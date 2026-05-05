The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced today (Tuesday) that a cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.



The authority clarified that the extent of the environmental impact resulting from this incident is still unknown at this time.



At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned against any Iranian attempts to destabilize British society, stating that "they will not be tolerated."



Starmer said during a meeting with community leaders, senior ministers, and security officials following a knife attack in "Golders Green," northwest London, last week, that one hypothesis of the investigation is the possibility of a foreign state being behind some of these incidents, emphasizing that the government is considering all possibilities.



The British newspaper "Independent" reported Starmer's confirmation that there would be consequences if Iran or any external party is found to be involved in fueling violence, hatred, and division within British society.



Starmer described the situation as a "crisis" following the attack, pledging to expedite new legislation to address what he termed "malicious threats."



The Prime Minister emphasized that while security measures are necessary, they are not sufficient, stressing the need to confront the sources of hatred at their roots.



British authorities raised the terrorism threat level to "severe" following the "Golders Green" attack, indicating growing official concern over the rising security risks associated with recent assaults on the Jewish community.