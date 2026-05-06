أكد مدرب الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، أن فريقه يتعامل مع المرحلة الحالية على أنها حاسمة في ظل ضغط المباريات مع نهاية الموسم، مشيراً إلى أن وجود مباراة نهائية مرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم فرض عليه التفكير في تدوير العناصر وتوزيع الجهد للحفاظ على جاهزية اللاعبين.


وأوضح إنزاغي: بعض الأسماء تمت إراحتها، مثل سالم الدوسري وكاليدو كوليبالي ومصعب لهذه الاسباب التي ذكرتها، إضافة الى كريم بنزيما بسبب الإجهاد، مبيناً أن الفريق يخوض مباراة كل ثلاثة أو أربعة أيام، ما يستدعي إدارة بدنية دقيقة لتفادي الإصابات والإرهاق.


وأضاف مدرب الهلال أن جميع المباريات المتبقية تُعد بمثابة نهائيات، مؤكداً حرصه على إنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية، مشيداً بدعم الجماهير ومساندتهم المستمرة للفريق في هذه المرحلة الحساسة.


وأشار إنزاغي إلى أن الخليج لعب بتنظيم دفاعي قوي وبثمانية لاعبين في الخلف، ما صعّب مهمة فريقه في الوصول للمرمى، موضحاً أن التغييرات التي أجراها جاءت بناءً على قراءة المباراة ومحاولة فك التكتل الدفاعي.


كما أشاد إنزاغي بأداء لاعب الوسط سلطان مندش الذي حقق نجومية اللقاء، مؤكداً أنه قدم مستوى مميزاً، مختتماً حديثه بتهنئة لاعبيه على الفوز، ومثمناً ما قدمه الخليج من أداء قوي وروح قتالية عالية تستحق الاحترام.