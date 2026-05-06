Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, discussed regional developments, and explored ways to maintain security and stability in the region.

Following the meeting, both sides signed an agreement for mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports between the Government of the Kingdom and the Government of the Republic of Turkey.