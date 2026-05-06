The Egyptian artist Menna Shalaby will return in the coming days to the filming location of the series "Anbar Al-Mawt," which is expected to be aired outside the Ramadan season as part of the "Off Season" on one of the digital platforms.

Death and Suspension

Shalaby halted the filming of her scenes recently after the passing of her father after a battle with illness.

"Anbar Al-Mawt" is written by Mariam Naoum and directed by Karim El Shenawy, and it stars, alongside Menna Shalaby, Rushdi Al-Shami, Ali Qassem, Hamza Al-Aili, and Halim Al-Jundi.

Announcement of Death

Producer Ahmed El-Ganainy, Menna Shalaby's husband, announced her father's death through a post on his personal Facebook account, saying: "Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we return. My dear father-in-law, Mohamed Hisham Al-Shalaby, the father of Mustafa, Eman, and Menna Shalaby, has passed away. I bear witness that he was a wonderful father, kind-hearted, and I have only seen good from him."