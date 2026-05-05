أعلن وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني تركي بن عبدالله الوداعي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تفويج أول 25 حاجاً جواً من سقطرى، و532 حاجاً براً عبر منفذ الوديعة الحدودي باتجاه الأراضي المقدسة في المملكة العربية السعودية؛ لأداء فريضة الحج لهذا العام.
بدء المهمات الفعلية
وأوضح وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني، الذي كان يتحدث لـ «عكاظ» من منفذ الوديعة المتواجد فيه لتفقد أوضاع الحجاج اليمنيين والإشراف على إجراءات عبورهم من المنفذ والدخول إلى الأراضي السعودية أن الاستعدادات الميدانية لأداء فريضة الحج دخلت مراحلها النهائية، إذ وصلت خلال هذه الأيام اللجان الإشرافية والميدانية التابعة لوزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد إلى الأراضي المقدسة، موضحاً إن تلك اللجان بدأت فعلياً مهماتها في تهيئة مواقع السكن والمخيمات واستكمال الترتيبات اللوجستية لاستقبال أفواج الحجاج
خطة معتمدة مسبقاً
وأشار إلى أن ذلك يأتي وفقاً للخطة المعتمدة مسبقاً من قبل وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد، التي شهدت معها انطلاق أولى رحلات الحجاج اليمنيين اليوم في الـ5 من مايو، إذ تغادر أول رحلة جوية من مطار سقطرى بالتزمن مع رحلة برية في التوقيت ذاته، الذي استقبل فيه منفذ الوديعة البري أكثر من 530 حاجاً من مختلف محافظات الجمهورية ضمن خطة تفويج متزامنة براً وجواً، مفيداً بأنه جرى إعدادها وفق مسارات تشغيلية دقيقة تضمن انسيابية الحركة وسلامة الإجراءات منذ لحظة المغادرة وحتى الوصول إلى الأراضي المقدسة، وهو الأمر الذي يعكس مستوى الجاهزية التي وصلت إليها وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمنية.
تنسيق مباشر مع السعودية
ولفت إلى أن هذه الخطوة جاءت نتيجة تنسيق مباشر ومكثف مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية الذين قدموا تسهيلات مهمة في فتح مسارات جوية مباشرة من جزيرة سقطرى، الأمر الذي أسهم في تقليص زمن الرحلة وتخفيف الأعباء على الحجاج القادمين من المناطق البعيدة.
وأكد أن ما تحقق من خطوات هو نتيجة طبيعة لعمل متواصل وتنسيق يومي مستمر مع الجهات المختصة في المملكة، من أجل ضمان تقديم خدمة منظمة وآمنة تليق بالحجاج اليمنيين وتراعي ظروفهم المختلفة.
The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Wadai, announced today (Tuesday) the first group of 25 pilgrims flying from Socotra, and 532 pilgrims traveling by land through the Al-Wadiah border crossing towards the holy lands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
Commencement of Actual Missions
The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, who was speaking to "Okaz" from the Al-Wadiah crossing where he was inspecting the conditions of Yemeni pilgrims and overseeing their crossing procedures into Saudi territory, stated that the field preparations for performing the Hajj have entered their final stages. During these days, the supervisory and field committees from the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance have arrived in the holy lands, noting that these committees have already begun their tasks in preparing housing sites and camps and completing logistical arrangements to receive the groups of pilgrims.
Previously Approved Plan
He pointed out that this comes in accordance with the plan previously approved by the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance, which witnessed the launch of the first flights of Yemeni pilgrims today on May 5. The first flight from Socotra Airport departed simultaneously with a land journey at the same time, during which the Al-Wadiah land crossing received more than 530 pilgrims from various governorates of the republic as part of a synchronized plan for land and air transportation. He indicated that it was prepared according to precise operational pathways that ensure smooth movement and the safety of procedures from the moment of departure until arrival in the holy lands, which reflects the level of readiness that the Yemeni Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance has reached.
Direct Coordination with Saudi Arabia
He noted that this step came as a result of direct and intensive coordination with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who provided important facilities in opening direct air routes from Socotra Island, which contributed to reducing travel time and alleviating burdens on pilgrims coming from distant areas.
He affirmed that the achievements made are a natural result of continuous work and ongoing daily coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, in order to ensure the provision of an organized and safe service that befits Yemeni pilgrims and takes into account their various circumstances.