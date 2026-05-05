The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that inflation has already begun to rise and that the global economy may face "much worse outcomes" if the war in the Middle East extends to 2027 and oil prices reach around $125 per barrel.



Inflationary Pressures



Georgieva stated at a conference hosted by the Milken Institute: "The continuation of the war means that the baseline scenario set by the Fund, which assumes a short-term conflict, is no longer feasible." This scenario also anticipates a slight slowdown in growth to 3.1% and a limited rise in prices to 4.4%.



She added: "This possibility diminishes day by day." She reported that the continuation of the war, expectations of oil prices reaching the $100 range or more per barrel, and increasing inflationary pressures all mean that the IMF's negative scenario has indeed materialized.



3 Scenarios



She clarified that long-term inflation expectations remain stable and that financial conditions have not tightened, while also emphasizing that this could change if the war continues.



She added: "If this situation persists until 2027 and oil prices reach around $125, we should expect a much worse outcome. At that point, we will see inflation rise."



Last month, the IMF released three scenarios for the trajectory of global GDP growth in 2026 and 2027 amid a high degree of uncertainty due to the war in the Middle East: the baseline forecast, the negative scenario, and the more severe adverse scenario.



The negative scenario anticipates a slowdown in global growth to 2.5% in 2026 and an inflation rate of 5.4%. Meanwhile, the more severe adverse scenario predicts only 2% growth and an inflation rate of 5.8%.