Al-Hilal achieved a valuable victory over its host Al-Khaleej with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the postponed round 28 of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Khaleej managed to take the lead early through its striker Joshua King (11'), and Al-Hilal was able to equalize through Savic (34'). In the second half, Al-Khaleej nearly took the lead again, but Majed Kanbeh's shot hit the crossbar. Sultan Mandash capitalized on a defensive error from player Ribotcho to put the ball in the net, scoring a second goal for Al-Hilal (79'). In stoppage time, Karim Benzema toyed with Al-Khaleej's goalkeeper Morris and shot the ball into the net, but the video technology disallowed the goal for being offside, ending the match with Al-Hilal winning two goals to one.

With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 23rd victory and reaches 77 points, maintaining second place and narrowing the gap between it and the leader Al-Nassr to just two points before the anticipated clash between them in the "Capital Derby," while Al-Khaleej suffered its 14th loss, remaining at 37 points in 11th place.