The Bahraini Ministry of Interior has managed to apprehend a group linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and espionage with foreign entities.



The ministry stated in a statement today, Saturday, that security forces arrested 41 individuals within the mentioned organization.



Bahrain had arrested 5 individuals last month and identified a sixth who is at large outside the country, after their involvement in collecting and passing sensitive and accurate information to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard through terrorist elements present in Iran, and recruiting individuals to carry out terrorist plots against the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The Ministry of Interior clarified that these actions aimed to undermine the sovereignty of the state, its security agencies, and economic entities, instilling fear and terror among citizens and residents, and jeopardizing the security and safety of the country.



On Thursday, the Bahraini Parliament revoked the membership of 3 parliamentarians following their objection to the withdrawal of citizenship from dozens for glorifying Iranian attacks.



The parliament stated in a statement that it "reviewed the report of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee regarding the request to revoke membership and the council unanimously agreed to the committee's recommendation to revoke the membership of Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed, Mamdouh Abbas Al Saleh, and Mahdi Abdul Aziz Al Shuikh." A total of 37 deputies submitted a request to the parliament for the revocation of membership of the three deputies.



The Bahraini monarch King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his "regret for some legislators aligning themselves with traitors, instead of being a shield for the homeland and a voice for the truth," without naming them. He affirmed that these legislators "must either issue a clear apology to the people of Bahrain or join those they chose to align with, those who left the country and were exiled by a fair judicial ruling due to their heinous betrayal."