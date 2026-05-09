تحت غطاء من الهدوء الحذر الذي خيّم على مياه مضيق هرمز، دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران يومها الـ71 على إيقاع «ساعة الصفر» الدبلوماسية. فجر اليوم (السبت)، وفي تصريح لشبكة «CNN» وهو يهم بمغادرة البيت الأبيض، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الشك أن واشنطن تترقب وصول الرد الإيراني الحاسم الليلة.

ترمب، الذي بدا مراقباً بدقة لتعرجات المسار التفاوضي، لم يخلُ حديثه من نبرة انتقاد لما وصفه بـ «المماطلة الإيرانية»، قائلاً باقتضاب: «سنتلقى الرسالة الليلة.. سنعرف الحقيقة قريباً بما يكفي».

مذكرة «الصفحة الواحدة»

رهان البيت الأبيض اليوم يتلخص في «ورقة واحدة»؛ مذكرة تفاهم تهدف لوضع حدٍ فوري للعمليات العسكرية، لتكون بمثابة الجسر الذي سيعبر فوقه الطرفان نحو مفاوضات نووية أكثر تعقيداً وتفصيلاً.

هذا الترقب الرئاسي جاء مكملاً لتصريحات وزير خارجيته، ماركو روبيو، الذي رمى بالكرة تماماً في الملعب الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية كانت تتوقع الرد منذ (الجمعة). وأضاف روبيو: «سنرى ما يحمله ردهم، نتمنى أن يكون عرضاً جاداً يمهد الطريق لمفاوضات حقيقية».