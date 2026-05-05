ارتفع معدل التضخّم في سويسرا لأعلى مستوى منذ شهر أبريل الماضي، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، بحسب مكتب الإحصاء السويسري، اليوم.


وزادت أسعار المستهلكين بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وبنسبة 0.3% خلال مارس الماضي.


وكان ارتفاع تكاليف المنتجات البترولية من ضمن العوامل المساهمة في هذا الارتفاع.


وفي ظل ارتفاع تكاليف القطاعات الأخرى بسبب نقص النفط والغاز، سجّلت أسعار الخضروات والفواكه زيادة كبيرة، وبسبب القواعد المحلية، من المحتمل أن ترتفع فواتير الطاقة العام القادم.


أسرع وتيرة


وارتفع التضخّم في الفلبين ليصل إلى 7.2% في شهر أبريل الماضي، ليسجّل بذلك أسرع وتيرة له منذ مارس 2023، إذ دفع ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء والنقل والمستلزمات المنزلية، لارتفاع الأسعار إلى مستويات أعلى بكثير من توقعات الخبراء، وFPSF هيئة الإحصاء الفلبينية. وأشارت الهيئة اليوم إلى أن متوسط التضخم خلال الفترة من يناير حتى أبريل الماضي بلغ 3.9%.