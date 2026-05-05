أعلن مصدر عسكري إيراني مقتل 5 مدنيين بنيران القوات الأمريكية التي قصفت زورقين مدنيين كانا يحملان بضائع. وأضاف المصدر أن الزورقين كانا في طريقهما إلى إيران، وأنهما ليسا تابعين للحرس الثوري.


ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» عن مصدر عسكري اليوم الثلاثاء، قوله: إن الزورقين كانا ينقلان حمولة مدنية من ميناء خصب العماني إلى سواحل إيران.


من جهته، جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأكيد أنه لا يمكن السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.


وتعليقاً على قواعد الاشتباك الجديدة مع السفن الإيرانية، قال ترمب إن جيشه يفضل تفجير هذه السفن بدلاً من إنقاذها.


وأضاف عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، أنه لم يتبق لدى إيران سوى الزوارق الصغيرة، وقد تم إغراق سبعة منها بعد أن حاولت استهداف السفن بمضيق هرمز.


وأكد أن إيران شنت هجمات على دول لا علاقة لها بعمليات البحرية الأمريكية في مضيق هرمز، منها سفينة شحن كورية جنوبية، معتبراً أنه حان الوقت لكوريا الجنوبية للانضمام لعملية مضيق هرمز.


فيما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن مروحيات أباتشي و«سي-هوك» استخدمت في تدمير زوارق إيرانية هددت الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وقال إن مروحيات «سي-هوك» تدعم مهمته بمضيق هرمز ومحيطه للقضاء على زوارق إيرانية صغيرة تُهدد الملاحة التجارية.


وفي نيويورك، أكد المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز أن الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج تعمل على صياغة قرار جديد لمجلس الأمن الدولي، يهدف إلى إدانة إيران لإغلاقها مضيق هرمز.


وتوقع والتز أن يُلزم القرار إيران بوقف الهجمات على السفن التجارية، ومحاولات فرض رسوم على الملاحة في المضيق.


وأضاف المندوب الأمريكي أن القرار سيطالب إيران بالتوقف عن زرع الألغام البحرية، وكشف مواقعها، خصوصاً أن إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز يؤثر على اقتصادات العالم أجمع.