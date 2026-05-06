أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق «مشروع الحرية» الخاص بحركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز لفترة مؤقتة، مشيراً إلى إحراز «تقدم كبير» في المفاوضات الجارية مع ممثلي إيران، وسط وساطات وضغوط دولية تقودها باكستان ودول أخرى.
وقال ترمب، عبر حسابه على منصة «تروث سوشال»، إن القرار جاء «بناءً على طلب من باكستان ودول أخرى»، وبعد ما وصفه بـ«النجاح العسكري الهائل» خلال الحملة ضد إيران، إضافة إلى التقدم نحو «اتفاق كامل ونهائي» مع الجانب الإيراني.
وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن الحصار سيظل قائماً «بكامل قوته وفاعليته»، إلا أن واشنطن وافقت بشكل متبادل على تعليق «مشروع الحرية» مؤقتاً، لمعرفة ما إذا كان بالإمكان استكمال الاتفاق وتوقيعه.
«مشروع الحرية».. إخراج السفن العالقة
وكان ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق إطلاق عملية «مشروع الحرية» بهدف إخراج السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، بعد تصاعد التوترات العسكرية في المنطقة وارتفاع المخاوف من تعطل حركة الملاحة والطاقة العالمية.
وأوضح أن دولاً عدة، معظمها غير منخرط في النزاع الدائر بالشرق الأوسط، طلبت من الولايات المتحدة التدخل للمساعدة في تحرير سفنها العالقة داخل المضيق، رغم أنها «أطراف محايدة ومتفرجة بريئة» لا علاقة لها بالصراع.
وأضاف ترمب أن واشنطن أبلغت تلك الدول بأنها ستعمل على «توجيه سفنها بأمان» عبر الممرات المائية المقيدة، بما يضمن استمرار حركة التجارة والأعمال «بحرية وكفاءة».
باكستان على خط الوساطة
ويأتي إعلان تعليق العملية في وقت تتزايد فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية الهادفة إلى احتواء التصعيد بين واشنطن وطهران، مع بروز الدور الباكستاني كأحد أبرز الوسطاء لدفع المفاوضات نحو اتفاق يخفف من حدة التوتر في الخليج ويعيد الاستقرار إلى حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the temporary suspension of the "Freedom Project" concerning the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that there has been "significant progress" in ongoing negotiations with Iranian representatives, amid international mediation and pressures led by Pakistan and other countries.
Trump stated, via his account on the "Truth Social" platform, that the decision came "at the request of Pakistan and other countries," following what he described as a "huge military success" during the campaign against Iran, in addition to progress towards a "complete and final agreement" with the Iranian side.
The U.S. President confirmed that the blockade will remain "in full force and effectiveness," but Washington has mutually agreed to temporarily suspend the "Freedom Project" to see if it is possible to finalize and sign the agreement.
"Freedom Project".. Freeing the Stuck Ships
Trump had previously announced the launch of the "Freedom Project" aimed at freeing the stuck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following escalating military tensions in the region and rising concerns about disruptions to global shipping and energy.
He clarified that several countries, most of which are not involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, requested the United States to intervene to help free their ships stuck in the strait, even though they are "neutral parties and innocent bystanders" unrelated to the conflict.
Trump added that Washington informed those countries that it would work to "safely guide their ships" through the restricted waterways, ensuring the continuation of trade and business "freely and efficiently."
Pakistan in the Mediation Line
The announcement of the suspension of the operation comes at a time when diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the escalation between Washington and Tehran are increasing, with Pakistan's role emerging as one of the prominent mediators to push negotiations towards an agreement that alleviates tensions in the Gulf and restores stability to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.