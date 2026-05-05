U.S. intelligence assessments obtained by Reuters from informed sources revealed that the war on Iran has so far failed to alleviate U.S. concerns regarding Tehran's ability to resume its nuclear program.

About a Year to Build a Nuclear Weapon



According to these assessments, the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer, despite the repeated U.S.-Israeli bombings of nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Sources indicated that Iran would need about one year to build a nuclear weapon if its leaders decided to proceed with this option secretly.

The sources noted that assessments regarding the Iranian nuclear program remain largely unchanged, even after the war on February 28.

Reuters reported that its sources stated that a significant setback for the Iranian nuclear program might require the destruction or removal of what remains of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

440 Kilograms of Enriched Uranium



Despite severe damage to some known uranium enrichment facilities such as Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to verify the whereabouts of about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity.

According to the agency, it is believed that half of that quantity was stored in an underground tunnel complex at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, but the UN agency has been unable to confirm this since inspections were suspended due to the outbreak of war on Iran.

U.S. Maximum Pressure Policy



Washington is making significant efforts to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon through ongoing negotiations, with Trump exerting pressure on Tehran by tightening the maritime and economic blockade in an effort to push it to accept an agreement.



Iran's nuclear ambitions may have declined at a faster pace than reflected in intelligence estimates, according to Reuters, which noted that Israel's assassination of several prominent Iranian nuclear scientists during the war deepened uncertainty about Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Smaller and More Secret Facilities



The agency's report clarified that despite Iran's increasing commitment to maintaining and possibly developing its nuclear program in the future, this does not seem to be an immediate priority at the current stage, as Iran is currently focusing its efforts more on rebuilding its conventional military capabilities, particularly missile and drone programs, alongside enhancing its influence and securing its position in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Carnegie Institution's report highlighted the possibility that Iran retains the capability—and perhaps an even greater desire than before—to rebuild these nuclear capabilities, including through the development of smaller and more secret facilities, especially after it limited the International Atomic Energy Agency's access to its program.