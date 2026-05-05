أفصحت تقييمات استخبارية أمريكية استقتها وكالة «رويترز» من مصادر مطلعة، أن الحرب على إيران أخفقت حتى الآن في إزالة مخاوف الولايات المتحدة بشأن قدرة طهران على استئناف برنامجها النووي.
نحو عام لبناء سلاح نووي
وحسب هذه التقييمات، فإن الوقت الذي ستحتاجه إيران لبناء سلاح نووي لم يتغير منذ الصيف الماضي على الرغم من القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي المتكرر للمنشآت النووية في نطنز وفوردو وأصفهان. وأفادت المصادر بأن إيران ستحتاج نحو عام واحد لبناء سلاح نووي إذا قرر قادتها المضي قدماً في هذا الخيار بشكل سري.
وذكرت المصادر أن التقييمات الخاصة بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني لا تزال إلى حد كبير بلا تغيير، حتى بعد حرب 28 فبراير الماضي.
ونقلت رويترز عن مصادرها قولها: إن حدوث تعثر كبير للبرنامج النووي الإيراني قد يتطلب تدمير أو إزالة ما تبقى لدى إيران من مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.
440 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم المخصب
وعلى الرغم من وقوع أضرار جسيمة في بعض المنشآت النووية المعروفة بتخصيب اليورانيوم مثل نطنز وفوردو وأصفهان، فإن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لم تتمكن من التحقق من مكان نحو 440 كيلوغراما من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%.
ووفق الوكالة، يعتقد أن نصف تلك الكمية كانت مخزنة في مجمع أنفاق تحت الأرض بمركز أصفهان للأبحاث النووية، لكن الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة لم تتمكن من تأكيد ذلك منذ تعليق عمليات التفتيش بسبب اندلاع الحرب على إيران.
سياسة الضغط الأقصى الأمريكية
وتبذل واشنطن جهودا ضخمة لضمان عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي عبر المفاوضات الجارية، ويمارس ترمب ضغطاً على طهران من خلال تشديد الحصار البحري والاقتصادي بهدف دفعها إلى القبول باتفاق.
وقد تكون طموحات إيران النووية تراجعت بوتيرة أكبر مما تعكسه التقديرات الاستخباراتية، وفق «رويترز» التي أشارت إلى أن اغتيال إسرائيل عدداً من أبرز العلماء النوويين الإيرانيين خلال الحرب عمّق حالة عدم اليقين بشأن قدرة طهران على تطوير سلاح نووي.
منشآت أصغر وأكثر سرية
وأوضح تقرير الوكالة أنه رغم تزايد تمسّك إيران بالحفاظ على برنامجها النووي وربما تطويره مستقبلاً، فإن ذلك لا يبدو أولوية فورية في المرحلة الحالية، إذ أن إيران تركّز جهودها حاليا بشكل أكبر على إعادة بناء قدراتها العسكرية التقليدية، خصوصاً برامج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، إلى جانب تعزيز نفوذها وتأمين موقعها في مضيق هرمز.
ولفت تقرير مؤسسة كارنيغي إلى إمكانية احتفاظ إيران بالقدرة -وربما برغبة أكبر من السابق- على إعادة بناء هذه القدرات النووية، بما في ذلك عبر تطوير منشآت أصغر وأكثر سرية، لا سيما بعدما حدّت من وصول الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إلى برنامجها.
U.S. intelligence assessments obtained by Reuters from informed sources revealed that the war on Iran has so far failed to alleviate U.S. concerns regarding Tehran's ability to resume its nuclear program.
About a Year to Build a Nuclear Weapon
According to these assessments, the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer, despite the repeated U.S.-Israeli bombings of nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Sources indicated that Iran would need about one year to build a nuclear weapon if its leaders decided to proceed with this option secretly.
The sources noted that assessments regarding the Iranian nuclear program remain largely unchanged, even after the war on February 28.
Reuters reported that its sources stated that a significant setback for the Iranian nuclear program might require the destruction or removal of what remains of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
440 Kilograms of Enriched Uranium
Despite severe damage to some known uranium enrichment facilities such as Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to verify the whereabouts of about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity.
According to the agency, it is believed that half of that quantity was stored in an underground tunnel complex at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, but the UN agency has been unable to confirm this since inspections were suspended due to the outbreak of war on Iran.
U.S. Maximum Pressure Policy
Washington is making significant efforts to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon through ongoing negotiations, with Trump exerting pressure on Tehran by tightening the maritime and economic blockade in an effort to push it to accept an agreement.
Iran's nuclear ambitions may have declined at a faster pace than reflected in intelligence estimates, according to Reuters, which noted that Israel's assassination of several prominent Iranian nuclear scientists during the war deepened uncertainty about Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon.
Smaller and More Secret Facilities
The agency's report clarified that despite Iran's increasing commitment to maintaining and possibly developing its nuclear program in the future, this does not seem to be an immediate priority at the current stage, as Iran is currently focusing its efforts more on rebuilding its conventional military capabilities, particularly missile and drone programs, alongside enhancing its influence and securing its position in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Carnegie Institution's report highlighted the possibility that Iran retains the capability—and perhaps an even greater desire than before—to rebuild these nuclear capabilities, including through the development of smaller and more secret facilities, especially after it limited the International Atomic Energy Agency's access to its program.