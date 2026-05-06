تعود الفنانة المصرية منة شلبي، في الأيام القادمة، لموقع تصوير مسلسل «عنبر الموت»، الذي يُنتظر عرضه خارج السباق الرمضاني ضمن الـ«أوف سيزون» عبر إحدى المنصات الرقمية.

وفاة وتوقف

وأوقفت شلبي، تصوير مشاهدها الفترة الماضية، بعد رحيل والدها عن عالمنا بعد صراع مع المرض.

وعنبر الموت من تأليف مريم نعوم، وإخراج كريم الشناوي، ويشارك في بطولته إلى جانب منة شلبي، رشدي الشامي، علي قاسم، حمزة العيلي، وحليم الجندي.

إعلان الوفاة

وأعلن المنتج أحمد الجنايني زوج منة شلبي، وفاة والدها من خلال منشور عبر حسابه الشخصي في فيسبوك قائلاً: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون، توفي حمايا الغالي محمد هشام الدين شلبي، والد كل من مصطفي وإيمان ومنة شلبي، وأشهد الله أنه كان نعم الأب، طيب القلب ولم أرَ منه إلا كل خير».