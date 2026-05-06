The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sultan, reviewed the programs of the Culture and Arts Association, its cultural and artistic initiatives, and its efforts to support talents and stimulate cultural activity in the region. This came during his meeting today in his office with the Director of the Culture and Arts Association in the region, Ahmed Sarwi. Prince Khalid bin Sultan emphasized that culture and arts represent one of the important pathways to enhancing the quality of life and developing national identity, pointing to the attention and support the cultural sector receives under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and highlighting the rich cultural and artistic heritage and creative talents in the Asir Region that contribute to enhancing its status as a prominent cultural destination. Sarwi provided an overview of the association's activities and upcoming plans, as well as the programs and initiatives it implements targeting creatives and those interested in cultural and artistic affairs in the region.