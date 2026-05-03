The "Coordination Framework" alliance in Iraq is holding an important meeting today, Sunday, in Baghdad to discuss the mechanisms for forming the new government, amid ongoing political disputes regarding the distribution of positions after agreeing on Ali Al-Zaydi to assume the premiership.



A source close to the alliance revealed that the previous meeting witnessed intensive discussions regarding the participation of armed factions in the new government, with varying views presented among the parties. Some called for their inclusion within official political frameworks, while others insisted on the necessity of separating the political from the military.



According to the same source, the meeting addressed the mechanisms for disarming these factions or organizing them within state institutions, through proposals that included handing over the factions' weapons to the Popular Mobilization Forces as an official institution, or subjecting them to legal and administrative procedures that ensure the monopoly of arms by the state. This issue remains contentious and has not been resolved yet.



The anticipated meeting is seen as a continuation of previous rounds of dialogue that have not led to a final resolution, amid time and political pressures pushing towards accelerating the formation process, especially with the rising economic and security challenges in the country.



The meeting is expected to focus on bridging the viewpoints among political forces and establishing a clear roadmap for forming the government within the constitutional timeframe, including resolving the issue of arms and the role of factions, as well as agreeing on the government program and the shape of upcoming alliances. Information suggests that the results of the meeting could be decisive in determining the course of the next phase and accelerating political consensus to form the government as quickly as possible.



It is worth noting that after months of disputes within the largest parliamentary blocs, the Iraqi President Nizar Amidi tasked Ali Al-Zaydi with forming the new government in the country.



Al-Zaydi has never held a political position in Iraq, while a circulated biography indicates that he possesses a diverse background of legal, financial, and executive experience, during his management of several economic, educational, and medical institutions.



Al-Zaydi holds a Bachelor's degree in Law, as well as a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Finance and Banking. He is a member of the Iraqi Bar Association and currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Holding Company, which owns and manages a group of companies with diverse activities.



Currently, the pace of political activity in Iraq is accelerating as the resolution of the new government formation issue approaches, amid indications of preliminary understandings regarding the distribution of ministerial portfolios.