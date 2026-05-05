An Iranian military source announced the death of 5 civilians due to fire from American forces that targeted two civilian boats carrying goods. The source added that the boats were on their way to Iran and were not affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard.



The Tasnim news agency quoted a military source today, Tuesday, stating that the boats were transporting civilian cargo from the Omani port of Khasab to the shores of Iran.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.



Commenting on the new rules of engagement with Iranian ships, Trump said that his military prefers to blow up these ships rather than rescue them.



He added via his platform "Truth Social" that Iran only has small boats left, and seven of them have been sunk after attempting to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



He confirmed that Iran has launched attacks on countries unrelated to U.S. naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, including a South Korean cargo ship, considering that it is time for South Korea to join the operation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, the U.S. military announced that Apache and Seahawk helicopters were used to destroy Iranian boats that threatened navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



It stated that the Seahawk helicopters support its mission in the Strait of Hormuz and its vicinity to eliminate small Iranian boats that threaten commercial navigation.



In New York, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz confirmed that the United States and Gulf countries are working on drafting a new resolution for the United Nations Security Council aimed at condemning Iran for closing the Strait of Hormuz.



Waltz expected that the resolution would obligate Iran to stop attacks on commercial ships and attempts to impose fees on navigation in the strait.



The U.S. ambassador added that the resolution would demand Iran to stop laying sea mines and disclose their locations, especially since Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz affects the economies of the entire world.