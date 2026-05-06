U.S. President Donald Trump predicted today (Wednesday) that an agreement with Iran could be reached before his visit to China next week, indicating that there is a very good chance of ending the war and that devastating bombing will have to resume unless the matter is resolved.



Trump explained to PBS that the proposed agreement with Tehran stipulates that Iran commits to not operating its underground facilities, noting that the proposal emphasizes that Iran should export highly enriched uranium to the United States.



Trump stated that it is unlikely that special envoys Steve Wittekov and Jared Kushner will participate in the talks, adding, "I believe we can get this done from here, and perhaps we will dedicate the final meeting for a signing ceremony somewhere."



Trump expressed great optimism by saying, "I feel we are close to reaching an agreement, but let's see what happens."



A report from Axios quoted an Israeli official saying that the Prime Minister has instructed the military to prepare for all scenarios, including a return to fighting, adding, "It has become clear to us that President Trump is sticking to his red lines, primarily the removal of nuclear materials from Iran."



On another note, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Paris and its partners are capable of ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that France would like the issue of the Strait of Hormuz to be separate from the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran.



The French military had previously announced that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is heading to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as part of efforts by France and Britain to prepare for a potential future mission to help ensure freedom of navigation in the strait.