دشن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، توزيع قوارب صيد مع محركاتها، وحقائب سلامة للصيادين بمحافظة أرخبيل سقطرى، ضمن مشروع الزراعة المستدامة والتمكين الزراعي والسمكي لتعزيز القدرة على الصمود في اليمن.


وتضمن الدعم السعودي للصيادين اليمنيين، الذي ينفذه ائتلاف الخير للإغاثة الإنسانية، توزيع 20 قارب صيد مزودة بمحركاتها، و50 حقيبة سلامة للصيادين المتضررين من الأعاصير والظروف المناخية التي شهدتها الجزيرة خلال الفترة الماضية، وذلك بالتنسيق مع السلطة المحلية والهيئة العامة للمصائد السمكية في البحر العربي في محافظة أرخبيل سقطرى والاتحاد التعاوني السمكي والجمعيات السمكية.

حفل تدشين توزيع قوارب الصيد.

حفل تدشين توزيع قوارب الصيد.


الاستقرار المعيشي للصيادين


وأشاد وكيل المحافظة العميد ركن صالح علي السقطري، خلال التدشين، بالدعم السخي والمتواصل الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، مؤكداً أهمية هذا الدعم في تعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي ودعم الصيادين وتمكينهم من استعادة مصادر دخلهم وتحسين أوضاعهم الاقتصادية.

صيادون يتسلمون قواربهم من مركز الملك سلمان في سقطرى.

صيادون يتسلمون قواربهم من مركز الملك سلمان في سقطرى.

ويهدف الدعم السعودي إلى تنمية القطاع السمكي باعتباره أحد القطاعات الحيوية التي توفر سبل العيش لآلاف الأسر في مناطق أرخبيل سقطرى، والذي تأثر بفعل الظروف المناخية والأوضاع الاقتصادية التي تشهدها البلاد.


توزيع 90 قارباً في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة


يذكر أن المشروع يتضمن توزيع 90 قارب صيد مع المحركات، و150 حقيبة سلامة في محافظات حضرموت والمهرة وسقطرى، وذلك ضمن جهود المشروع في تعزيز الإنتاج السمكي وتحسين الأوضاع المعيشية للصيادين، إضافة إلى مساعدة الصيادين على خوض رحلات صيد أكثر أماناً.

قوارب صيد الأسماك في سقطرى من مركز الملك سلمان.

قوارب صيد الأسماك في سقطرى من مركز الملك سلمان.

وتتواصل الجهود السعودية في محافظة سقطرى بشكل كبير وتركز على دعم الإنسان السقطري عبر عدد من مراكزها وبرامجها، وفي مقدمتها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي يركز على المشاريع الإنشائية، خصوصاً كلية التربية والعلوم التطبيقية التي يجري إنشاؤها بدعم سعودي.