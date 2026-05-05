أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تعرض سفينة بضائع للإصابة بمقذوف مجهول أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن حجم الأثر البيئي الناتج عن هذا الحادث لا يزال غير معروف حتى الآن.
في الوقت ذاته، حذر رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، كير ستارمر، من أي محاولات إيرانية لزعزعة استقرار المجتمع البريطاني، موضحاً أنه «لن يتم التسامح معها».
وقال ستارمر، خلال اجتماع مع قادة مجتمعيين، ووزراء كبار، ومسؤولين أمنيين عقب هجوم بأسلحة بيضاء في«جولدرز جرين» شمال غربي لندن، الأسبوع الماضي، إن إحدى فرضيات التحقيق تتمثل في احتمال وقوف دولة أجنبية وراء بعض هذه الحوادث، موضحاً أن الحكومة تدرس جميع الاحتمالات.
ونقلت صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية ستارمر تأكيده على أنه ستكون هناك عواقب إذا ثبت تورط إيران أو أي طرف خارجي في تأجيج العنف والكراهية، والانقسام داخل المجتمع البريطاني.
ووصف ستارمر الوضع بأنه «أزمة» في أعقاب الهجوم، متعهداً بتسريع تشريع جديد لمواجهة ما وصفها بـ«التهديدات الخبيثة».
وأكد رئيس الوزراء أن الإجراءات الأمنية، رغم ضرورتها ليست كافية، مشدداً على ضرورة مواجهة مصادر الكراهية من جذورها.
ورفعت السلطات البريطانية مستوى التهديد الإرهابي إلى درجة «شديد» عقب هجوم «جولدرز جرين»، في مؤشر على تنامي القلق الرسمي من تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية المرتبطة بالاعتداءات الأخيرة على الجالية اليهودية.
The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority announced today (Tuesday) that a cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
The authority clarified that the extent of the environmental impact resulting from this incident is still unknown at this time.
At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned against any Iranian attempts to destabilize British society, stating that "they will not be tolerated."
Starmer said during a meeting with community leaders, senior ministers, and security officials following a knife attack in "Golders Green," northwest London, last week, that one hypothesis of the investigation is the possibility of a foreign state being behind some of these incidents, emphasizing that the government is considering all possibilities.
The British newspaper "Independent" reported Starmer's confirmation that there would be consequences if Iran or any external party is found to be involved in fueling violence, hatred, and division within British society.
Starmer described the situation as a "crisis" following the attack, pledging to expedite new legislation to address what he termed "malicious threats."
The Prime Minister emphasized that while security measures are necessary, they are not sufficient, stressing the need to confront the sources of hatred at their roots.
British authorities raised the terrorism threat level to "severe" following the "Golders Green" attack, indicating growing official concern over the rising security risks associated with recent assaults on the Jewish community.