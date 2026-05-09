تمكنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية من ضبط تنظيم مرتبط بالحرس الثوري الإيراني والتخابر مع جهات خارجية.


وأفادت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم السبت، بأن القوى الأمنية ألقت القبض على 41 شخصاً ضمن التنظيم المذكور.


وكانت البحرين قبضت الشهر الماضي على 5 أشخاص وتحديد سادس هارب خارج البلاد، بعد تورطهم في جمع وتمرير معلومات دقيقة وحساسة إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني عبر عناصر إرهابية موجودة في إيران، وتجنيد عناصر للعمل في تنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد مملكة البحرين.


وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية أن هذه الأعمال استهدفت النيل من سيادة الدولة والأجهزة الأمنية والكيانات الاقتصادية، وبث الخوف والرعب بين المواطنين والمقيمين وتعريض أمن وسلامة البلاد للخطر.


واسقط مجلس النواب البحريني، الخميس، عضوية 3 برلمانيين إثر اعتراضهم على سحب جنسية العشرات لتمجيدهم الهجمات الإيرانية.


وأفاد البرلمان في بيان بأنه «استعرض تقرير لجنة الشئون التشريعية والقانونية بشأن الطلب المقدم بإسقاط العضوية وقرر المجلس بإجماع أعضائه الحاضرين الموافقة على توصية اللجنة بإسقاط عضوية كل من عبدالنبي سلمان أحمد، ممدوح عباس الصالح، مهدي عبدالعزيز الشويخ». وكان 37 نائباً تقدموا إلى البرلمان بطلب إسقاط العضوية عن النواب الثلاثة.


وأعرب العاهل البحريني الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة عن «أسفه لاصطفاف بعض المشرعين إلى جانب الخونة، بدل أن يكونوا درعاً للوطن وصوتاً للحق»، دون تسميتهم. وأكد أن على هؤلاء المشرعين «إما الاعتذار الصريح لشعب البحرين وإما فليلتحقوا بمن اختاروا الاصطفاف معهم، بمن غادر البلاد وأُبعد بحكم قضائي عادل نتيجة الخيانة النكراء».