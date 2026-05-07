ضربت عواصف رعدية وبَرَد وأعاصير مناطق واسعة في شمال وشمال وسط فيتنام، مخلفةً إصابة 12 شخصاً وأضراراً جسيمة في نحو 2900 منزل، بعدما اقتلعت الرياح العنيفة أسقفها، إلى جانب تضرر آلاف الهكتارات الزراعية والبنية التحتية الكهربائية والتعليمية.

وشهدت محافظات ومدن عدة، بينها هانوي، ولاو كاي، وتاي نغوين، ونغي آن، وها تينه، موجة طقس عنيفة امتدت من مساء 2 مايو حتى صباح 4 مايو، تخللتها عواصف برد كثيفة وصواعق وأمطار رعدية ورياح قوية.

ولم تقتصر الخسائر على المنازل، إذ تضررت 16 مدرسة جراء اقتلاع الأسقف، إضافة إلى 6 مراكز مجتمعية، فيما سقط أو تحطم 102 عمود كهرباء في عدة مناطق، ما تسبب في اضطرابات واسعة في خدمات الطاقة.

كما تضررت السدود والبنية المائية، وسُجل انهيار جزئي بطول 100 متر من السدود، بينما أدت صاعقة إلى تحطم خزان دبس السكر في شركة «سونغ لام للسكر» بمقاطعة نغي آن، متسببة في تسرب نحو ألفي طن من الدبس.

11 ألف هكتار زراعي تحت العاصفة

وامتدت الخسائر إلى القطاع الزراعي، بعدما أتلفت العواصف الرعدية والبردية نحو 11,778 هكتاراً من الأرز والمحاصيل الأخرى، تصدرتها ها تينه بأكثر من 5800 هكتار، ثم نغي آن بأكثر من 3600 هكتار.

وتسببت الرياح القوية والبرد الكثيف كذلك في اقتلاع الأشجار وإلحاق أضرار واسعة بالمزارع والممتلكات، وسط استمرار السلطات المحلية في حصر الأضرار وتقديم الدعم للسكان المتضررين.

خبراء الأرصاد: طقس حار وهواء بارد وراء الظاهرة النادرة

وكشف رئيس قسم التنبؤات الجوية بالمركز الوطني للتنبؤات الجوية والهيدرولوجية في فيتنام، نغوين فان هوونغ، أن العواصف الرعدية والبردية تكثر عادة خلال المواسم الانتقالية، خصوصاً في أبريل ومايو وسبتمبر وأكتوبر، إلا أن العاصفة التي شهدتها البلاد مطلع مايو الجاري تُعد «حدثاً نادراً» بسبب شدة البَرَد واتساع نطاقه.

وأوضح أن المنطقة شهدت خلال الأيام الماضية أجواءً حارة ورطبة أدت إلى تراكم كميات كبيرة من الطاقة الحرارية في الغلاف الجوي، بالتزامن مع منخفض جوي قوي على ارتفاعات عالية وتحرك كتلة هوائية باردة من الشمال، ما خلق حالة من عدم الاستقرار العنيف.

وأضاف أن الهواء الدافئ والرطب اندفع بقوة نحو الأعلى، مكوناً سحباً رعدية عمودية ضخمة، فيما ساهمت التيارات الصاعدة القوية في إبقاء كتل الجليد داخل السحب لفترة أطول، ما أدى إلى تضخم حبات البَرَد لتصل في بعض المناطق إلى حجم «بيض الدجاج» وكرات التنس قبل سقوطها على الأرض.

«النينيو» يرفع احتمالات الطقس المتطرف

وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من أن ظاهرة «النينيو» مرشحة للعودة بقوة خلال النصف الثاني من 2026، مع احتمالات تتراوح بين 80 و90%، ما قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وزيادة حدة الظواهر الجوية المتطرفة.

وأشاروا إلى أن الأمطار الغزيرة قصيرة المدة قد تتسبب في فيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية، خصوصاً في المناطق الجبلية، لافتين إلى أن جبهة هوائية باردة جديدة متوقعة بين 8 و9 مايو قد تعيد العواصف الرعدية والبردية إلى شمال فيتنام مجدداً.