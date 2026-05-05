The National Center for Palm and Dates has revealed a 25% increase in Saudi date exports to the Republic of India in 2025 compared to 2024, which enhances their presence in promising Asian markets and contributes to opening wide investment opportunities for investors and Saudi date companies, yielding numerous benefits for the sector and achieving greater global market penetration.



The center clarified that the Kingdom's date exports have seen significant growth in 2025, reaching a value of 1.938 billion riyals, and the volume of date production in the Kingdom rose to over 1.9 million tons during the same year, confirming the development of the palm and dates sector and its high production efficiency.



Presence in 125 Countries



The center pointed out that Saudi dates have achieved remarkable presence in many global markets, with exports reaching over 125 countries, thereby enhancing their contribution to supporting and diversifying the national economy, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



The center highlighted the significant role of the initiative to empower Saudi date exports and their entry into global markets, in spreading Saudi dates and their processed products to more markets, and establishing a global presence in 15 retail markets with over 1,500 branches worldwide, which brings substantial economic returns to investors.