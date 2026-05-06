أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق «مشروع الحرية» الخاص بحركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز لفترة مؤقتة، مشيراً إلى إحراز «تقدم كبير» في المفاوضات الجارية مع ممثلي إيران، وسط وساطات وضغوط دولية تقودها باكستان ودول أخرى.

وقال ترمب، عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن القرار جاء «بناءً على طلب من باكستان ودول أخرى»، وبعد ما وصفه بـ«النجاح العسكري الهائل» خلال الحملة ضد إيران، إضافة إلى التقدم نحو «اتفاق كامل ونهائي» مع الجانب الإيراني.

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن الحصار سيظل قائماً «بكامل قوته وفاعليته»، إلا أن واشنطن وافقت بشكل متبادل على تعليق «مشروع الحرية» مؤقتاً، لمعرفة ما إذا كان بالإمكان استكمال الاتفاق وتوقيعه.

«مشروع الحرية».. إخراج السفن العالقة

وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق إطلاق عملية «مشروع الحرية» بهدف إخراج السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، بعد تصاعد التوترات العسكرية في المنطقة وارتفاع المخاوف من تعطل حركة الملاحة والطاقة العالمية.

وأوضح أن دولاً عدة، معظمها غير منخرط في النزاع الدائر بالشرق الأوسط، طلبت من الولايات المتحدة التدخل للمساعدة في تحرير سفنها العالقة داخل المضيق، رغم أنها «أطراف محايدة ومتفرجة بريئة» لا علاقة لها بالصراع.

وأضاف ترمب أن واشنطن أبلغت تلك الدول بأنها ستعمل على «توجيه سفنها بأمان» عبر الممرات المائية المقيدة، بما يضمن استمرار حركة التجارة والأعمال «بحرية وكفاءة».

باكستان على خط الوساطة

ويأتي إعلان تعليق العملية في وقت تتزايد فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية الهادفة إلى احتواء التصعيد بين واشنطن وطهران، مع بروز الدور الباكستاني كأحد أبرز الوسطاء لدفع المفاوضات نحو اتفاق يخفف من حدة التوتر في الخليج ويعيد الاستقرار إلى حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز