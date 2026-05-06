The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Wednesday) that discussions about any potential meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are still premature.



The National News Agency in Lebanon reported him saying: "Any high-level meeting with the Israeli side requires significant preparation," noting that Lebanon is not seeking "normalization with Israel, but rather the achievement of peace."



He pointed out that this is not the first time Lebanon has engaged in direct negotiations with Israel, indicating that establishing a ceasefire will form the basis for any new round of negotiations that may take place in Washington.



Salam emphasized that the current circumstances are still not ripe for discussions about high-level meetings, noting that the minimum Lebanese demands include a timeline for Israel's withdrawal and the development of a plan to restrict arms to the state.



The Lebanese Prime Minister stated: "Communication with Hezbollah is conducted through its ministers in the government," adding: "We need internal Lebanese negotiations to achieve the authority of the state, restrict arms, and implement the National Shield plan."



He continued in his remarks: "We want to restore the sovereignty of the state and assert its authority for the return of the displaced and the release of prisoners, and to resolve the issue of disputed points."



He noted that his country needs an international force in southern Lebanon for monitoring, reporting, documentation, and coordination on the ground, explaining that the elements of strength that Lebanon possesses in negotiations with Israel are its legitimate rights to its land.