كشف المركز الوطني للنخيل والتمور ارتفاع صادرات التمور السعودية إلى جمهورية الهند بنسبة 25% خلال عام 2025م مقارنةً بعام 2024م، مما يزيد انتشارها في الأسواق الآسيوية الواعدة، ويسهم في فتح فرص استثمارية واسعة للمستثمرين وشركات التمور السعودية، بما يعود بفوائد عديدة للقطاع، وتحقيق المزيد من الانتشار في الأسواق العالمية.


وأوضح المركز ارتفاع صادرات المملكة من التمور وتسجيلها نمواً كبيراً خلال عام 2025م، إذ بلغت قيمتها 1.938 مليار ريال، وارتفع حجم إنتاج التمور في المملكة إلى أكثر من 1.9 مليون طن خلال العام نفسه، مما يؤكد تطور قطاع النخيل والتمور وفعاليته وكفاءته الإنتاجية العالية.


انتشار في 125 دولة


وأشار المركز إلى أن التمور السعودية حققت انتشاراً ملحوظاً في العديد من الأسواق العالمية، إذ وصلت صادراتها إلى أكثر من 125 دولة، مما يعزز مساهمتها في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنوعه، تماشياً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


ونوّه المركز بالدور الكبير لمبادرة تمكين صادرات التمور السعودية ودخولها الأسواق العالمية، في انتشار التمور السعودية ومنتجاتها التحويلية ووصولها إلى مزيد من الأسواق، وتسجيل حضور عالمي لها في 15 سوق تجزئة وأكثر من 1500 فرع تابع لها في مختلف دول العالم، بما يعود على المستثمرين بعوائد اقتصادية كبيرة.