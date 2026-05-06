U.S. President Donald Trump announced the temporary suspension of the "Freedom Project" concerning the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that there has been "significant progress" in ongoing negotiations with Iranian representatives, amid international mediation and pressures led by Pakistan and other countries.

Trump stated, via his account on the "Truth Social" platform, that the decision came "at the request of Pakistan and other countries," following what he described as a "huge military success" during the campaign against Iran, in addition to progress towards a "complete and final agreement" with the Iranian side.

The U.S. President confirmed that the blockade will remain "in full force and effectiveness," but Washington has mutually agreed to temporarily suspend the "Freedom Project" to see if it is possible to finalize and sign the agreement.

"Freedom Project".. Freeing the Stuck Ships

Trump had previously announced the launch of the "Freedom Project" aimed at freeing the stuck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following escalating military tensions in the region and rising concerns about disruptions to global shipping and energy.

He clarified that several countries, most of which are not involved in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, requested the United States to intervene to help free their ships stuck in the strait, even though they are "neutral parties and innocent bystanders" unrelated to the conflict.

Trump added that Washington informed those countries that it would work to "safely guide their ships" through the restricted waterways, ensuring the continuation of trade and business "freely and efficiently."

Pakistan in the Mediation Line

The announcement of the suspension of the operation comes at a time when diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the escalation between Washington and Tehran are increasing, with Pakistan's role emerging as one of the prominent mediators to push negotiations towards an agreement that alleviates tensions in the Gulf and restores stability to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.