Thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes struck vast areas in northern and north-central Vietnam, leaving 12 people injured and causing severe damage to around 2,900 homes, as the violent winds tore off their roofs, along with damage to thousands of hectares of agricultural land and electrical and educational infrastructure.

Several provinces and cities, including Hanoi, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh, experienced a wave of severe weather that lasted from the evening of May 2 until the morning of May 4, featuring heavy hailstorms, lightning, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The losses were not limited to homes, as 16 schools were damaged due to roofs being torn off, in addition to 6 community centers, while 102 electricity poles fell or were damaged in several areas, causing widespread disruptions in power services.

Dams and water infrastructure were also affected, with a partial collapse of 100 meters of dams recorded, while a lightning strike caused the destruction of a molasses tank at the "Song Lam Sugar" company in Nghe An province, resulting in the leakage of about 2,000 tons of molasses.

11,000 Hectares of Agricultural Land Under the Storm

The losses extended to the agricultural sector, as thunderstorms and hail damaged approximately 11,778 hectares of rice and other crops, led by Ha Tinh with over 5,800 hectares, followed by Nghe An with over 3,600 hectares.

The strong winds and heavy hail also uprooted trees and caused extensive damage to farms and properties, while local authorities continued to assess the damage and provide support to affected residents.

Meteorologists: Hot Weather and Cold Air Behind the Rare Phenomenon

The head of the weather forecasting department at the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting in Vietnam, Nguyen Van Huong, revealed that thunderstorms and hail usually occur during transitional seasons, especially in April, May, September, and October, but the storm that hit the country in early May is considered a "rare event" due to the intensity and extent of the hail.

He explained that the region experienced hot and humid weather in recent days, leading to the accumulation of large amounts of thermal energy in the atmosphere, coinciding with a strong low-pressure system at high altitudes and the movement of a cold air mass from the north, creating a state of violent instability.

He added that the warm, moist air surged upward vigorously, forming massive vertical thunderstorm clouds, while strong updrafts helped keep ice particles inside the clouds longer, causing the hailstones to grow to the size of "chicken eggs" and tennis balls before falling to the ground.

"El Niño" Increases Chances of Extreme Weather

Meteorologists warned that the "El Niño" phenomenon is expected to return strongly during the second half of 2026, with probabilities ranging between 80% and 90%, which could lead to rising temperatures and increased intensity of extreme weather phenomena.

They pointed out that short-duration heavy rains could cause flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas, noting that a new cold air front expected between May 8 and 9 could bring thunderstorms and hail back to northern Vietnam once again.