حذرت المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا من أن التضخم بدأ بالفعل في الارتفاع وأن الاقتصاد العالمي ربما يواجه «نتائج أسوأ بكثير» إذا امتدت الحرب في الشرق الأوسط إلى عام 2027 وبلغت أسعار النفط نحو 125 دولاراً للبرميل.


ضغوط تضخمية


وقالت غورغيفا في مؤتمر استضافه معهد ميلكن:«إن استمرار الحرب يعني أن السيناريو الأساسي الذي وضعه الصندوق ويفترض صراعاً قصير الأمد لم يعد ممكناً». ويتوقع هذا السيناريو كذلك تباطؤاً طفيفاً في النمو إلى 3.1% وارتفاعاً محدوداً في الأسعار إلى 4.4%.


وأضافت غورغيفا: «يتضاءل هذا الاحتمال يوما بعد يوم». وأفادت بأن استمرار الحرب وتوقعات بوصول أسعار النفط إلى نطاق 100 دولار أو أكثر للبرميل وتزايد الضغوط التضخمية، كلها عوامل تعني أن السيناريو السلبي لصندوق النقد تحقق بالفعل.


3 سيناريوهات


وأوضحت أن توقعات التضخم على المدى الطويل لا تزال مستقرة وأن الأوضاع المالية لم تشهد تقييداً، مؤكدة في الوقت نفسه أن هذا قد يتغير إذا استمرت الحرب.


وأضافت: «إذا استمر هذا الوضع حتى 2027 ووصلت أسعار النفط إلى نحو 125 دولاراً، فعلينا أن نتوقع نتيجة أسوأ بكثير. حينها سنشهد ارتفاعا في التضخم».


وكان صندوق النقد أصدر الشهر الماضي ثلاثة سيناريوهات لمسار نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي في عامي 2026 و2027 وسط حالة من عدم اليقين الشديد بسبب الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، وهي التوقعات الأساسية، والسيناريو السلبي، والسيناريو الحاد الأكثر سوءاً.


ويتوقع السيناريو السلبي تباطؤ النمو العالمي إلى 2.5% في 2026 ومعدل تضخم 5.4%. أما السيناريو الحاد الأكثر قتامة فيتوقع نمواً 2% فقط ومعدل تضخم 5.8%.