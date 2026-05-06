سلّطت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية الضوء على تألق النجم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس في موسمه الأول مع نادي النصر، رغم تعرضه لانتقادات في الصيف الماضي بشأن وجهته.

وذكرت الصحيفة أن فيليكس يقدم موسماً استثنائياً، وأن إحصاءاته وفرصه في التتويج مع النصر تؤكد أنه اتخذ القرار الصائب باختيار الدوري السعودي لمواصلة مسيرته الاحترافية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الخطوة كانت موفقة للنجم البرتغالي، إذ إنه إلى جانب اللعب بجوار كريستيانو رونالدو وتحت قيادة المدرب جورجي جيسوس، عاد ليصبح اللاعب المؤثر الذي أبهر أوروبا.

تألق متواصل قبل كأس العالم

وأضافت أنه في الوقت الذي يتركز الاهتمام على اقتراب كريستيانو رونالدو من الوصول إلى الهدف رقم 1000، يواصل فيليكس تألقه قبل كأس العالم 2026، ما يمنح مدرب منتخب البرتغال روبرتو مارتينيز حالة من الاطمئنان.

أفضل مواسمه تهديفياً

وأشار التقرير إلى أن فيليكس يعيش أفضل مواسمه تهديفياً، إذ سجل 17 هدفاً وصنع 13 هدفاً خلال الأشهر الأخيرة في الدوري السعودي، وفي سن 26 عاماً، يبدو اللاعب السابق لبنفيكا وأتلتيكو مدريد وبرشلونة وتشيلسي وميلان في مرحلة النضج الكامل، بعدما اكتسب حضوراً وثقلاً أكبر داخل أرض الملعب.

أكثر من مجرد أرقام

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن دور فيليكس لم يقتصر على أهدافه وتمريراته الحاسمة، بل شمل قدرته على التكيف مع متطلبات الفريق في كل لحظة، ليصبح أحد أبرز نجوم الدوري السعودي.

الاستعداد للمونديال

ويستعد جواو فيليكس لخوض كأس العالم 2026، وهي رابع بطولة كبرى له مع المنتخب البرتغالي، فبعد أن كان لاعباً أساسياً في يورو 2021 وكأس العالم 2022 في قطر، عاش تجربة مختلفة في يورو 2024 ودوري الأمم الذي تُوجت به البرتغال على حساب إسبانيا، إذ لم يشارك بأي دقيقة، والآن سيجد المدرب روبرتو مارتينيز صعوبة في تجاهل نجم النصر.