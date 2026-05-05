The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Wadai, announced today (Tuesday) the first group of 25 pilgrims flying from Socotra, and 532 pilgrims traveling by land through the Al-Wadiah border crossing towards the holy lands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Commencement of Actual Missions

The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, who was speaking to "Okaz" from the Al-Wadiah crossing where he was inspecting the conditions of Yemeni pilgrims and overseeing their crossing procedures into Saudi territory, stated that the field preparations for performing the Hajj have entered their final stages. During these days, the supervisory and field committees from the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance have arrived in the holy lands, noting that these committees have already begun their tasks in preparing housing sites and camps and completing logistical arrangements to receive the groups of pilgrims.

Previously Approved Plan

He pointed out that this comes in accordance with the plan previously approved by the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance, which witnessed the launch of the first flights of Yemeni pilgrims today on May 5. The first flight from Socotra Airport departed simultaneously with a land journey at the same time, during which the Al-Wadiah land crossing received more than 530 pilgrims from various governorates of the republic as part of a synchronized plan for land and air transportation. He indicated that it was prepared according to precise operational pathways that ensure smooth movement and the safety of procedures from the moment of departure until arrival in the holy lands, which reflects the level of readiness that the Yemeni Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance has reached.

Direct Coordination with Saudi Arabia

He noted that this step came as a result of direct and intensive coordination with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who provided important facilities in opening direct air routes from Socotra Island, which contributed to reducing travel time and alleviating burdens on pilgrims coming from distant areas.

He affirmed that the achievements made are a natural result of continuous work and ongoing daily coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, in order to ensure the provision of an organized and safe service that befits Yemeni pilgrims and takes into account their various circumstances.