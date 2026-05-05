أفصحت تقييمات استخبارية أمريكية استقتها وكالة «رويترز» من مصادر مطلعة، أن الحرب على إيران أخفقت حتى الآن في إزالة مخاوف الولايات المتحدة بشأن قدرة طهران على استئناف برنامجها النووي.

نحو عام لبناء سلاح نووي


وحسب هذه التقييمات، فإن الوقت الذي ستحتاجه إيران لبناء سلاح نووي لم يتغير منذ الصيف الماضي على الرغم من القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي المتكرر للمنشآت النووية في نطنز وفوردو وأصفهان. وأفادت المصادر بأن إيران ستحتاج نحو عام واحد لبناء سلاح نووي إذا قرر قادتها المضي قدماً في هذا الخيار بشكل سري.
وذكرت المصادر أن التقييمات الخاصة بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني لا تزال إلى حد كبير بلا تغيير، حتى بعد حرب 28 فبراير الماضي.
ونقلت رويترز عن مصادرها قولها: إن حدوث تعثر كبير للبرنامج النووي الإيراني قد يتطلب تدمير أو إزالة ما تبقى لدى إيران من مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.

440 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم المخصب


وعلى الرغم من وقوع أضرار جسيمة في بعض المنشآت النووية المعروفة بتخصيب اليورانيوم مثل نطنز وفوردو وأصفهان، فإن الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لم تتمكن من التحقق من مكان نحو 440 كيلوغراما من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%.
ووفق الوكالة، يعتقد أن نصف تلك الكمية كانت مخزنة في مجمع أنفاق تحت الأرض بمركز أصفهان للأبحاث النووية، لكن الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة لم تتمكن من تأكيد ذلك منذ تعليق عمليات التفتيش بسبب اندلاع الحرب على إيران.

سياسة الضغط الأقصى الأمريكية


وتبذل واشنطن جهودا ضخمة لضمان عدم حصول إيران على سلاح نووي عبر المفاوضات الجارية، ويمارس ترمب ضغطاً على طهران من خلال تشديد الحصار البحري والاقتصادي بهدف دفعها إلى القبول باتفاق.


وقد تكون طموحات إيران النووية تراجعت بوتيرة أكبر مما تعكسه التقديرات الاستخباراتية، وفق «رويترز» التي أشارت إلى أن اغتيال إسرائيل عدداً من أبرز العلماء النوويين الإيرانيين خلال الحرب عمّق حالة عدم اليقين بشأن قدرة طهران على تطوير سلاح نووي.

منشآت أصغر وأكثر سرية


وأوضح تقرير الوكالة أنه رغم تزايد تمسّك إيران بالحفاظ على برنامجها النووي وربما تطويره مستقبلاً، فإن ذلك لا يبدو أولوية فورية في المرحلة الحالية، إذ أن إيران تركّز جهودها حاليا بشكل أكبر على إعادة بناء قدراتها العسكرية التقليدية، خصوصاً برامج الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، إلى جانب تعزيز نفوذها وتأمين موقعها في مضيق هرمز.
ولفت تقرير مؤسسة كارنيغي إلى إمكانية احتفاظ إيران بالقدرة -وربما برغبة أكبر من السابق- على إعادة بناء هذه القدرات النووية، بما في ذلك عبر تطوير منشآت أصغر وأكثر سرية، لا سيما بعدما حدّت من وصول الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إلى برنامجها.