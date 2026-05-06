توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأربعاء) التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران قبل زيارته إلى الصين الأسبوع القادم، مبيناً أن هناك فرصة جيدة للغاية لإنهاء الحرب وسيتعين العودة لقصف مدمر ما لم ينتهِ الأمر.


وأوضح ترمب لشبكة «بي بي إس»، أن مقترح الاتفاق مع طهران يقضي بأن تتعهد إيران بعدم تشغيل منشآتها تحت الأرض، مبيناً أن المقترح يشدد على أن تقوم إيران بتصدير اليورانيوم العالي التخصيب إلى الولايات المتحدة


وقال ترمب: من غير المرجح إرسال المبعوثين الخاصين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر للمشاركة في المحادثات، مضيفاً: «أعتقد أننا قادرون على إنجاز الأمر من هنا، وربما نُخصص اللقاء الختامي لمراسم التوقيع في مكان ما».


وأبدى ترمب تفاؤلاً كبيراً بالقول: «أشعر باقترابنا من إبرام اتفاق لكن لنر ما سيحدث».


وكان موقع «إكسيوس» نقل عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله: أن رئيس الوزراء أصدر تعليماته للجيش بالاستعداد لكل السيناريوهات بما فيها العودة للقتال، مضيفاً: اتضح لنا أن الرئيس ترمب متمسك بخطوطه الحمراء وبمقدمتها إزالة المواد النووية من إيران.


من جهة أخرى، قال مكتب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إن باريس وشركاءها ​قادرون على ⁠ضمان أمن مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن فرنسا تود أن تكون ​مسألة مضيق هرمز منفصلة عن المحادثات الجارية بين ⁠الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وكان ​الجيش ​الفرنسي، اعلن في وقت ‌سابق أن حاملة ​الطائرات (شارل ديجول) تتجه إلى ⁠البحر الأحمر ​وخليج ⁠عدن ‌في إطار الجهود التي تبذلها فرنسا وبريطانيا ‌للاستعداد لمهمة محتملة في المستقبل للمساعدة في ضمان ​حرية الملاحة في المضيق.