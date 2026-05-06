حقق الهلال فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه الخليج بهدفين لهدف، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد اﻷمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، في اللقاء المؤجل من منافسات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين، وتمكن الخليج من التقدم مبكراً عن طريق مهاجمه جوشوا كينج (د:11)، واستطاع الهلال العودة للقاء عن طريق سافيتش (د:34)، وفي الشوط الثاني كاد الخليج يتقدم مجدداً لكن تسديدة ماجد كنبه ارتطمت في العارضة، واستغل سلطان مندش هفوة دفاعية من اللاعب ريبوتشو ليضع الكرة في المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للهلال (د:79)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تلاعب كريم بنزيما بحارس الخليج موريس وسدد الكرة في المرمى لكن تقنية الفيديو ألغت الهدف لوجوده في موقع التسلل، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بهدفين لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ23 ويصل للنقطة 77 محافظاً على المركز الثاني ومقلصاً الفارق بينه وبين المتصدر النصر لنقطتين فقط قبل المواجهة المرتقبة بينهما في «ديربي العاصمة»، فيما تلقى الخليج الخسارة الـ14 وتجمد رصيده عند 37 نقطة في المركز الـ11.
Al-Hilal achieved a valuable victory over its host Al-Khaleej with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the postponed round 28 of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and Al-Khaleej managed to take the lead early through its striker Joshua King (11'), and Al-Hilal was able to equalize through Savic (34'). In the second half, Al-Khaleej nearly took the lead again, but Majed Kanbeh's shot hit the crossbar. Sultan Mandash capitalized on a defensive error from player Ribotcho to put the ball in the net, scoring a second goal for Al-Hilal (79'). In stoppage time, Karim Benzema toyed with Al-Khaleej's goalkeeper Morris and shot the ball into the net, but the video technology disallowed the goal for being offside, ending the match with Al-Hilal winning two goals to one.
With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 23rd victory and reaches 77 points, maintaining second place and narrowing the gap between it and the leader Al-Nassr to just two points before the anticipated clash between them in the "Capital Derby," while Al-Khaleej suffered its 14th loss, remaining at 37 points in 11th place.