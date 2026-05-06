اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام، على برامج جمعية الثقافة والفنون، ومبادراتها الثقافية والفنية، وجهودها في دعم المواهب، وتنشيط الحراك الثقافي بالمنطقة. جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه اليوم، مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بالمنطقة أحمد سروي. وأكد الأمير خالد بن سطام، أن الثقافة والفنون تمثل أحد المسارات المهمة في تعزيز جودة الحياة، وتنمية الهوية الوطنية، مشيراً إلى ما يحظى به القطاع الثقافي من اهتمام ودعم في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030، ومنوهاً بما تزخر به منطقة عسير من إرث ثقافي وفني ومواهب إبداعية تسهم في تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة ثقافية بارزة. وقدّم سروي نبذة عن أعمال الجمعية وخططها القادمة، وما تنفذه من برامج ومبادرات تستهدف المبدعين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والفني بالمنطقة.