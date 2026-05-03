في قرارٍ وُصف بأنه «زلزال» داخل الوسط الإعلامي المصري، أصدرت نقابة الإعلاميين في مصر قراراً رسمياً بمنع الإعلامي تامر عبدالمنعم من الظهور على أي وسيلة إعلامية، مع إحالته للتحقيق العاجل خلال الأسبوع الحالي. القرار جاء ليضع حداً (مؤقتاً على الأقل) لبرنامجه الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً في الفترة الأخيرة.

وأكد نقيب الإعلاميين في مصر الدكتور طارق سعدة أن القرار جاء استناداً إلى تقرير دقيق من «المرصد الإعلامي» التابع للنقابة، الذي رصد تجاوزات مهنية صريحة في حلقات برنامج «البصمة». واعتبرت النقابة أن ما قُدّم على الشاشة خالف «ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي» و«مدونة السلوك المهني»، متجاوزاً حدود الأصول الإعلامية ومسبباً إثارة جدل لا تتناسب مع المسؤولية المهنية.

«رد فعل ناري» يشعل السوشيال ميديا

وبمجرد إعلان الخبر، انفجرت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي برد فعل من الفنان محمود حجازي، الذي كان طرفاً في خلافات طويلة مع المذيع. حجازي كتب في منشور غامض لكنه مباشر: «الحمد لله واللهم لا شماتة»، مستشهداً بآيات قرآنية مثل: «وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ اللَّهَ غَافِلاً عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ» و«وَقُلْ جَاءَ الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُ». وكان هذا المنشور بمثابة الشرارة التي حوّلت النقاش من قرار نقابي إلى ساحة مواجهة بين أنصار الطرفين.

الأزمة بين المذيع والفنان ليست وليدة اللحظة، بل هي امتداد لصراع قانوني وإعلامي طويل، إذ تبادل الطرفان الاتهامات بالتشهير ونشر معلومات حرجة أو غير دقيقة. وفي حين يؤكد المذيع أن ما عرضه يستند إلى وثائق وأحكام قضائية، يرى الفنان أن البرنامج تعمد التشهير والإساءة لشخصه، مما دفع الأمر لساحات القضاء والنقابة.

وتستعد نقابة الإعلاميين في مصر حالياً لإجراء التحقيق القانوني، إذ سيمثل المذيع أمام اللجنة المختصة للاستماع لأقواله. وبناءً على النتائج، ستتخذ النقابة قرارها النهائي، إما برفع الإيقاف أو تصعيد العقوبات، في مشهد يراقبه المتابعون كدليل على التوجه الجديد نحو ضبط إيقاع الإعلام ومنع التجاوزات.