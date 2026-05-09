أدانت هيئة محلفين أمريكية 4 رجال بتهمة المشاركة في اغتيال رئيس هايتي السابق جوفينيل مويز الذي قُتل في منزله عام 2021.
وذكر المدعون الفيدراليون أن المتهمين الأربعة كانوا على صلة بشركة «سي تي يو» الأمنية الخاصة في (فلوريدا)، وجرى استدراجهم إلى المؤامرة بإغراءات مادية، موضحين أنه تمت إدانتهم في محكمة فيدرالية في (ميامي) بتهم تشمل التآمر لقتل مويز أو اختطافه وانتهاك قانون الحياد الأمريكي عبر المشاركة في عملية عسكرية غير مشروعة في الخارج، وهم يواجهون أحكاماً بالسجن المؤبد. وقد اغتيل مويز (البالغ 53 عاماً) في السابع من يوليو 2021 في منزله على يد مجموعة من نحو 20 مرتزقاً كولومبياً مدربين عسكرياً، ومن دون أن يتدخل حراسه لحمايته. ومنذ اغتياله انزلقت هايتي إلى الفوضى، حيث لم تجر أي انتخابات رئاسية في البلاد، وباتت العصابات تسيطر على نحو 80% من العاصمة (بور أو برانس) وسط تصاعد الجرائم العنيفة مثل عمليات الخطف مقابل فدية والسطو المسلح. وبعد عملية الاغتيال، ألقت شرطة هايتي القبض على نحو 40 مشتبهاً، من بينهم مسلحون كولومبيون، لكن التحقيق تعثر بسبب قصور النظام القضائي الهايتي، ثم أُلقي القبض على 3 متهمين عام 2023 في فلوريدا، ورابع (أمريكي من أصل هايتي) في هايتي وجرى تسليمه إلى الولايات المتحدة في العام نفسه. ووجهت لاحقاً لوائح اتهام لـ11 شخصاً في المحاكم الأمريكية المختصة بالنظر في المؤامرات التي تحاك على أراضي بلادها. وحتى الآن، حُكم على 5 أشخاص بالسجن المؤبد، من بينهم جندي كولومبي سابق، وسيناتور هايتي سابق، ورجل أعمال هايتي، وجندي كولومبي متقاعد، ومواطن هايتي أمريكي.
An American jury has convicted 4 men of participating in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was killed in his home in 2021.
Federal prosecutors stated that the four defendants were connected to the private security company "CTU" in Florida, and they were lured into the conspiracy with material incentives. They explained that they were convicted in a federal court in Miami on charges including conspiracy to kill or kidnap Moïse and violating the American neutrality law by participating in an illegal military operation abroad. They face life sentences. Moïse, who was 53 years old, was assassinated on July 7, 2021, in his home by a group of about 20 Colombian mercenaries trained in military tactics, without his guards intervening to protect him. Since his assassination, Haiti has descended into chaos, with no presidential elections held in the country, and gangs controlling about 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, amid a rise in violent crimes such as kidnappings for ransom and armed robbery. Following the assassination, the Haitian police arrested about 40 suspects, including Colombian gunmen, but the investigation stalled due to shortcomings in the Haitian judicial system. In 2023, 3 defendants were arrested in Florida, and a fourth (an American of Haitian descent) was apprehended in Haiti and extradited to the United States the same year. Subsequently, charges were filed against 11 individuals in U.S. courts that handle conspiracies plotted on its soil. So far, 5 people have been sentenced to life in prison, including a former Colombian soldier, a former Haitian senator, a Haitian businessman, a retired Colombian soldier, and a Haitian-American citizen.