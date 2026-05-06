أكد رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية، نواف سلام، اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الحديث عن أي اجتماع محتمل مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لا يزال سابقاً لأوانه.


ونقلت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان قوله: «أي لقاء رفيع المستوى مع الجانب الإسرائيلي يتطلب تحضيراً كبيراً»، مبيناً أن لبنان لا يسعى إلى «التطبيع مع إسرائيل، بل إلى تحقيق السلام».


وأشار إلى أنه هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يخوض فيها لبنان مفاوضات مباشرة مع إسرائيل، مشيراً إلى أن تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار سيشكّل الأساس لأي جولة مفاوضات جديدة قد تُعقد في واشنطن.


وأكد سلام أن الظروف الحالية لا تزال غير ناضجة للحديث عن لقاءات على مستوى عالٍ، لافتاً إلى أن الحد الأدنى من المطالب اللبنانية هو جدول زمني لانسحاب إسرائيل وسنطور خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة.


وقال رئيس الوزراء اللبناني: «التواصل مع حزب الله يتم من خلال وزرائه في الحكومة»، مضيفاً: «نحتاج مفاوضات داخلية لبنانية للتوصل إلى بسط سلطة الدولة وحصر السلاح وتطبيق خطة درع الوطن».


وتابع في حديثه: «نريد استعادة سيادة الدولة وبسط سلطتها لعودة النازحين والإفراج عن الأسرى، وحل مسألة النقاط المتنازع عليها».


ولفت إلى أن بلاده تحتاج إلى قوة دولية في جنوب لبنان للمراقبة ورفع التقارير والتوثيق والتنسيق على الأرض، مبيناً أن عناصر القوة التي يملكها لبنان في المفاوضات مع إسرائيل هي حقه المشروع في أرضه.