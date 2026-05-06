After a lengthy investigation, the Egyptian Media Syndicate decided to suspend the broadcaster Tamer Abdel Moneim from appearing on screen for a week as a disciplinary measure, counting the days he was interrogated as part of his suspension period.

Examining the Circumstances

The decision came after listening to Abdel Moneim's statements and examining the circumstances of the incident for which he was accused of violating the professional honor charter. The syndicate deemed it necessary to impose a temporary suspension, while reminding him of the need to adhere to professional standards and regulations governing media work during the upcoming period.

Return Next Saturday

The suspension took effect from the date of the incident, with Abdel Moneim set to return to hosting his program "Al-Basma" on the "Shams" channel starting next Saturday, following the end of the suspension period.

Syndicate head Tarek Saada clarified that the decision was based on a report issued by the media observatory affiliated with the syndicate, which documented professional violations in the broadcaster's recent episodes.

Violation of the Charter

Abdel Moneim faced accusations of violating the provisions of the media honor charter, as well as exceeding the standards of the professional code of conduct, in addition to stirring up a controversy that does not align with professional principles.