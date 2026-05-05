دعت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مواطنيها في السودان إلى البحث عن مأوى والبقاء هناك حتى إشعار آخر في أعقاب الهجمات على مطار الخرطوم الدولي.


وأفادت الوزارة في بيان على موقعها، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأنها تلقت أنباء عن وقوع انفجارات عدة في مطار الخرطوم الدولي، ربما الهجمات طالت منشآت أخرى، ابحثوا عن مأوى آمن وتابعونا لمزيد من التعليمات.


واستدعى وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، السفير السوداني لدى إثيوبيا لإجراء مشاورات في أعقاب هجوم طائرة مسيرة على مطار الخرطوم الدولي في 4 مايو، وحمل السودان مسؤولية الحادثة على أديس أبابا. وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن الولايات المتحدة لن تتمكن من تقديم المساعدة لمواطنيها.


وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بأن القصف استهدف مدرج الطائرات وبرج المراقبة، ما أدى إلى إلغاء رحلة مجدولة كانت متجهة إلى مدينة بورتسودان.


وذكرت مصادر أخرى أن عدداً من المواقع في الخرطوم وولايات أخرى تعرضت لهجمات بمسيّرات شملت إلى جانب مطار الخرطوم ومحيطه، القيادة العامة للجيش، ومعسكر المرخيات جنوب أم درمان، ومواقع في ولايات النيل الأبيض وشمال كردفان والنيل الأزرق.


وأضافت أن قصفاً آخر بطائرة مسيّرة أصاب مصنع الإيثانول التابع لمصنع سكر كنانة، وأسفر عن دمار واسع في عدد من المنشآت الحيوية بالمجمع الصناعي ومستودعات الوقود.


وقصفت قوات الدعم السريع، خلال الأيام الثلاثة الماضية، الأجزاء الجنوبية من ولاية الخرطوم، لكن هجمات اليوم، التي لم تسفر عن وقوع خسائر بشرية، تعد الأولى على المطار المدني الوحيد منذ استئناف نشاطه أواخر العام الماضي.