Under the cover of the cautious calm that settled over the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, the American-Israeli war against Iran entered its 71st day, resonating with the rhythm of the diplomatic "zero hour." Early today (Saturday), in a statement to CNN as he was about to leave the White House, President Donald Trump confirmed the expectation that Washington is awaiting a decisive Iranian response tonight.

Trump, who appeared to be closely monitoring the twists and turns of the negotiation process, did not shy away from a tone of criticism regarding what he referred to as "Iranian procrastination," stating briefly: "We will receive the message tonight... We will know the truth soon enough."

The "One-Page" Memorandum

The White House's bet today is summarized in a "single paper"; a memorandum of understanding aimed at immediately halting military operations, serving as the bridge over which both parties will cross towards more complex and detailed nuclear negotiations.

This presidential anticipation complements the statements of his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who completely tossed the ball into the Iranian court, indicating that the U.S. administration had been expecting a response since Friday. Rubio added: "We will see what their response holds; we hope it is a serious offer that paves the way for real negotiations."