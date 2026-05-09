تحت غطاء من الهدوء الحذر الذي خيّم على مياه مضيق هرمز، دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران يومها الـ71 على إيقاع «ساعة الصفر» الدبلوماسية. فجر اليوم (السبت)، وفي تصريح لشبكة «CNN» وهو يهم بمغادرة البيت الأبيض، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الشك أن واشنطن تترقب وصول الرد الإيراني الحاسم الليلة.
ترمب، الذي بدا مراقباً بدقة لتعرجات المسار التفاوضي، لم يخلُ حديثه من نبرة انتقاد لما وصفه بـ «المماطلة الإيرانية»، قائلاً باقتضاب: «سنتلقى الرسالة الليلة.. سنعرف الحقيقة قريباً بما يكفي».
مذكرة «الصفحة الواحدة»
رهان البيت الأبيض اليوم يتلخص في «ورقة واحدة»؛ مذكرة تفاهم تهدف لوضع حدٍ فوري للعمليات العسكرية، لتكون بمثابة الجسر الذي سيعبر فوقه الطرفان نحو مفاوضات نووية أكثر تعقيداً وتفصيلاً.
هذا الترقب الرئاسي جاء مكملاً لتصريحات وزير خارجيته، ماركو روبيو، الذي رمى بالكرة تماماً في الملعب الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية كانت تتوقع الرد منذ (الجمعة). وأضاف روبيو: «سنرى ما يحمله ردهم، نتمنى أن يكون عرضاً جاداً يمهد الطريق لمفاوضات حقيقية».
Under the cover of the cautious calm that settled over the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, the American-Israeli war against Iran entered its 71st day, resonating with the rhythm of the diplomatic "zero hour." Early today (Saturday), in a statement to CNN as he was about to leave the White House, President Donald Trump confirmed the expectation that Washington is awaiting a decisive Iranian response tonight.
Trump, who appeared to be closely monitoring the twists and turns of the negotiation process, did not shy away from a tone of criticism regarding what he referred to as "Iranian procrastination," stating briefly: "We will receive the message tonight... We will know the truth soon enough."
The "One-Page" Memorandum
The White House's bet today is summarized in a "single paper"; a memorandum of understanding aimed at immediately halting military operations, serving as the bridge over which both parties will cross towards more complex and detailed nuclear negotiations.
This presidential anticipation complements the statements of his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who completely tossed the ball into the Iranian court, indicating that the U.S. administration had been expecting a response since Friday. Rubio added: "We will see what their response holds; we hope it is a serious offer that paves the way for real negotiations."