with over 3,600 hectares.
The strong winds and heavy hail also uprooted trees and caused extensive damage to farms and properties, while local authorities continued to assess the damage and provide support to affected residents.
Meteorologists: Hot Weather and Cold Air Behind the Rare Phenomenon
The head of the weather forecasting department at the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting in Vietnam, Nguyen Van Huong, revealed that thunderstorms and hail usually occur during transitional seasons, especially in April, May, September, and October, but the storm that hit the country in early May is considered a "rare event" due to the intensity and extent of the hail.
He explained that the region experienced hot and humid weather in recent days, leading to the accumulation of large amounts of thermal energy in the atmosphere, coinciding with a strong low-pressure system at high altitudes and the movement of a cold air mass from the north, creating a state of violent instability.
He added that the warm, moist air surged upward vigorously, forming massive vertical thunderstorm clouds, while strong updrafts helped keep ice particles inside the clouds longer, causing the hailstones to grow to the size of "chicken eggs" and tennis balls before falling to the ground.
"El Niño" Increases Chances of Extreme Weather
Meteorologists warned that the "El Niño" phenomenon is expected to return strongly during the second half of 2026, with probabilities ranging between 80% and 90%, which could lead to rising temperatures and increased intensity of extreme weather phenomena.
They pointed out that short-duration heavy rains could cause flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas, noting that a new cold air front expected between May 8 and 9 could bring thunderstorms and hail back to northern Vietnam once again.