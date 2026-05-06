دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، توزيع قوارب صيد مع محركاتها، وحقائب سلامة للصيادين بمحافظة أرخبيل سقطرى، ضمن مشروع الزراعة المستدامة والتمكين الزراعي والسمكي لتعزيز القدرة على الصمود في اليمن.
وتضمن الدعم السعودي للصيادين اليمنيين، الذي ينفذه ائتلاف الخير للإغاثة الإنسانية، توزيع 20 قارب صيد مزودة بمحركاتها، و50 حقيبة سلامة للصيادين المتضررين من الأعاصير والظروف المناخية التي شهدتها الجزيرة خلال الفترة الماضية، وذلك بالتنسيق مع السلطة المحلية والهيئة العامة للمصائد السمكية في البحر العربي في محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى والاتحاد التعاوني السمكي والجمعيات السمكية.
حفل تدشين توزيع قوارب الصيد.
الاستقرار المعيشي للصيادين
وأشاد وكيل المحافظة العميد ركن صالح علي السقطري، خلال التدشين، بالدعم السخي والمتواصل الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مؤكداً أهمية هذا الدعم في تعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي ودعم الصيادين وتمكينهم من استعادة مصادر دخلهم وتحسين أوضاعهم الاقتصادية.
صيادون يتسلمون قواربهم من مركز الملك سلمان في سقطرى.
ويهدف الدعم السعودي إلى تنمية القطاع السمكي باعتباره أحد القطاعات الحيوية التي توفر سبل العيش لآلاف الأسر في مناطق أرخبيل سقطرى، والذي تأثر بفعل الظروف المناخية والأوضاع الاقتصادية التي تشهدها البلاد.
توزيع 90 قارباً في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة
يذكر أن المشروع يتضمن توزيع 90 قارب صيد مع المحركات، و150 حقيبة سلامة في محافظات حضرموت والمهرة وسقطرى، وذلك ضمن جهود المشروع في تعزيز الإنتاج السمكي وتحسين الأوضاع المعيشية للصيادين، إضافة إلى مساعدة الصيادين على خوض رحلات صيد أكثر أماناً.
قوارب صيد الأسماك في سقطرى من مركز الملك سلمان.
وتتواصل الجهود السعودية في محافظة سقطرى بشكل كبير وتركز على دعم الإنسان السقطري عبر عدد من مراكزها وبرامجها، وفي مقدمتها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي يركز على المشاريع الإنشائية، خصوصاً كلية التربية والعلوم التطبيقية التي يجري إنشاؤها بدعم سعودي.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched today (Wednesday) the distribution of fishing boats with their engines and safety bags for fishermen in the Socotra Archipelago, as part of the sustainable agriculture and agricultural and fishery empowerment project to enhance resilience in Yemen.
The Saudi support for Yemeni fishermen, implemented by the Good Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, included the distribution of 20 fishing boats equipped with their engines and 50 safety bags for fishermen affected by the hurricanes and climatic conditions that the island has witnessed in the past period, in coordination with the local authority, the General Authority for Fisheries in the Arabian Sea in the Socotra Archipelago, the Cooperative Fishery Union, and fishery associations.
حفل تدشين توزيع قوارب الصيد.
Living Stability for Fishermen
The Deputy Governor, Brigadier General Saleh Ali Al-Saqtri, praised during the launch the generous and continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, emphasizing the importance of this support in enhancing living stability and supporting fishermen, enabling them to restore their sources of income and improve their economic conditions.
صيادون يتسلمون قواربهم من مركز الملك سلمان في سقطرى.
The Saudi support aims to develop the fishery sector as one of the vital sectors that provides livelihoods for thousands of families in the Socotra Archipelago, which has been affected by climatic conditions and the economic situation in the country.
Distribution of 90 Boats in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra Governorates
It is worth noting that the project includes the distribution of 90 fishing boats with engines and 150 safety bags in the Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra, and Socotra governorates, as part of the project’s efforts to enhance fish production and improve the living conditions of fishermen, in addition to helping fishermen undertake safer fishing trips.
قوارب صيد الأسماك في سقطرى من مركز الملك سلمان.
The Saudi efforts in Socotra Governorate continue significantly, focusing on supporting the Socotri people through several of its centers and programs, foremost among them the King Salman Humanitarian Relief Center and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which focuses on construction projects, particularly the College of Education and Applied Sciences being established with Saudi support.