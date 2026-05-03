يعقد تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» في العراق، اليوم الأحد، اجتماعاً مهماً في بغداد لمناقشة آليات تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، في ظل استمرار الخلافات السياسية بشأن توزيع المناصب بعد الاتفاق على تولي علي الزيدي رئاسة الوزراء.


وكشف مصدر مقرب من التحالف أن الاجتماع السابق شهد نقاشات مكثفة بشأن ملف مشاركة الفصائل المسلحة ضمن الحكومة الجديدة، وطرحت رؤى متباينة بين الأطراف، إذ إن هناك من دعا إلى إشراكها ضمن الأطر السياسية الرسمية، فيما تمسك آخرون بضرورة الفصل بين السياسي والعسكري.


وتناول الاجتماع، وفق المصدر ذاته، آليات سحب السلاح من هذه الفصائل أو تنظيمه ضمن مؤسسات الدولة، عبر مقترحات تضمنت تسليم سلاح الفصائل للحشد الشعبي باعتباره مؤسسة رسمية، أو إخضاعها لإجراءات قانونية وإدارية تضمن حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وهو الملف الذي لا يزال محل خلاف ولم يُحسم حتى الآن.


الاجتماع المرتقب يعد استكمالاً لجولات سابقة من الحوارات التي لم تفضِ إلى حسم نهائي، وسط ضغوط زمنية وسياسية تدفع باتجاه تسريع عملية التشكيل، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التحديات الاقتصادية والأمنية في البلاد.


يتوقع أن يركز الاجتماع على تقريب وجهات النظر بين القوى السياسية، ووضع خارطة طريق واضحة لتشكيل الحكومة ضمن المدة الدستورية، بما يشمل حسم ملف السلاح ودور الفصائل، إلى جانب الاتفاق على البرنامج الحكومي وشكل التحالفات القادمة، وتفيد المعلومات أن نتائج الاجتماع قد تكون حاسمة في تحديد مسار المرحلة القادمة، وتسريع التوافق السياسي لتشكيل الحكومة بأسرع وقت ممكن.


يذكر أنه بعد أشهر من الخلافات داخل أكبر الكتل البرلمانية، كلف الرئيس العراقي نزار أميدي علي الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة في البلاد.


ولم يسبق أن تولى الزيدي منصباً سياسياً في العراق، في وقت تُشير سيرة ذاتية متداولة إلى أنه يمتلك رصيداً متنوعاً من الخبرة القانونية والمالية والتنفيذية، وذلك خلال توليه إدارة عدد من المؤسسات الاقتصادية والتعليمية والطبية.


ويحمل الزيدي شهادة بكالوريوس قانون، وبكالوريوس وماجستير في المالية والمصارف. وهو عضو نقابة المحامين العراقيين، ويشغل حالياً رئاسة مجلس إدارة الشركة الوطنية القابضة، التي تمتلك وتدير مجموعة من الشركات ذات الأنشطة المتعددة.


وتتسارع حالياً وتيرة الحراك السياسي في العراق مع اقتراب حسم ملف تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، وسط مؤشرات على تفاهمات أولية بشأن توزيع الحقائب الوزارية.