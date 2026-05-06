The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated 10 vital road projects in the region, with a total cost of 553 million riyals and a total length of 109 km, during a meeting he chaired in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Roads, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with several officials from the transport and logistics services sector.

The inaugurated projects included the connection road from Al-Sail Al-Kabeer to Riyadh, with a length of 21 km and a cost of 138 million riyals, the dualization of the Hadhan - Turbah road with a length of 56 km and a cost of 87 million riyals, in addition to the dualization of the Bisha - Rania - Al-Khurmah road up to the Riyadh - Taif Expressway with a length of 22 km and a cost of 79 million riyals, and the dualization of the Al-Mukhwah - Al-Majardah road with a length of 9 km and a cost of 75 million riyals, along with the rehabilitation of damaged sites on the roads leading to the holy sites, and the rehabilitation of damaged sites on the roads in Makkah, Taif, Al-Baha, and the circular road in Taif.

These projects come as an extension of the support provided by the wise leadership to the transport and logistics services sector, contributing to enhancing mobility in the region and serving those heading to the Grand Mosque, as they were implemented according to the highest safety and quality standards, in accordance with the Saudi Road Code, supporting the road network in the region, which exceeds 8,623 km in length.

In a related context, His Highness launched during the meeting the "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign for the region, aimed at conducting a comprehensive survey and assessment of road networks outside urban areas, by monitoring observations and addressing them with the participation of government entities and the community.

He listened to an explanation about the campaign, which targets road networks exceeding 8,600 km, and is being implemented using the largest global fleet for surveying and assessment, supported by artificial intelligence technologies, drones, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), contributing to improving road efficiency and enhancing safety levels and infrastructure quality.

The campaign has previously contributed to identifying and addressing over 100,000 observations in various regions of the Kingdom, and the projects and initiatives associated with it have helped reduce traffic accident fatalities by about 60%, advancing the Kingdom to the fourth position among G20 countries in the road quality index.