توقع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي، ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، النجاح في تحقيق اتفاق سلام بين لبنان وإسرائيل في وقت قريب جداً، معتبراً أنه لا توجد مشكلة بين الحكومتين.


وقال روبيو خلال مؤتمر صحفي: إسرائيل لا تطالب بأي أرض في لبنان، مضيفاً: «المشكلة ليست في إسرائيل أو لبنان بل في حزب الله».


وأشار إلى أن جماعة حزب الله اللبنانية تهاجم الإسرائيليين وتتسبب في أضرار هائلة للشعب اللبناني، موضحاً أن بلاده تأمل في جمع الحكومتين اللبنانية والإسرائيلية على طاولة حوار، بوساطة أمريكية.


وشدد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي على ضرورة وجود جيش وحكومة في لبنان يمتلكان الإرادة والقدرة على مواجهة «حزب الله» ونزع سلاحه، مؤكداً التزام واشنطن بعملية الحوار لضمان الوصول إلى وقف إطلاق نار دائم لا يقوضه عنف «حزب الله».


وأضاف: «الوضع قائم منذ وقت طويل، ولن يكون من السهل التعامل معه».


ميدانياً، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي إطلاق صاروخ اعتراضي قبل قليل نحو مسيّرة في الجانب اللبناني من الحدود، موضحاً أن «حزب الله» أطلق في وقت سابق مسيّرة سقطت بالقرب من قواته في جنوب لبنان دون وقوع إصابات.


وأعلن رئيس الأركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير أن جاهزية الجيش عالية ومستعد للرد بقوة على أي محاولة للمساس بإسرائيل.


فيما قال قائد سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي عومر تيشلر: في هذه اللحظة بالذات، نحن في الأجواء اللبنانية لضرب «حزب الله»، ونتابع عن كثب ما يجري بإيران، ومستعدون لنقل سلاح الجو كاملاً شرقاً إن طُلب منا ذلك.