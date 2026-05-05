دعا وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إيران إلى الجلوس على طاولة المفاوضات وقبول الشروط الموضوعة، مؤكداً أن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر يقودان جهوداً دبلوماسية مكثفة.


وقال روبيو في مؤتمر صحفي إن ويتكوف وكوشنر يعملان بجد على المسار الدبلوماسي، موضحاً أن 10 بحارة مدنيين لقوا حتفهم جراء النزاع الدائر في مضيق هرمز.


وأشار وزير الخارجية الأمريكي إلى أن بلاده تقترح قراراً في مجلس الأمن الدولي للدفاع عن حرية الملاحة وتأمين مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدة صاغت بتوجيه من الرئيس دونالد ترمب وبالتعاون مع السعودية والبحرين وقطر والإمارات والكويت، مشروع قرار رداً على مواصلة إيران تهديداتها بمهاجمة السفن وزرع الألغام البحرية ومحاولات فرض رسوم عبور في المضيق.


ولفت إلى أن مشروع القرار ينص على إلزام إيران بوقف الهجمات وعمليات زرع الألغام وفرض الرسوم، كما يطالبها بالكشف عن عدد ومواقع الألغام التي زرعتها والتعاون في إزالتها، إضافة إلى دعم إنشاء ممر إنساني.


وذكر روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة تتطلع إلى طرح مشروع القرار للتصويت خلال الأيام القادمة، سعياً للحصول على دعم أعضاء مجلس الأمن والدول الراعية، مبيناً أن الولايات المتحدةأدخلت بعض التعديلات على مسودة مشروع القرارفي محاولة لتجنب حق النقض (الفيتو) من الصين وروسيا.

ولفت إلى أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل استهداف المسيّرات والزوارق التي تشكل تهديداً لقواتها.


وأشار إلى أن القوات الأمريكية دمرت 7 زوارق إيرانية سريعة في المضيق، لافتاً إلى أن واشنطن تنشر أصولاً إضافية لتوسيع نطاق المظلة الدفاعية للملاحة التجارية واستعادة حرية الملاحة في المنطقة.


وشدد روبيو على أن الولايات المتحدة ستستمر في تأمين مضيق هرمز لضمان استعادة حرية الملاحة الدولية.


في المقابل، نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان قوله خلال اتصال مع رئيس الوزراء العراقي المكلف علي الزيدي، اليوم، إن مطالب الولايات المتحدة غير واقعية.


وأشار بزشكيان إلى أن المشكلة تكمن في أن الولايات المتحدة تنتهج سياسة الضغوط القصوى ضد بلاده وتتوقع في الوقت نفسه أن تجلس إيران إلى طاولة المفاوضات وأن تخضع في النهاية لمطالبها الأحادية، وهو أمر مستحيل.