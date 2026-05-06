أكد مدرب الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، أن فريقه يتعامل مع المرحلة الحالية على أنها حاسمة في ظل ضغط المباريات مع نهاية الموسم، مشيراً إلى أن وجود مباراة نهائية مرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم فرض عليه التفكير في تدوير العناصر وتوزيع الجهد للحفاظ على جاهزية اللاعبين.
وأوضح إنزاغي: بعض الأسماء تمت إراحتها، مثل سالم الدوسري وكاليدو كوليبالي ومصعب لهذه الاسباب التي ذكرتها، إضافة الى كريم بنزيما بسبب الإجهاد، مبيناً أن الفريق يخوض مباراة كل ثلاثة أو أربعة أيام، ما يستدعي إدارة بدنية دقيقة لتفادي الإصابات والإرهاق.
وأضاف مدرب الهلال أن جميع المباريات المتبقية تُعد بمثابة نهائيات، مؤكداً حرصه على إنهاء الموسم بصورة إيجابية، مشيداً بدعم الجماهير ومساندتهم المستمرة للفريق في هذه المرحلة الحساسة.
وأشار إنزاغي إلى أن الخليج لعب بتنظيم دفاعي قوي وبثمانية لاعبين في الخلف، ما صعّب مهمة فريقه في الوصول للمرمى، موضحاً أن التغييرات التي أجراها جاءت بناءً على قراءة المباراة ومحاولة فك التكتل الدفاعي.
كما أشاد إنزاغي بأداء لاعب الوسط سلطان مندش الذي حقق نجومية اللقاء، مؤكداً أنه قدم مستوى مميزاً، مختتماً حديثه بتهنئة لاعبيه على الفوز، ومثمناً ما قدمه الخليج من أداء قوي وروح قتالية عالية تستحق الاحترام.
The coach of Al-Hilal, Italian Simone Inzaghi, confirmed that his team is treating the current phase as critical due to the pressure of matches at the end of the season, pointing out that the upcoming final match next Friday has forced him to think about rotating players and distributing effort to maintain the players' readiness.
Inzaghi explained: Some names have been rested, such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Musab for the reasons mentioned, in addition to Karim Benzema due to fatigue, indicating that the team is playing a match every three or four days, which requires precise physical management to avoid injuries and exhaustion.
The Al-Hilal coach added that all remaining matches are considered finals, emphasizing his commitment to finishing the season positively, praising the support of the fans and their continuous backing for the team during this sensitive phase.
Inzaghi noted that Al-Khaleej played with strong defensive organization and eight players at the back, which made it difficult for his team to reach the goal, explaining that the changes he made were based on reading the match and trying to break the defensive block.
Inzaghi also praised the performance of midfielder Sultan Mandash, who was the standout player of the match, confirming that he delivered an exceptional level, concluding his remarks by congratulating his players on the victory and appreciating the strong performance and high fighting spirit displayed by Al-Khaleej, which deserves respect.