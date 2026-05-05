The American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, predicted today (Tuesday) the success in achieving a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel very soon, considering that there is no problem between the two governments.



Rubio said during a press conference: Israel does not demand any land in Lebanon, adding, "The problem is not with Israel or Lebanon but with Hezbollah."



He pointed out that the Lebanese Hezbollah group attacks Israelis and causes immense damage to the Lebanese people, explaining that his country hopes to bring the Lebanese and Israeli governments to the negotiating table, with American mediation.



The American Secretary of State emphasized the necessity of having an army and a government in Lebanon that possess the will and capability to confront "Hezbollah" and disarm it, affirming Washington's commitment to the dialogue process to ensure a lasting ceasefire that is not undermined by Hezbollah's violence.



He added: "The situation has been ongoing for a long time, and it will not be easy to deal with."



On the ground, the Israeli army announced the launch of an interceptor missile a short while ago towards a drone on the Lebanese side of the border, clarifying that "Hezbollah" had earlier launched a drone that fell near its forces in southern Lebanon without causing any injuries.



Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced that the army's readiness is high and is prepared to respond forcefully to any attempt to harm Israel.



Meanwhile, Israeli Air Force Commander Omer Tishler said: "At this very moment, we are in Lebanese airspace to strike Hezbollah, and we are closely monitoring what is happening in Iran, and we are ready to move the entire air force east if requested."