أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعرض سفينة بضائع للإصابة بمقذوف مجهول أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن حجم الأثر البيئي الناتج عن هذا الحادث لا يزال غير معروف حتى الآن.


في الوقت ذاته، حذر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، كير ستارمر، من أي محاولات إيرانية لزعزعة استقرار المجتمع البريطاني، موضحاً أنه «لن يتم التسامح معها».


وقال ستارمر، خلال اجتماع مع قادة مجتمعيين، ووزراء كبار، ومسؤولين أمنيين عقب هجوم بأسلحة بيضاء في«جولدرز جرين» شمال غربي لندن، الأسبوع الماضي، إن إحدى فرضيات التحقيق تتمثل في احتمال وقوف دولة أجنبية وراء بعض هذه الحوادث، موضحاً أن الحكومة تدرس جميع الاحتمالات.


ونقلت صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية ستارمر تأكيده على أنه ستكون هناك عواقب إذا ثبت تورط إيران أو أي طرف خارجي في تأجيج العنف والكراهية، والانقسام داخل المجتمع البريطاني.


ووصف ستارمر الوضع بأنه «أزمة» في أعقاب الهجوم، متعهداً بتسريع تشريع جديد لمواجهة ما وصفها بـ«التهديدات الخبيثة».


وأكد رئيس الوزراء أن الإجراءات الأمنية، رغم ضرورتها ليست كافية، مشدداً على ضرورة مواجهة مصادر الكراهية من جذورها.


ورفعت السلطات البريطانية مستوى التهديد الإرهابي إلى درجة «شديد» عقب هجوم «جولدرز جرين»، في مؤشر على تنامي القلق الرسمي من تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية المرتبطة بالاعتداءات الأخيرة على الجالية اليهودية.