Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his country is fighting against NATO-supported aggression in Ukraine.



In his speech on the 81st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin affirmed today, Saturday, that Russia is working on developing modern weapons based on combat experience, considering that "our cause is just, we are united, and victory has been and will always be our ally."



He added that regardless of how technology and methods of warfare change, the fate of the country is determined by the people.



Russia had warned Ukraine that it would target central Kyiv if it attempted to disrupt the event, and the Russian Foreign Ministry advised foreign embassies to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens from the capital, Kyiv.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced last week that the May 9 parade would be held without heavy military equipment for the first time since 2007. Military college students and youth organizations will not participate, although an air show will continue.



Putin is expected to meet with several leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, along with leaders from Central Asia.



A drone struck a luxury residential building about 6 kilometers from the Kremlin in a rare attack on the capital, as air defenses usually intercept projectiles outside the city.



On Friday, Russia experienced a wide-ranging drone attack, covering areas from the south of the country to the Ural Mountains, about 1,700 kilometers from the border.



One of the attacks caused damage to an administrative building at the air traffic control center in Rostov-on-Don, leading to the suspension of airport operations in 13 southern cities for a significant part of the day, affecting at least 14,000 passengers.



Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire from May 8 to 9, and the Ministry of Defense stated that it expects Ukraine to adhere to the truce. In return, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a ceasefire starting on May 5 or 6, with the possibility of extension if Russia halted combat operations.



However, the deadline passed with ongoing exchanges of attacks involving hundreds of drones daily, before U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced a ceasefire on Friday evening, stating that the truce would last from May 9 to 11.