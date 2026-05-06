The Spanish newspaper "AS" highlighted the brilliance of Portuguese star João Félix in his first season with Al Nassr, despite facing criticism last summer regarding his destination.

The newspaper mentioned that Félix is having an exceptional season, and his statistics and chances of winning with Al Nassr confirm that he made the right decision by choosing the Saudi league to continue his professional career, noting that this step has been successful for the Portuguese star, as he not only plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and under coach Jorge Jesus but has also returned to being the influential player who amazed Europe.

Continuous Brilliance Before the World Cup

It added that while attention is focused on Cristiano Ronaldo nearing his 1000th goal, Félix continues to shine before the 2026 World Cup, which gives Portugal's coach Roberto Martínez a sense of reassurance.

His Best Goal-Scoring Season

The report indicated that Félix is experiencing his best goal-scoring season, having scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in recent months in the Saudi league. At the age of 26, the former player of Benfica, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Milan appears to be in a stage of full maturity, having gained greater presence and weight on the pitch.

More Than Just Numbers

The newspaper clarified that Félix's role is not limited to his goals and assists; it also includes his ability to adapt to the team's requirements at every moment, making him one of the standout stars of the Saudi league.

Preparation for the World Cup

João Félix is preparing to participate in the 2026 World Cup, which will be his fourth major tournament with the Portuguese national team. After being a key player in Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he experienced a different situation in Euro 2024 and the Nations League, which Portugal won against Spain, as he did not play a single minute. Now, coach Roberto Martínez will find it difficult to overlook the Al Nassr star.