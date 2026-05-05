The inflation rate in Switzerland has risen to its highest level since last April, amid rising energy prices, according to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office today.



Consumer prices increased by 0.6% compared to last year, and by 0.3% during March.



The rise in petroleum product costs was among the contributing factors to this increase.



Amid rising costs in other sectors due to oil and gas shortages, prices for vegetables and fruits recorded a significant increase, and due to local regulations, energy bills are likely to rise next year.



Fastest Pace



Inflation in the Philippines rose to 7.2% in April, marking its fastest pace since March 2023, as rising food, transportation, and household item prices pushed inflation levels much higher than experts' expectations, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The authority noted today that the average inflation rate from January to April was 3.9%.