أكد رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية، نواف سلام، اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الحديث عن أي اجتماع محتمل مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لا يزال سابقاً لأوانه.
ونقلت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان قوله: «أي لقاء رفيع المستوى مع الجانب الإسرائيلي يتطلب تحضيراً كبيراً»، مبيناً أن لبنان لا يسعى إلى «التطبيع مع إسرائيل، بل إلى تحقيق السلام».
وأشار إلى أنه هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يخوض فيها لبنان مفاوضات مباشرة مع إسرائيل، مشيراً إلى أن تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار سيشكّل الأساس لأي جولة مفاوضات جديدة قد تُعقد في واشنطن.
وأكد سلام أن الظروف الحالية لا تزال غير ناضجة للحديث عن لقاءات على مستوى عالٍ، لافتاً إلى أن الحد الأدنى من المطالب اللبنانية هو جدول زمني لانسحاب إسرائيل وسنطور خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة.
وقال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني: «التواصل مع حزب الله يتم من خلال وزرائه في الحكومة»، مضيفاً: «نحتاج مفاوضات داخلية لبنانية للتوصل إلى بسط سلطة الدولة وحصر السلاح وتطبيق خطة درع الوطن».
وتابع في حديثه: «نريد استعادة سيادة الدولة وبسط سلطتها لعودة النازحين والإفراج عن الأسرى، وحل مسألة النقاط المتنازع عليها».
ولفت إلى أن بلاده تحتاج إلى قوة دولية في جنوب لبنان للمراقبة ورفع التقارير والتوثيق والتنسيق على الأرض، مبيناً أن عناصر القوة التي يملكها لبنان في المفاوضات مع إسرائيل هي حقه المشروع في أرضه.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Wednesday) that discussions about any potential meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are still premature.
The National News Agency in Lebanon reported him saying: "Any high-level meeting with the Israeli side requires significant preparation," noting that Lebanon is not seeking "normalization with Israel, but rather the achievement of peace."
He pointed out that this is not the first time Lebanon has engaged in direct negotiations with Israel, indicating that establishing a ceasefire will form the basis for any new round of negotiations that may take place in Washington.
Salam emphasized that the current circumstances are still not ripe for discussions about high-level meetings, noting that the minimum Lebanese demands include a timeline for Israel's withdrawal and the development of a plan to restrict arms to the state.
The Lebanese Prime Minister stated: "Communication with Hezbollah is conducted through its ministers in the government," adding: "We need internal Lebanese negotiations to achieve the authority of the state, restrict arms, and implement the National Shield plan."
He continued in his remarks: "We want to restore the sovereignty of the state and assert its authority for the return of the displaced and the release of prisoners, and to resolve the issue of disputed points."
He noted that his country needs an international force in southern Lebanon for monitoring, reporting, documentation, and coordination on the ground, explaining that the elements of strength that Lebanon possesses in negotiations with Israel are its legitimate rights to its land.