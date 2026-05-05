The prices of cryptocurrencies rose by about 1% during trading today (Tuesday), amid ongoing uncertainty resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.



Bitcoin increased by 1.03% to $80,866, nearing the $81,000 level.



Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum rose by about 1.02% to $2,380.54, and Ripple increased by 0.92% to $1.4058.



Since the start of the American-Israeli war on Iran in late February, Bitcoin has risen by about 20%, reflecting the largest cryptocurrency's ability to withstand the repercussions of the conflict and rising oil prices.