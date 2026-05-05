ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة بحوالى 1% خلال تعاملاتها، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع استمرار حالة عدم اليقين الناتجة عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.
وارتفعت البيتكوين بنسبة 1.03% إلى 80.866 ألف دولار، لتقترب من مستوى 81 ألف دولار.
وفي الوقت نفسه، صعد سعر الإيثريوم بحوالى 1.02% عند 2,380.54 دولار، كما ارتفعت الريبل 0.92% إلى 1.4058 دولار.
ومنذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في أواخر شهر فبراير، ارتفعت البيتكوين بحوالى 20%، مما يعكس قدرة العملة المشفرة الأكبر عالمياً من حيث القيمة على تجاوز تداعيات الصراع وارتفاع أسعار النفط.
The prices of cryptocurrencies rose by about 1% during trading today (Tuesday), amid ongoing uncertainty resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.
Bitcoin increased by 1.03% to $80,866, nearing the $81,000 level.
Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum rose by about 1.02% to $2,380.54, and Ripple increased by 0.92% to $1.4058.
Since the start of the American-Israeli war on Iran in late February, Bitcoin has risen by about 20%, reflecting the largest cryptocurrency's ability to withstand the repercussions of the conflict and rising oil prices.