“Okaz” learned that the designated Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi will present his government formation to Parliament next Saturday, but it will be devoid of sovereign ministries until agreements are reached with the political forces seeking to control those portfolios.



Political sources familiar with the matter revealed to “Okaz” that Al-Zaydi is trying to balance the representation of political forces with the American conditions that reject the inclusion of armed factions in the new government, a situation that has placed him in front of complications in forming the government. The sources indicated that the formation expected to be presented to Parliament will represent less than three-quarters of the number of ministers in the new government.



The United States had informed Baghdad that it would not deal with any government that includes representatives from factions classified by Washington as “terrorist organizations,” referring to the Iranian-backed armed factions. This was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a phone call to Al-Zaydi after his appointment.



Al-Zaydi faces a difficult test in forming the government, as disagreements over the distribution of ministerial portfolios threaten to disrupt his relations with political blocs, despite his efforts to ensure that the positions of Deputy Prime Ministers are distributed fairly among Iraqi forces. This has led him to propose increasing the number of Deputy Prime Ministers to four, including Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, supported by the State of Law Coalition, along with the leader of the Azm Alliance, Muthana Al-Samarrai, representing the Sunni component, in addition to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Fuad Hussein, from the Democratic Party, with the likelihood of adding a fourth candidate.



Al-Zaydi informed the leaders of the Coordination Framework of his intention to present the ministerial formation next Saturday, with the Parliament scheduled to hold a session to vote on granting confidence to the new government.



The number of ministries is 22, distributed as follows: 12 ministries for the Coordination Framework forces, 6 ministries for the Sunni blocs, and 4 ministries for the Kurdish parties.



Last week, the ruling forces of the Coordination Framework in Iraq announced the nomination of Ali Al-Zaydi for the position of Prime Minister following the withdrawal of the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, from the race for the position, a step that opened the door to a new settlement after weeks of political stalemate regarding the shape of the upcoming government and the distribution of its sovereign and service positions.