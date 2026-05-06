سلّطت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية الضوء على تألق النجم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس في موسمه الأول مع نادي النصر، رغم تعرضه لانتقادات في الصيف الماضي بشأن وجهته.
وذكرت الصحيفة أن فيليكس يقدم موسماً استثنائياً، وأن إحصاءاته وفرصه في التتويج مع النصر تؤكد أنه اتخذ القرار الصائب باختيار الدوري السعودي لمواصلة مسيرته الاحترافية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الخطوة كانت موفقة للنجم البرتغالي، إذ إنه إلى جانب اللعب بجوار كريستيانو رونالدو وتحت قيادة المدرب جورجي جيسوس، عاد ليصبح اللاعب المؤثر الذي أبهر أوروبا.
تألق متواصل قبل كأس العالم
وأضافت أنه في الوقت الذي يتركز الاهتمام على اقتراب كريستيانو رونالدو من الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000، يواصل فيليكس تألقه قبل كأس العالم 2026، ما يمنح مدرب منتخب البرتغال روبرتو مارتينيز حالة من الاطمئنان.
أفضل مواسمه تهديفياً
وأشار التقرير إلى أن فيليكس يعيش أفضل مواسمه تهديفياً، إذ سجل 17 هدفاً وصنع 13 هدفاً خلال الأشهر الأخيرة في الدوري السعودي، وفي سن 26 عاماً، يبدو اللاعب السابق لبنفيكا وأتلتيكو مدريد وبرشلونة وتشيلسي وميلان في مرحلة النضج الكامل، بعدما اكتسب حضوراً وثقلاً أكبر داخل أرض الملعب.
أكثر من مجرد أرقام
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن دور فيليكس لم يقتصر على أهدافه وتمريراته الحاسمة، بل شمل قدرته على التكيف مع متطلبات الفريق في كل لحظة، ليصبح أحد أبرز نجوم الدوري السعودي.
الاستعداد للمونديال
ويستعد جواو فيليكس لخوض كأس العالم 2026، وهي رابع بطولة كبرى له مع المنتخب البرتغالي، فبعد أن كان لاعباً أساسياً في يورو 2021 وكأس العالم 2022 في قطر، عاش تجربة مختلفة في يورو 2024 ودوري الأمم الذي تُوجت به البرتغال على حساب إسبانيا، إذ لم يشارك بأي دقيقة، والآن سيجد المدرب روبرتو مارتينيز صعوبة في تجاهل نجم النصر.
The Spanish newspaper "AS" highlighted the brilliance of Portuguese star João Félix in his first season with Al Nassr, despite facing criticism last summer regarding his destination.
The newspaper mentioned that Félix is having an exceptional season, and his statistics and chances of winning with Al Nassr confirm that he made the right decision by choosing the Saudi league to continue his professional career, noting that this step has been successful for the Portuguese star, as he not only plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and under coach Jorge Jesus but has also returned to being the influential player who amazed Europe.
Continuous Brilliance Before the World Cup
It added that while attention is focused on Cristiano Ronaldo nearing his 1000th goal, Félix continues to shine before the 2026 World Cup, which gives Portugal's coach Roberto Martínez a sense of reassurance.
His Best Goal-Scoring Season
The report indicated that Félix is experiencing his best goal-scoring season, having scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in recent months in the Saudi league. At the age of 26, the former player of Benfica, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Milan appears to be in a stage of full maturity, having gained greater presence and weight on the pitch.
More Than Just Numbers
The newspaper clarified that Félix's role is not limited to his goals and assists; it also includes his ability to adapt to the team's requirements at every moment, making him one of the standout stars of the Saudi league.
Preparation for the World Cup
João Félix is preparing to participate in the 2026 World Cup, which will be his fourth major tournament with the Portuguese national team. After being a key player in Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he experienced a different situation in Euro 2024 and the Nations League, which Portugal won against Spain, as he did not play a single minute. Now, coach Roberto Martínez will find it difficult to overlook the Al Nassr star.