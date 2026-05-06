بعد تحقيق مطول، قررت نقابة الإعلاميين المصريين إيقاف الإعلامي تامر عبدالمنعم عن الظهور على الشاشة لمدة أسبوع كإجراء تأديبي، مع احتساب الأيام التي خضع فيها للاستجواب من مدة منعه من الظهور.

فحص الملابسات

وجاء القرار بعد الاستماع إلى أقوال عبدالمنعم وفحص ملابسات الواقعة التي اتُهم بسببها بخرق ميثاق الشرف المهني، إذ رأت النقابة توقيع عقوبة الإيقاف المؤقت، مع التنبيه عليه بضرورة الالتزام بالضوابط المهنية والمعايير المنظمة للعمل الإعلامي خلال الفترة القادمة.

العودة السبت القادم

وبدأ تنفيذ قرار الإيقاف من تاريخ ارتكاب الواقعة، على أن يعود عبدالمنعم إلى تقديم برنامجه «البصمة» عبر شاشة قناة «الشمس» اعتباراً من يوم السبت القادم، عقب انتهاء مدة الإيقاف.

وأوضح نقيب الإعلاميين طارق سعدة أن القرار جاء استناداً إلى التقرير الصادر عن المرصد الإعلامي التابع للنقابة، الذي رصد تجاوزات مهنية شابت الحلقات الأخيرة للمذيع.

مخالفة الميثاق

وواجه عبدالمنعم اتهامات بمخالفة بنود ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي، فضلاً عن تجاوز معايير مدونة السلوك المهني، إلى جانب إثارة حالة من الجدل لا تتفق مع الأصول المهنية.