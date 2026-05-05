دعت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مواطنيها في السودان إلى البحث عن مأوى والبقاء هناك حتى إشعار آخر في أعقاب الهجمات على مطار الخرطوم الدولي.
وأفادت الوزارة في بيان على موقعها، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأنها تلقت أنباء عن وقوع انفجارات عدة في مطار الخرطوم الدولي، ربما الهجمات طالت منشآت أخرى، ابحثوا عن مأوى آمن وتابعونا لمزيد من التعليمات.
واستدعى وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، السفير السوداني لدى إثيوبيا لإجراء مشاورات في أعقاب هجوم طائرة مسيرة على مطار الخرطوم الدولي في 4 مايو، وحمل السودان مسؤولية الحادثة على أديس أبابا. وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن الولايات المتحدة لن تتمكن من تقديم المساعدة لمواطنيها.
وأفادت مصادر ميدانية بأن القصف استهدف مدرج الطائرات وبرج المراقبة، ما أدى إلى إلغاء رحلة مجدولة كانت متجهة إلى مدينة بورتسودان.
وذكرت مصادر أخرى أن عدداً من المواقع في الخرطوم وولايات أخرى تعرضت لهجمات بمسيّرات شملت إلى جانب مطار الخرطوم ومحيطه، القيادة العامة للجيش، ومعسكر المرخيات جنوب أم درمان، ومواقع في ولايات النيل الأبيض وشمال كردفان والنيل الأزرق.
وأضافت أن قصفاً آخر بطائرة مسيّرة أصاب مصنع الإيثانول التابع لمصنع سكر كنانة، وأسفر عن دمار واسع في عدد من المنشآت الحيوية بالمجمع الصناعي ومستودعات الوقود.
وقصفت قوات الدعم السريع، خلال الأيام الثلاثة الماضية، الأجزاء الجنوبية من ولاية الخرطوم، لكن هجمات اليوم، التي لم تسفر عن وقوع خسائر بشرية، تعد الأولى على المطار المدني الوحيد منذ استئناف نشاطه أواخر العام الماضي.
The U.S. State Department has urged its citizens in Sudan to seek shelter and remain there until further notice following the attacks on Khartoum International Airport.
The department stated in a statement on its website today, Tuesday, that it has received reports of several explosions at Khartoum International Airport, and that the attacks may have targeted other facilities. Seek safe shelter and follow us for further instructions.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salim summoned the Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations following a drone attack on Khartoum International Airport on May 4, holding Addis Ababa responsible for the incident. The U.S. State Department confirmed that the United States would not be able to assist its citizens.
Field sources reported that the shelling targeted the runway and the control tower, resulting in the cancellation of a scheduled flight to the city of Port Sudan.
Other sources mentioned that several locations in Khartoum and other states were subjected to drone attacks, including, in addition to Khartoum Airport and its surroundings, the General Command of the Army, the Merkhiyat camp south of Omdurman, and sites in the White Nile, North Kordofan, and Blue Nile states.
They added that another drone strike hit the ethanol factory belonging to the Kenana Sugar Company, causing extensive damage to several vital facilities in the industrial complex and fuel storage depots.
The Rapid Support Forces have shelled the southern parts of Khartoum state over the past three days, but today’s attacks, which did not result in any casualties, are the first on the only civilian airport since it resumed operations late last year.