The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched today (Wednesday) the distribution of fishing boats with their engines and safety bags for fishermen in the Socotra Archipelago, as part of the sustainable agriculture and agricultural and fishery empowerment project to enhance resilience in Yemen.



The Saudi support for Yemeni fishermen, implemented by the Good Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, included the distribution of 20 fishing boats equipped with their engines and 50 safety bags for fishermen affected by the hurricanes and climatic conditions that the island has witnessed in the past period, in coordination with the local authority, the General Authority for Fisheries in the Arabian Sea in the Socotra Archipelago, the Cooperative Fishery Union, and fishery associations.

حفل تدشين توزيع قوارب الصيد.



Living Stability for Fishermen



The Deputy Governor, Brigadier General Saleh Ali Al-Saqtri, praised during the launch the generous and continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, emphasizing the importance of this support in enhancing living stability and supporting fishermen, enabling them to restore their sources of income and improve their economic conditions.

صيادون يتسلمون قواربهم من مركز الملك سلمان في سقطرى.

The Saudi support aims to develop the fishery sector as one of the vital sectors that provides livelihoods for thousands of families in the Socotra Archipelago, which has been affected by climatic conditions and the economic situation in the country.



Distribution of 90 Boats in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra Governorates



It is worth noting that the project includes the distribution of 90 fishing boats with engines and 150 safety bags in the Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra, and Socotra governorates, as part of the project’s efforts to enhance fish production and improve the living conditions of fishermen, in addition to helping fishermen undertake safer fishing trips.

قوارب صيد الأسماك في سقطرى من مركز الملك سلمان.

The Saudi efforts in Socotra Governorate continue significantly, focusing on supporting the Socotri people through several of its centers and programs, foremost among them the King Salman Humanitarian Relief Center and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which focuses on construction projects, particularly the College of Education and Applied Sciences being established with Saudi support.