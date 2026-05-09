«عكاظ» (واشنطن)

أدانت هيئة محلفين أمريكية 4 رجال بتهمة المشاركة في اغتيال رئيس هايتي السابق جوفينيل مويز الذي قُتل في منزله عام 2021. وذكر المدعون الفيدراليون أن المتهمين الأربعة كانوا على صلة بشركة «سي تي يو» الأمنية الخاصة في (فلوريدا)، وجرى استدراجهم إلى المؤامرة بإغراءات مادية، موضحين أنه تمت إدانتهم في محكمة فيدرالية في (ميامي) بتهم تشمل التآمر لقتل مويز أو اختطافه وانتهاك قانون الحياد الأمريكي عبر المشاركة في عملية عسكرية غير مشروعة في الخارج، وهم يواجهون أحكاماً بالسجن المؤبد. وقد اغتيل مويز (البالغ 53 عاماً) في السابع من يوليو 2021 في منزله على يد مجموعة من نحو 20 مرتزقاً كولومبياً مدربين عسكرياً، ومن دون أن يتدخل حراسه لحمايته. ومنذ اغتياله انزلقت هايتي إلى الفوضى، حيث لم تجر أي انتخابات رئاسية في البلاد، وباتت العصابات تسيطر على نحو 80% من العاصمة (بور أو برانس) وسط تصاعد الجرائم العنيفة مثل عمليات الخطف مقابل فدية والسطو المسلح. وبعد عملية الاغتيال، ألقت شرطة هايتي القبض على نحو 40 مشتبهاً، من بينهم مسلحون كولومبيون، لكن التحقيق تعثر بسبب قصور النظام القضائي الهايتي، ثم أُلقي القبض على 3 متهمين عام 2023 في فلوريدا، ورابع (أمريكي من أصل هايتي) في هايتي وجرى تسليمه إلى الولايات المتحدة في العام نفسه. ووجهت لاحقاً لوائح اتهام لـ11 شخصاً في المحاكم الأمريكية المختصة بالنظر في المؤامرات التي تحاك على أراضي بلادها. وحتى الآن، حُكم على 5 أشخاص بالسجن المؤبد، من بينهم جندي كولومبي سابق، وسيناتور هايتي سابق، ورجل أعمال هايتي، وجندي كولومبي متقاعد، ومواطن هايتي أمريكي.