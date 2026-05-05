أعلن مصدر عسكري إيراني مقتل 5 مدنيين بنيران القوات الأمريكية التي قصفت زورقين مدنيين كانا يحملان بضائع. وأضاف المصدر أن الزورقين كانا في طريقهما إلى إيران، وأنهما ليسا تابعين للحرس الثوري.
ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري اليوم الثلاثاء، قوله: إن الزورقين كانا ينقلان حمولة مدنية من ميناء خصب العماني إلى سواحل إيران.
من جهته، جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأكيد أنه لا يمكن السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.
وتعليقاً على قواعد الاشتباك الجديدة مع السفن الإيرانية، قال ترمب إن جيشه يفضل تفجير هذه السفن بدلاً من إنقاذها.
وأضاف عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، أنه لم يتبق لدى إيران سوى الزوارق الصغيرة، وقد تم إغراق سبعة منها بعد أن حاولت استهداف السفن بمضيق هرمز.
وأكد أن إيران شنت هجمات على دول لا علاقة لها بعمليات البحرية الأمريكية في مضيق هرمز، منها سفينة شحن كورية جنوبية، معتبراً أنه حان الوقت لكوريا الجنوبية للانضمام لعملية مضيق هرمز.
فيما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن مروحيات أباتشي و«سي-هوك» استخدمت في تدمير زوارق إيرانية هددت الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
وقال إن مروحيات «سي-هوك» تدعم مهمته بمضيق هرمز ومحيطه للقضاء على زوارق إيرانية صغيرة تُهدد الملاحة التجارية.
وفي نيويورك، أكد المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز أن الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج تعمل على صياغة قرار جديد لمجلس الأمن الدولي، يهدف إلى إدانة إيران لإغلاقها مضيق هرمز.
وتوقع والتز أن يُلزم القرار إيران بوقف الهجمات على السفن التجارية، ومحاولات فرض رسوم على الملاحة في المضيق.
وأضاف المندوب الأمريكي أن القرار سيطالب إيران بالتوقف عن زرع الألغام البحرية، وكشف مواقعها، خصوصاً أن إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز يؤثر على اقتصادات العالم أجمع.
An Iranian military source announced the death of 5 civilians due to fire from American forces that targeted two civilian boats carrying goods. The source added that the boats were on their way to Iran and were not affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.
The Tasnim news agency quoted a military source today, Tuesday, stating that the boats were transporting civilian cargo from the Omani port of Khasab to the shores of Iran.
For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.
Commenting on the new rules of engagement with Iranian ships, Trump said that his military prefers to blow up these ships rather than rescue them.
He added via his platform "Truth Social" that Iran only has small boats left, and seven of them have been sunk after attempting to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
He confirmed that Iran has launched attacks on countries unrelated to U.S. naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, including a South Korean cargo ship, considering that it is time for South Korea to join the operation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the U.S. military announced that Apache and Seahawk helicopters were used to destroy Iranian boats that threatened navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
It stated that the Seahawk helicopters support its mission in the Strait of Hormuz and its vicinity to eliminate small Iranian boats that threaten commercial navigation.
In New York, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz confirmed that the United States and Gulf countries are working on drafting a new resolution for the United Nations Security Council aimed at condemning Iran for closing the Strait of Hormuz.
Waltz expected that the resolution would obligate Iran to stop attacks on commercial ships and attempts to impose fees on navigation in the strait.
The U.S. ambassador added that the resolution would demand Iran to stop laying sea mines and disclose their locations, especially since Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects the economies of the entire world.