قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن بلاده تحارب العدوان المدعوم من حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في أوكرانيا.


وفي كلمته في الذكرى الـ81 للانتصار على ألمانيا النازية في الحرب العالمية الثانية، أكد بوتين، اليوم السبت، أن روسيا تعمل على تطوير أسلحة حديثة بناء على الخبرة القتالية، معتبراً أن "قضيتنا عادلة، ونحن متحدون والنصر كان وسيظل دائماً حليفنا".


وأضاف أنه بغض النظر عن كيفية تغير التكنولوجيا وأساليب الحرب، فإن مصير البلاد يحدده الشعب.


وكانت روسيا حذرت أوكرانيا من أنها ستستهدف وسط كييف إذا حاولت تعطيل الفعالية، ونصحت وزارة الخارجية الروسية السفارات الأجنبية بإجلاء طواقمها الدبلوماسية ومواطنيها من العاصمة كييف.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية الأسبوع الماضي، أن عرض 9 مايو سيقام من دون معدات عسكرية ثقيلة لأول مرة منذ عام 2007. ولن يشارك فيه طلاب الكليات العسكرية أو مؤسسات الشباب، رغم استمرار عرض جوي.


ويتوقع أن يلتقي بوتين عدداً من القادة، من بينهم رئيس وزراء سلوفاكيا روبرت فيتسو وملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم إسماعيل، إلى جانب قادة من آسيا الوسطى.


وأصابت طائرة مسيرة مبنى سكنياً فاخراً على بعد نحو 6 كيلومترات من الكرملين، في هجوم نادر على العاصمة، إذ عادة ما تعترض الدفاعات الجوية المقذوفات خارج المدينة.


وتعرضت روسيا الجمعة، لهجوم واسع بالطائرات المسيّرة، شمل مناطق من جنوب البلاد حتى جبال الأورال، على بعد نحو 1,700 كيلومتر من الحدود.


وأدت إحدى الهجمات إلى إلحاق أضرار بمبنى إداري في مركز مراقبة الحركة الجوية في روستوف-نا-دونو، ما تسبب في توقف عمليات المطارات في 13 مدينة جنوبية لجزء كبير من اليوم، وأثر على ما لا يقل عن 14 ألف مسافر.


وأعلن بوتين وقفاً أحادياً لإطلاق النار خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 9 مايو، وقالت وزارة الدفاع إنها تتوقع التزام أوكرانيا بالهدنة، وفي المقابل، اقترح الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي وقف إطلاق نار يبدأ في 5 أو 6 مايو مع إمكانية تمديده إذا أوقفت روسيا العمليات القتالية.


لكن المهلة انتهت مع استمرار تبادل الهجمات بمئات الطائرات المسيّرة يومياً، قبل أن يعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشكل مفاجئ وقف إطلاق النار مساء الجمعة، وقال إن الهدنة ستستمر من 9 إلى 11 مايو.