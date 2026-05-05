The U.S. State Department has urged its citizens in Sudan to seek shelter and remain there until further notice following the attacks on Khartoum International Airport.



The department stated in a statement on its website today, Tuesday, that it has received reports of several explosions at Khartoum International Airport, and that the attacks may have targeted other facilities. Seek safe shelter and follow us for further instructions.



Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salim summoned the Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations following a drone attack on Khartoum International Airport on May 4, holding Addis Ababa responsible for the incident. The U.S. State Department confirmed that the United States would not be able to assist its citizens.



Field sources reported that the shelling targeted the runway and the control tower, resulting in the cancellation of a scheduled flight to the city of Port Sudan.



Other sources mentioned that several locations in Khartoum and other states were subjected to drone attacks, including, in addition to Khartoum Airport and its surroundings, the General Command of the Army, the Merkhiyat camp south of Omdurman, and sites in the White Nile, North Kordofan, and Blue Nile states.



They added that another drone strike hit the ethanol factory belonging to the Kenana Sugar Company, causing extensive damage to several vital facilities in the industrial complex and fuel storage depots.



The Rapid Support Forces have shelled the southern parts of Khartoum state over the past three days, but today’s attacks, which did not result in any casualties, are the first on the only civilian airport since it resumed operations late last year.