In a decision described as a "quake" within the Egyptian media community, the Syndicate of Journalists in Egypt issued an official ruling banning the media figure Tamer Abdel Moneim from appearing on any media outlet, referring him for urgent investigation during the current week. The decision came to temporarily (at least) put an end to his program, which has sparked widespread controversy recently.

The head of the Syndicate of Journalists in Egypt, Dr. Tarek Saada, confirmed that the decision was based on an accurate report from the "Media Observatory" affiliated with the syndicate, which documented explicit professional violations in episodes of the program "Al-Basma." The syndicate considered that what was presented on screen violated the "Media Honor Charter" and the "Code of Professional Conduct," exceeding the limits of media ethics and causing controversy that does not align with professional responsibility.

“Fiery Reaction” Ignites Social Media

As soon as the news was announced, social media platforms exploded with a reaction from artist Mahmoud Hegazy, who has been involved in long-standing disputes with the presenter. Hegazy wrote in a cryptic yet direct post: "Thank God, and may there be no gloating," citing Quranic verses such as: "And do not think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do" and "And say, 'Truth has come, and falsehood has departed.'" This post served as the spark that transformed the discussion from a union decision into a battleground between supporters of both sides.

The crisis between the presenter and the artist is not a recent development; rather, it is an extension of a long legal and media struggle, as both parties exchanged accusations of defamation and disseminating critical or inaccurate information. While the presenter insists that what he presented is based on documents and court rulings, the artist believes that the program deliberately aimed to defame and insult him, leading the matter to the courts and the syndicate.

The Syndicate of Journalists in Egypt is currently preparing to conduct a legal investigation, as the presenter will appear before the relevant committee to provide his statements. Based on the results, the syndicate will make its final decision, either lifting the suspension or escalating the penalties, in a scene that observers are watching as evidence of a new direction towards regulating media practices and preventing violations.