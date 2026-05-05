ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة بحوالى 1% خلال تعاملاتها، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع استمرار حالة عدم اليقين الناتجة عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.


وارتفعت البيتكوين بنسبة 1.03% إلى 80.866 ألف دولار، لتقترب من مستوى 81 ألف دولار.


وفي الوقت نفسه، صعد سعر الإيثريوم بحوالى 1.02% عند 2,380.54 دولار، كما ارتفعت الريبل 0.92% إلى 1.4058 دولار.


ومنذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في أواخر شهر فبراير، ارتفعت البيتكوين بحوالى 20%، مما يعكس قدرة العملة المشفرة الأكبر عالمياً من حيث القيمة على تجاوز تداعيات الصراع وارتفاع أسعار النفط.