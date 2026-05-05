ارتفع معدل التضخّم في سويسرا لأعلى مستوى منذ شهر أبريل الماضي، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، بحسب مكتب الإحصاء السويسري، اليوم.
وزادت أسعار المستهلكين بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وبنسبة 0.3% خلال مارس الماضي.
وكان ارتفاع تكاليف المنتجات البترولية من ضمن العوامل المساهمة في هذا الارتفاع.
وفي ظل ارتفاع تكاليف القطاعات الأخرى بسبب نقص النفط والغاز، سجّلت أسعار الخضروات والفواكه زيادة كبيرة، وبسبب القواعد المحلية، من المحتمل أن ترتفع فواتير الطاقة العام القادم.
أسرع وتيرة
وارتفع التضخّم في الفلبين ليصل إلى 7.2% في شهر أبريل الماضي، ليسجّل بذلك أسرع وتيرة له منذ مارس 2023، إذ دفع ارتفاع أسعار الغذاء والنقل والمستلزمات المنزلية، لارتفاع الأسعار إلى مستويات أعلى بكثير من توقعات الخبراء، وFPSF هيئة الإحصاء الفلبينية. وأشارت الهيئة اليوم إلى أن متوسط التضخم خلال الفترة من يناير حتى أبريل الماضي بلغ 3.9%.
The inflation rate in Switzerland has risen to its highest level since last April, amid rising energy prices, according to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office today.
Consumer prices increased by 0.6% compared to last year, and by 0.3% during March.
The rise in petroleum product costs was among the contributing factors to this increase.
Amid rising costs in other sectors due to oil and gas shortages, prices for vegetables and fruits recorded a significant increase, and due to local regulations, energy bills are likely to rise next year.
Fastest Pace
Inflation in the Philippines rose to 7.2% in April, marking its fastest pace since March 2023, as rising food, transportation, and household item prices pushed inflation levels much higher than experts' expectations, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The authority noted today that the average inflation rate from January to April was 3.9%.