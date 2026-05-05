علمت «عكاظ» أن رئيس الوزراء العراقي المكلف علي الزيدي سيقدم تشكيلة حكومته إلى البرلمان السبت القادم، لكنها ستكون خالية من الوزارات السيادية لحين التوصل إلى تفاهمات مع القوى السياسية التي تسعى للسيطرة على تلك الحقائب.


وأفصحت مصادر سياسية مطلعة لـ «عكاظ» أن الزيدي يحاول التوفيق بين تمثيل القوى السياسية والشروط الامريكية التي ترفض إشراك الفصائل المسلحة في الحكومة الجديدة، الأمر الذي وضعه أمام تعقيدات تشكيل الحكومة. وأفادت المصادر أن التشكيلة التي ينتظر تقديمها البرلمان ستمثل أقل من ثلاثة أرباع عدد وزراء الحكومة الجديدة.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة أبلغت بغداد أنها لن تتعامل مع أي حكومة تضم ممثلين عن فصائل تصنفها واشنطن بأنها «منظمات إرهابية» في إشارة إلى الفصائل المسلحة المدعومة من إيران، وهو ما أكده الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع الزيدي بعد تعيينه.


ويواجه الزيدي اختباراً صعباً في تشكيل الحكومة، إذ تهدد الخلافات حول توزيع الحقائب الوزارية بإرباك علاقاته مع الكتل السياسية رغم سعيه أن تكون مناصب نواب رئيس الحكومة موزعه بالتوازن بين القوى العراقية الأمر الذي دفعه إلى اقتراح رفع عدد نواب رئيس الحكومة إلى أربعة منهم محسن المندلاوي المدعوم من ائتلاف دولة القانون إلى جانب زعيم تحالف العزم مثنى السامرائي عن المكون السني، إضافة إلى وزير الخارجية بحكومة تصريف الأعمال فؤاد حسين عن الحزب الديموقراطي، ومن المرجح إضافة مرشح رابع.


وأبلغ الزيدي قادة الإطار التنسيقي بنيته تقديم التشكيلة الوزارية السبت القادم على أن يعقد مجلس النواب جلسة للتصويت على منح الثقة للحكومة الجديدة.


ويبلغ عدد الوزارات 22 وزارة موزعة بواقع 12 وزارة لقوى الإطار التنسيقي، و6 وزارات للكتل السنية، و4 وزارات للأحزاب الكردية.


وكانت قوى الإطار التنسيقي الحاكمة في العراق أعلنت الأسبوع الماضي، ترشيح علي الزيدي لرئاسة مجلس الوزراء عقب تنازل رئيسي الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محد شياع السوداني وزعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون المالكي عن خوض السباق على المنصب، في خطوة فتحت الباب أمام تسوية جديدة بعد أسابيع من الانسداد السياسي بشأن شكل الحكومة القادمة وتوزيع مواقعها السيادية والخدمية.