أعلن وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني تركي بن عبدالله الوداعي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تفويج أول 25 حاجاً جواً من سقطرى، و532 حاجاً براً عبر منفذ الوديعة الحدودي باتجاه الأراضي المقدسة في المملكة العربية السعودية؛ لأداء فريضة الحج لهذا العام.

بدء المهمات الفعلية

وأوضح وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني، الذي كان يتحدث لـ «عكاظ» من منفذ الوديعة المتواجد فيه لتفقد أوضاع الحجاج اليمنيين والإشراف على إجراءات عبورهم من المنفذ والدخول إلى الأراضي السعودية أن الاستعدادات الميدانية لأداء فريضة الحج دخلت مراحلها النهائية، إذ وصلت خلال هذه الأيام اللجان الإشرافية والميدانية التابعة لوزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد إلى الأراضي المقدسة، موضحاً إن تلك اللجان بدأت فعلياً مهماتها في تهيئة مواقع السكن والمخيمات واستكمال الترتيبات اللوجستية لاستقبال أفواج الحجاج

خطة معتمدة مسبقاً

وأشار إلى أن ذلك يأتي وفقاً للخطة المعتمدة مسبقاً من قبل وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد، التي شهدت معها انطلاق أولى رحلات الحجاج اليمنيين اليوم في الـ5 من مايو، إذ تغادر أول رحلة جوية من مطار سقطرى بالتزمن مع رحلة برية في التوقيت ذاته، الذي استقبل فيه منفذ الوديعة البري أكثر من 530 حاجاً من مختلف محافظات الجمهورية ضمن خطة تفويج متزامنة براً وجواً، مفيداً بأنه جرى إعدادها وفق مسارات تشغيلية دقيقة تضمن انسيابية الحركة وسلامة الإجراءات منذ لحظة المغادرة وحتى الوصول إلى الأراضي المقدسة، وهو الأمر الذي يعكس مستوى الجاهزية التي وصلت إليها وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمنية.

تنسيق مباشر مع السعودية

ولفت إلى أن هذه الخطوة جاءت نتيجة تنسيق مباشر ومكثف مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية الذين قدموا تسهيلات مهمة في فتح مسارات جوية مباشرة من جزيرة سقطرى، الأمر الذي أسهم في تقليص زمن الرحلة وتخفيف الأعباء على الحجاج القادمين من المناطق البعيدة.

وأكد أن ما تحقق من خطوات هو نتيجة طبيعة لعمل متواصل وتنسيق يومي مستمر مع الجهات المختصة في المملكة، من أجل ضمان تقديم خدمة منظمة وآمنة تليق بالحجاج اليمنيين وتراعي ظروفهم المختلفة.