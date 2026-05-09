تمكنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية من ضبط تنظيم مرتبط بالحرس الثوري الإيراني والتخابر مع جهات خارجية.
وأفادت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم السبت، بأن القوى الأمنية ألقت القبض على 41 شخصاً ضمن التنظيم المذكور.
وكانت البحرين قبضت الشهر الماضي على 5 أشخاص وتحديد سادس هارب خارج البلاد، بعد تورطهم في جمع وتمرير معلومات دقيقة وحساسة إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني عبر عناصر إرهابية موجودة في إيران، وتجنيد عناصر للعمل في تنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد مملكة البحرين.
وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية أن هذه الأعمال استهدفت النيل من سيادة الدولة والأجهزة الأمنية والكيانات الاقتصادية، وبث الخوف والرعب بين المواطنين والمقيمين وتعريض أمن وسلامة البلاد للخطر.
واسقط مجلس النواب البحريني، الخميس، عضوية 3 برلمانيين إثر اعتراضهم على سحب جنسية العشرات لتمجيدهم الهجمات الإيرانية.
وأفاد البرلمان في بيان بأنه «استعرض تقرير لجنة الشئون التشريعية والقانونية بشأن الطلب المقدم بإسقاط العضوية وقرر المجلس بإجماع أعضائه الحاضرين الموافقة على توصية اللجنة بإسقاط عضوية كل من عبدالنبي سلمان أحمد، ممدوح عباس الصالح، مهدي عبدالعزيز الشويخ». وكان 37 نائباً تقدموا إلى البرلمان بطلب إسقاط العضوية عن النواب الثلاثة.
وأعرب العاهل البحريني الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة عن «أسفه لاصطفاف بعض المشرعين إلى جانب الخونة، بدل أن يكونوا درعاً للوطن وصوتاً للحق»، دون تسميتهم. وأكد أن على هؤلاء المشرعين «إما الاعتذار الصريح لشعب البحرين وإما فليلتحقوا بمن اختاروا الاصطفاف معهم، بمن غادر البلاد وأُبعد بحكم قضائي عادل نتيجة الخيانة النكراء».
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior has managed to apprehend a group linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and espionage with foreign entities.
The ministry stated in a statement today, Saturday, that security forces arrested 41 individuals within the mentioned organization.
Bahrain had arrested 5 individuals last month and identified a sixth who is at large outside the country, after their involvement in collecting and passing sensitive and accurate information to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard through terrorist elements present in Iran, and recruiting individuals to carry out terrorist plots against the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Ministry of Interior clarified that these actions aimed to undermine the sovereignty of the state, its security agencies, and economic entities, instilling fear and terror among citizens and residents, and jeopardizing the security and safety of the country.
On Thursday, the Bahraini Parliament revoked the membership of 3 parliamentarians following their objection to the withdrawal of citizenship from dozens for glorifying Iranian attacks.
The parliament stated in a statement that it "reviewed the report of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee regarding the request to revoke membership and the council unanimously agreed to the committee's recommendation to revoke the membership of Abdul Nabi Salman Ahmed, Mamdouh Abbas Al Saleh, and Mahdi Abdul Aziz Al Shuikh." A total of 37 deputies submitted a request to the parliament for the revocation of membership of the three deputies.
The Bahraini monarch King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his "regret for some legislators aligning themselves with traitors, instead of being a shield for the homeland and a voice for the truth," without naming them. He affirmed that these legislators "must either issue a clear apology to the people of Bahrain or join those they chose to align with, those who left the country and were exiled by a fair judicial ruling due to their heinous betrayal."