حقق الهلال فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه الخليج بهدفين لهدف، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، في اللقاء المؤجل من منافسات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين، وتمكن الخليج من التقدم مبكراً عن طريق مهاجمه جوشوا كينج (د:11)، واستطاع الهلال العودة للقاء عن طريق سافيتش (د:34)، وفي الشوط الثاني كاد الخليج يتقدم مجدداً لكن تسديدة ماجد كنبه ارتطمت في العارضة، واستغل سلطان مندش هفوة دفاعية من اللاعب ريبوتشو ليضع الكرة في المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للهلال (د:79)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تلاعب كريم بنزيما بحارس الخليج موريس وسدد الكرة في المرمى لكن تقنية الفيديو ألغت الهدف لوجوده في موقع التسلل، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بهدفين لهدف.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ23 ويصل للنقطة 77 محافظاً على المركز الثاني ومقلصاً الفارق بينه وبين المتصدر النصر لنقطتين فقط قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بينهما في «ديربي العاصمة»، فيما تلقى الخليج الخسارة الـ14 وتجمد رصيده عند 37 نقطة في المركز الـ11.